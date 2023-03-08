Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela

Know Your Aura teaches you everything you need to know about the vibe you give off, the energy you create, and the auras of those around you. Our auras can expl...
EP193: Are You Frustrated and OVER IT!
How do you know when you are OVER IT in life? Michaela talks about the physical and spiritual symptoms of being "aura - over - it" and how ego deaths play a role in moving on in life. Scott and Michaela review what an aura is, how it's helpful in your own life and how everyone can read them. Michaela gives advice for protecting your aura and listeners share their stories of being Aura Over It.
8/10/2023
1:04:55
EP192: Your Aura’s Guide to a Great Vacation!
What does a vacation really mean to you? Michaela asks you to put aside "reality" and jump into the hypothetical fantasy land of your ideal vacation in order to tap into your authentic aura colors! Michaela discusses types of aura travelers, what your motivations say about you and what you are really looking for when you get lost in the world. Scott and Michaela dive into the 6 types of vacations most people take, and which auras are drawn to them the most!
8/3/2023
1:23:08
EP191: Predict Your Own Future
Is your future a fixed timeline? Or do you have the power to write your own destiny? Deep dive with Michaela about the mindbending way she sees the future. Michaela discusses how the future really works, the difference between 3D and 5D timelines and how to predict your own future.
7/27/2023
1:27:14
EP190: Where Do You Fit In Your Friend Group?
Where do you fit in your friend group? Michaela and Scott discuss group dynamics, and how auras play a part in creating roles. Are you "group leader"? A "main character"? Michaela finds out her own role in friendship groups and it surprises her! Michaela and Scott break down a famous Hollywood friend group.
7/13/2023
58:43
EP189: How to Deal with Different Auras
So you gotta deal with a yellow aura at work? How about a green aura neighbor? Or a blue aura mom in law? Michaela deep dives into strategies, hacks, tips and tricks for dealing with the aura colors of people who may not be very aura self aware! Scott and Michaela do a deep dive on the Sex and the City feud of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Catrall, and Michaela gives a thoughtful aura explanation for their much discussed separation.
