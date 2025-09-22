Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationRainbows Rising
Rainbows Rising
radio.net
Rainbow Raaja
EducationHealth & Wellness
Rainbows Rising
  • A Celtic Shaman's Toolkit with Olivia Sultana
    Send us a textCeltic shaman Olivia Sultana reveals the ancient wisdom of earth-based healing practices and how they apply to modern spiritual development. We explore the profound connection between humans and earth elements through crystals, plants, and grounding practices.• Ancient shamanism as a bridge between universal wisdom and human experience• Our fundamental connection to earth elements through our physical bodies• Using the Celtic Tree of Life symbol to understand our position between earth and heaven• Simple grounding practices to reconnect with earth energy even in urban environments• Crystals as living entities that communicate wisdom through frequency and vibration• The shamanic perspective of viewing illness as beginning in spirit before manifesting physically• Personal accountability as the foundation of genuine healing• The challenges of walking between two worlds as a modern shaman• Specific Celtic shamanic tools including herbs like rosemary, thyme, lavender, and bay leaves• Creating sacred space through salt circles and purified water• The universality of shamanic practices across different cultures and geographiesRev. Olivia Sultana is the founder and owner of Soul Meet Body Holistic Energy Therapies, where ancient wisdom and modern knowledge meet to create pathways of healing, wholeness, and balance. A Celtic Shaman, Integrative Celtic Reiki Master/Teacher trained in both Usui and Celtic methods, Sacred Soul Midwife, and Ordained Minister with the Canadian International Metaphysical Ministry, Olivia has dedicated her life to guiding others to find wellness, spiritual connection, and divine alignment. Her work weaves together Celtic traditions, metaphysical philosophy, psychology, and integrative energy practices to support people in reconnecting with their essence and true purpose. Olivia’s work is rooted in the belief that healing is both an ancient art and a modern necessity. She feels deeply honored to share this hybrid form of therapy, helping others navigate the complexities of contemporary life while drawing strength from timeless traditions.Check out Olivia's workshops and services below.🌐 Website: www.soulmeetbody.com 📧 Email: [email protected] Want more?  Olivia and I continue the conversation on Patreon!🎶Music Credit:Intro and Outro - Light of the North by Kalya ScintillaSupport the showDon't miss out on more tips & fun! Follow Rainbow Raaja:🕸️ Website📷Instagram📺 Youtube💸Patreon🌈 Book a Private Session with Rainbow Raaja 🧚🏻‍♀️ ENJOYING THE PODCAST? Support the show Take a moment and give the gift of gratitude for the show! Share the show with friends and family! Share this episode on social media Write a review and tell people what you like about the show Join a tier on Patreon! Get a virtual session with Rainbow Raaja Donate a little bit to help with show expenses!
  • Return to Nature: Hear the Voice of Gaia
    Send us a textHave you ever felt a strange pull toward a specific tree in a forest, or found yourself inexplicably drawn to a particular stone? That's no coincidence—it's the earth element calling to you, inviting you to remember an ancient conversation we've nearly forgotten.In this soul-stirring exploration of the earth element, I guide you through accessible practices to rebuild your connection with the natural world. Our modern lives, saturated with digital distractions and constant connectivity to technology rather than nature, have severed our ancestral bond with the earth. Yet this foundation element remains essential for manifesting our dreams, creating stability, and experiencing true abundance in all forms.Through detailed instruction, you'll learn to communicate with trees using your expanded energy field and receptive awareness. Unlike human conversation, tree wisdom comes through multiple channels—bodily sensations, mental images, emotional impressions, or simply knowing. I share my personal experiences communicating with trees since childhood and how these relationships become powerful allies on your spiritual journey.The episode also covers crystal communication techniques. Unlike trees that project energy outward, rocks require you to bring your awareness inward, creating a shared consciousness. For beginners, rock divination offers a simple yet profound practice—finding symbols in stone patterns that provide guidance on life's challenges.Creating your personalized earth practice doesn't require elaborate tools or extensive knowledge. It starts with selecting a sacred space, incorporating natural elements that resonate with your specific needs, and approaching the practice with reverence and intention. Whether you seek emotional stability, mental clarity, or physical healing, the earth element can be customized to address your unique journey.Podcast ReferencesReiki Level 1 - Season 6 Episode 2 & 3Cunningham's Encyclopedia of Magical HerbsIf you are local to the Seattle, WA area - Join me at my Medicine Rattle Making Workshop on November 16, 2025. Limited tickets available.🎶Music Credit:Intro - Light of the North by Kalya ScintillaOutro -  Jungle Echos by Chakuna Machi AsaSupport the showDon't miss out on more tips & fun! Follow Rainbow Raaja:🕸️ Website📷Instagram📺 Youtube💸Patreon🌈 Book a Private Session with Rainbow Raaja 🧚🏻‍♀️ ENJOYING THE PODCAST? Support the show Take a moment and give the gift of gratitude for the show! Share the show with friends and family! Share this episode on social media Write a review and tell people what you like about the show Join a tier on Patreon! Get a virtual session with Rainbow Raaja Donate a little bit to help with show expenses!
