What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler
I sat down with historian, sociologist, and author Dr. Rainer Zitelmann to learn about the misunderstood economic philosophy of Adolf Hitler and the true meaning of national socialism. Drawing from his book "Hitler's National Socialism," Rainer explains how Hitler's economic policies blended the planned economy of Stalin's Soviet Union with social Darwinist beliefs, attempting to harness the benefits of competition toward the single-minded objectives of the state. We explore the key differences between national socialism, fascism, and communism, and why many people today fail to grasp the lessons of 20th-century totalitarian regimes. While the battle between capitalism and socialism continues, Rainer highlights historical case studies in East and West Germany, North and South Korea, Venezuela, Vietnam, and China, proving that economic freedom is the key to human flourishing._____________________________________Outline:[0:00] National Socialism vs. Fascism vs. Communism[13:00] There is no pure capitalism or pure socialism[19:38] Even a little capitalism makes a big difference[28:34] Economic crisis, shock doctrine, and liberal reform[34:25] How Hitler developed his economic theory[42:49] Hitler and Stalin competed to replace liberalism[48:25] How Trump thinks about strength and weakness[57:00] The poor need capitalism to survive[1:10:45] Why does the idea of socialism survive its failures?
Randy Barnett on Originalism, the Supreme Court, and Constitutional Law
I sat down with Randy Barnett, Professor of Constitutional Law at Georgetown University, to discuss the current state of America's constitutional system and his mission to restore its original meaning. Despite the gradual erosion of constitutional limitations on federal government power, Randy believes that the document's multiple fail-safes—especially federalism—have kept the flame of liberty alive, even through the trials of COVID lockdowns. Supreme Court justices appointed over the past 40 years have increasingly adopted an originalist approach to the Constitution and have begun to rein in the sprawling powers of the deep state and restore the core tenets of our founding documents._____________________________________Follow Randy on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/RandyEBarnett_____________________________________Outline:[0:00] Is today's Supreme Court radically conservative?[10:04] Progressives don't really care about 'democracy'[13:27] The consequences of ending 'Chevron deference'[20:53] Why does judicial precedence matter?[28:13] How 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned[34:01] Is President Trump now immune from prosecution?[42:31] What is common law? What are statutes?[51:03] Private arbitration empowers normal people[57:54] Why does the original meaning of the Constitution matter?[1:11:04] The strongest criticism of originalism[1:14:30] Has the Constitution failed to protect our freedoms?[1:23:29] What is libertarianism and what are its blindspots?[1:43:40] Why should we spend time arguing about ideals?[1:48:40] Freedom is a practice, not just an abstract ideal
Immigration Policy Researcher on Border Chaos, Failed Leadership, and the Migrant Surge
I sat down with Simon Hankinson, an immigration expert and Senior Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, to tackle the pressing issues shaping America's immigration landscape. We explored the impacts of the Biden administration's immigration policies, how they compare to the Trump administration's approach, and why the border crisis is an "unmitigated, man-made disaster." The political and moral dilemmas involved in enforcing immigration law present serious challenges, but Simon lays out policy solutions that could finally bring order to the chaos._____________________________________Follow Simon on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/WatchfulWaiter1Check out Simon's work with The Heritage Foundation: https://www.heritage.org/staff/simon-hankinson_____________________________________Outline:[0:00] Unmitigated, man-made immigration disaster[11:14] The role of child trafficking in the migrant wave[15:33] Is this really that different than the Ellis Island era?[26:12] What would good immigration policy actually look like?[30:28] Welfare and public services create perverse incentives[36:11] Doesn't our economy rely on migrant labor?[38:42] Open borders, immigration enforcement, and the Reagan amnesty[51:17] Can supply and demand for immigrants reach equilibrium?[1:03:07] Population collapse, Social Security, and Ponzi schemes[1:10:58] Do immigrants or Gen Z radicals threaten our culture more?[1:18:18] What are 'sanctuary cities'? Do migrants commit more crimes?[1:26:22] Most disagreement on immigration is about data, not values[1:31:37] Free speech and open debate make America great
Rudyard Lynch on Dating Apps, Moral Decline, and the Risk of Civil War
I sat down with Rudyard Lynch, host of "WhatIfAltHist" on YouTube, to discuss his provocative predictions about a brewing "incel revolution" among Gen Z men and how that could precipitate a second American civil war. Rudyard argues that American society is breaking down under pressures that prevent young men from achieving key milestones in life—economic mobility, family formation, and community connection. From dating apps to skyrocketing rent, young men are feeling increasingly alienated and hopeless, and our culture refuses to take their struggles seriously. Drawing on historical precedents from the Roman Republic to pre-revolutionary France, Rudyard believes that on our current course, civil conflict is inevitable and imminent._____________________________________Follow Rudyard on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/whatifalthistCheck out Rudyard's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/Whatifalthist_____________________________________Outline:[0:00] History, anthropology, and predicting the future[9:57] Historical precedents for our current crisis[21:20] The possible triggers of a 2nd American Civil War[28:58] Plausible deniability and risk mitigation[35:51] Hyperbole is necessary to convey psychological reality[43:17] America has lost its moral backbone[48:41] Has DEI hiring ruined the job market?[54:35] Is this the "prosperity" we were promised?[1:00:50] Mating, dating, and meaning[1:10:21] Our culture panders to women and disempowers men[1:23:09] Is everything really that broken?[1:35:33] We've lost our moral boundaries[1:41:42] Communism, fascism, and liberalism[1:48:02] We've forgotten how to counter extreme voices[1:56:04] Why should anyone listen to you, Rudyard?[2:00:30] Boomer bureaucracies broke the American soul[2:04:32] How individuals can thrive in a broken society
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
I sat down with Spike Cohen, Libertarian activist and 2020 vice presidential nominee, to discuss why he rejects the Republican-Democrat duopoly and embraces alternative paths to make an impact. As a staunch advocate for individual freedom and former political candidate, Spike has been deeply involved in the Libertarian Party, but electoral politics isn't the only way he's working to put his beliefs into action. His organization, "You Are the Power", informs and organizes individual Americans to successfully lobby politicians and bureaucrats to reverse unjust policies and enforcement practices. Rather than viewing elections as the only solution to deep institutional corruption, Spike focuses on the power of person-to-person communication. His approach has proven highly effective in opening the eyes of government officials to the harms they cause, putting them on notice that the public is watching, and successfully pressuring them to change their ways._____________________________________Follow Spike on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/RealSpikeCohenLearn more about "You Are the Power": https://www.youarethepower.net/_____________________________________Outline:[0:00] Why run for the Libertarian Party?[6:31] Identitarianism, collectivism, and communism[14:33] Didn't we try libertarian economics already?[19:52] The good-faith case for and agains progressives[25:11] Is it possible to decentralize power?[32:23] How Spike fights the government[35:57] The government is trafficking children[46:31] Government incentives are worse than perverse[50:39] Programs "fighting" homelessness are no better[57:56] We need to learn lessons from left-wing activists[1:04:27] Being right isn't enough, so get to work[1:09:44] Human respect is the norm, unless it's the government[1:15:23] Profit, power, and self-interest[1:23:37] Be grateful and treat others well
