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French Made Easy

Mathilde Kien
EducationLanguage Learning
French Made Easy
Latest episode

247 episodes

  • French Made Easy

    233 - French Pronunciation Practice (Halloween)

    10/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    In this episode, you'll practise your French pronunciation with 10 Halloween-themed sentences. 🧛 Just listen and repeat after me!
    📝 Cheat Sheet & Transcript: Click here to download the cheat sheet and transcript for this episode. It's free!
    🪄 Feel like you kind of know French, but can’t actually speak it? Get The French Fluency Gap Guide — your roadmap to the 5 fluency pillars every learner needs. See where you’re on track, where you’re stuck, and what to focus on next. Click here to download it for free! 🤍
    New! ✨📖 French Stories Made Easy is now open — my story membership for beginners, with short French stories, audio, full English translations and optional comprehension questions. Join French Stories Made Easy →
  • French Made Easy

    232 - 15 Meat, Fish & Seafood Words in French

    09/28/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this episode, you'll learn 15 French words for meat, fish and seafood, from le poulet to les crevettes. 🦐
    📝 Cheat Sheet & Transcript: Click here to download the cheat sheet and transcript for this episode. It's free!
    ✏️ Lesson Exercise: Practise today's lesson inside the French Made Easy Exercise Library.
    🪄 Feel like you kind of know French, but can’t actually speak it? Get The French Fluency Gap Guide — your roadmap to the 5 fluency pillars every learner needs. See where you’re on track, where you’re stuck, and what to focus on next. Click here to download it for free! 🤍
    New! ✨📖 French Stories Made Easy is now open — my story membership for beginners, with short French stories, audio, full English translations and optional comprehension questions. Join French Stories Made Easy →
  • French Made Easy

    231 - How to Conjugate "Avoir" (To Have) in French (Passé Composé)

    09/16/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this episode, you'll learn how to conjugate the French verb avoir (to have) in the passé composé. 🕰️
    📝 Cheat Sheet & Transcript: Click here to download the cheat sheet and transcript for this episode. It's free!
    ✏️ Lesson Exercise: Practise today's lesson inside the French Made Easy Exercise Library
    🪄 Feel like you kind of know French, but can’t actually speak it? Get The French Fluency Gap Guide — your roadmap to the 5 fluency pillars every learner needs. See where you’re on track, where you’re stuck, and what to focus on next. Click here to download it for free! 🤍
    New! ✨📖 French Stories Made Easy is now open — my story membership for beginners, with short French stories, audio, full English translations and optional comprehension questions. Join French Stories Made Easy →
  • French Made Easy

    230 - 50 Essential French Words for Beginners

    09/08/2026 | 17 mins.
    In this episode, you'll learn 50 essential French words and expressions for beginners, with a simple example sentence for each one. 📔
    📝 Cheat Sheet & Transcript: Click here to download the cheat sheet and transcript for this episode. It's free!
    ✏️ Lesson Exercise: Practise today's lesson inside the French Made Easy Exercise Library.
    🪄 Feel like you kind of know French, but can’t actually speak it? Get The French Fluency Gap Guide — your roadmap to the 5 fluency pillars every learner needs. See where you’re on track, where you’re stuck, and what to focus on next. Click here to download it for free! 🤍
    New! ✨📖 French Stories Made Easy is now open — my story membership for beginners, with short French stories, audio, full English translations and optional comprehension questions. Join French Stories Made Easy →
  • French Made Easy

    229 - French Dictation Practice for Beginners #17 [La Rentrée]

    09/03/2026 | 6 mins.
    In this episode, you'll practice your French listening and writing skills with a beginner dictation practice themed around la rentrée (back to school.) 🎒 
    📝 Dictation Workbook: Click here to download the workbook for this episode and choose from two levels: Level 1 for beginners with some gaps to fill, and Level 2 for a bigger challenge. 🎧✏️
    🪄 Feel like you kind of know French, but can’t actually speak it? Get The French Fluency Gap Guide — your roadmap to the 5 fluency pillars every learner needs. See where you’re on track, where you’re stuck, and what to focus on next. Click here to download it for free! 🤍
    New! ✨📖 French Stories Made Easy is now open — my story membership for beginners, with short French stories, audio, full English translations and optional comprehension questions. Join French Stories Made Easy →
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About French Made Easy
Bite-sized and easy-to-follow French lessons for beginners. Join Mathilde as she teaches you the basics you need to know to kickstart your French learning journey, and ultimately speak French clearly and confidently. Each episode covers topics related to French grammar, French pronunciation, and French vocabulary. At the end of each episode, you can download the lesson's exercises – so you can start practicing what you've learned right away. Head to https://www.mathildekien.com/subscribe-library to subscribe to the free FME (French Made Easy) Exercise Library. 🗝
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EducationLanguage Learning

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