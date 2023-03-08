Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela

EP192: Your Aura’s Guide to a Great Vacation!

What does a vacation really mean to you? Michaela asks you to put aside "reality" and jump into the hypothetical fantasy land of your ideal vacation in order to tap into your authentic aura colors! Michaela discusses types of aura travelers, what your motivations say about you and what you are really looking for when you get lost in the world. Scott and Michaela dive into the 6 types of vacations most people take, and which auras are drawn to them the most!