  • Shamanic Practices of Earth
    Send us a textWhat if the ground beneath your feet holds ancient wisdom waiting to be rediscovered? Across every continent, indigenous cultures have developed profound relationships with the earth element that modern society has largely forgotten.In this journey through global shamanic traditions, we explore how diverse cultures—from African tribes to Aboriginal Australians, Siberian nomads to Andean peoples—have honored their sacred connection to earth. These aren't merely historical curiosities but living practices that continue to provide stability, nourishment, and spiritual grounding to communities worldwide.The earth element speaks to us through countless voices: the trees in your neighborhood, the insects buzzing around flowers, the stones that catch your eye on a morning walk. I'll guide you through fascinating earth-honoring rituals including West African ancestor offerings poured into soil, Aboriginal songlines mapped through music rather than roads, Siberian shamans playing drums while barefoot to connect with Mother Earth's heartbeat, and Native American medicine wheels representing elemental balance.What unites these diverse traditions is a simple truth: the earth isn't just something we walk upon—it's present in every living organism, the foundation of our stability and abundance. For those struggling with feelings of disconnection or seeking a sense of belonging, these ancient practices offer surprising relevance to modern life.By the end of our time together, you'll discover simple yet profound ways to communicate with the natural world around you. Whether it's sitting with your back against a tree trunk, observing a bee with childlike wonder, or expressing gratitude to the wooden table in your home—these small acts of connection can transform your relationship with the world and yourself.Listen now to begin your own dialogue with the earth element, and join us next week when we'll implement practical rituals you can incorporate into daily life while honoring the elders who preserved these traditions. Let's continue ascending together!🎶Music Credit:Intro - Light of the North by Kalya ScintillaOutro -  Pachamama by Chakuna Machi AsaSupport the showDon't miss out on more tips & fun! Follow Rainbow Raaja:🕸️ Website📷Instagram📺 Youtube💸Patreon🌈 Book a Private Session with Rainbow Raaja 🧚🏻‍♀️ ENJOYING THE PODCAST? Support the show Take a moment and give the gift of gratitude for the show! Share the show with friends and family! Share this episode on social media Write a review and tell people what you like about the show Join a tier on Patreon! Get a virtual session with Rainbow Raaja Donate a little bit to help with show expenses!
  • Coming Back to Earth
    Send us a text🌍✨ In this episode of Rainbows Rising, we begin our monthly journey with the Element of Earth in Shamanic Culture.You’ll be guided through: 🔮 A 4-part “choose your card” tarot reading with spirit animal wisdom and personalized guidance 🪶 A shamanic journey to connect with Earth’s healing medicine 🎶 A vibrational attunement to the frequency of Earth to restore balance and groundingThis episode will help you reconnect with Mother Earth, find stability during transitions, and align with the abundance the Earth element brings.💫 Love what you hear? Subscribe for more shamanic wisdom and spiritual practices. 🌈 Want exclusive healing podcasts, deeper journeys, and behind-the-scenes teachings? Join my Patreon community: www.patreon.com/rainbowraaja✨ Connect with Rainbow Raaja: 🌐 Website – www.rainbowraaja.love 📸 Instagram – @rainbowraaja 🎧 More episodes – Rainbows Rising🎶Music Credit:Intro - Light of the North by Kalya ScintillaOutro -  Return to the Universal Mother (with Eve Olution) by Kalya Scintilla#ShamanicHealing #EarthElement #TarotReading #ShamanicJourney #Grounding #RainbowRaajaSupport the showDon't miss out on more tips & fun! Follow Rainbow Raaja:🕸️ Website📷Instagram📺 Youtube💸Patreon🌈 Book a Private Session with Rainbow Raaja 🧚🏻‍♀️ ENJOYING THE PODCAST? Support the show Take a moment and give the gift of gratitude for the show! Share the show with friends and family! Share this episode on social media Write a review and tell people what you like about the show Join a tier on Patreon! Get a virtual session with Rainbow Raaja Donate a little bit to help with show expenses!
  • Unplug & Find a Tree to Hug with Gail Lynn
    Send us a textGail's story is one of inspiration and self-created magic. From her humble beginnings in Detroit to a seven-year relationship with Elvis Presley’s step-brother...and a role as a producer on a Hollywood movie about "The King”...to her triumphant success stories with energy medicine and collaborations with world-renowned composers, musicians, professors, and physicians, Gail is part storyteller, part Renaissance Woman, part Sage from times long ago. You will want to walk with her on every step of her amazing journey, as well as experience the technological paradigm shift now known as the Harmonic Egg. Connect to GailWebsiteFacebookInstagramYoutube🎶Music Credit:Intro -  Dancing Reflections by Chakuna Machi AsaOutro - Planet Xeron by Chakuna Machi AsaSupport the showDon't miss out on more tips & fun! Follow Rainbow Raaja:🕸️ Website📷Instagram📺 Youtube💸Patreon🌈 Book a Private Session with Rainbow Raaja 🧚🏻‍♀️ ENJOYING THE PODCAST? Support the show Take a moment and give the gift of gratitude for the show! Share the show with friends and family! Share this episode on social media Write a review and tell people what you like about the show Join a tier on Patreon! Get a virtual session with Rainbow Raaja Donate a little bit to help with show expenses!
About Rainbows Rising

Let's Ascend Together ••• This two time Award Winning Podcast encourages overcoming challenges and adversity through consciousness practices, perception shifts and self care. A podcast of inclusivity for all belief systems, all ages and all walks of life. Rainbow Raaja, an award winning Alternative Holistic Therapist and Life Coach shares examples of her real life experience for down to earth techniques and perspective to improve your quality of life. Each month an influential guest joins Rainbow to expand on the topic and offer their insight, healing or gifts. Approach stress and struggle from the playful, introspective and conscious eyes of Rainbow Raaja as she guides listeners on a journey to ascend together.•••CONTACT•••∞Website: www.rainbowraaja.love∞IG: @rainbowraaja∞Twitter: @rainbowraaja∞Facebook: www.facebook.com/rainbowraaja∞Patreon: www.patreon.com/rainbowraajaIf this show has brought you inspiration, consider supporting Rainbow Raaja.www.linktr.ee/rainbowraaja
EducationHealth & WellnessReligion & SpiritualityAlternative HealthSelf-ImprovementSpirituality

