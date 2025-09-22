Send us a textCeltic shaman Olivia Sultana reveals the ancient wisdom of earth-based healing practices and how they apply to modern spiritual development. We explore the profound connection between humans and earth elements through crystals, plants, and grounding practices.• Ancient shamanism as a bridge between universal wisdom and human experience• Our fundamental connection to earth elements through our physical bodies• Using the Celtic Tree of Life symbol to understand our position between earth and heaven• Simple grounding practices to reconnect with earth energy even in urban environments• Crystals as living entities that communicate wisdom through frequency and vibration• The shamanic perspective of viewing illness as beginning in spirit before manifesting physically• Personal accountability as the foundation of genuine healing• The challenges of walking between two worlds as a modern shaman• Specific Celtic shamanic tools including herbs like rosemary, thyme, lavender, and bay leaves• Creating sacred space through salt circles and purified water• The universality of shamanic practices across different cultures and geographiesRev. Olivia Sultana is the founder and owner of Soul Meet Body Holistic Energy Therapies, where ancient wisdom and modern knowledge meet to create pathways of healing, wholeness, and balance. A Celtic Shaman, Integrative Celtic Reiki Master/Teacher trained in both Usui and Celtic methods, Sacred Soul Midwife, and Ordained Minister with the Canadian International Metaphysical Ministry, Olivia has dedicated her life to guiding others to find wellness, spiritual connection, and divine alignment. Her work weaves together Celtic traditions, metaphysical philosophy, psychology, and integrative energy practices to support people in reconnecting with their essence and true purpose. Olivia’s work is rooted in the belief that healing is both an ancient art and a modern necessity. She feels deeply honored to share this hybrid form of therapy, helping others navigate the complexities of contemporary life while drawing strength from timeless traditions.Check out Olivia's workshops and services below.🌐 Website: www.soulmeetbody.com 📧 Email: [email protected]
