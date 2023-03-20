Bite-sized and easy-to-follow French lessons for beginners. Join Mathilde as she teaches you the basics you need to know to kickstart your French learning journ... More
112 - How to Say Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner in French
In this episode, you'll learn how to say essential French words like "breakfast," "lunch," and "dinner."👉 Head over to https://mathildekien.com/podcast-episodes/112 for episode cheat sheet, transcript, and resources! 👈
4/25/2023
5:40
111 - 10 Expressions With French Verb ‘Faire’ (Part 2)
In this episode, you'll learn 10 French expressions with the French verb 'faire', where 'faire' doesn't translate as 'to do, to make.' (This is part II. More expressions in Part 1, episode 110.)👉 Head over to https://mathildekien.com/podcast-episodes/111 for episode cheat sheet, transcript, and resources!
4/11/2023
6:22
4/7/2023
1:48
110 - 15 Expressions With French Verb ‘Faire’ (Part 1)
In this episode, you'll learn 15 French expressions with the French verb 'faire', where 'faire' doesn't translate as 'to do, to make.'👉 Head over to https://mathildekien.com/podcast-episodes/110 for episode cheat sheet, transcript, and resources!
3/20/2023
8:00
109 - How to Conjugate "Faire" (To Do, Make) in French (Future Tense)
In this episode, you'll learn to conjugate the French verb "faire" (to do, make) in the simple future tense. (I will do/make, you will do/make, etc.) 👉 Head over to https://mathildekien.com/podcast-episodes/109 for episode cheat sheet, transcript, and resources!
Bite-sized and easy-to-follow French lessons for beginners. Join Mathilde as she teaches you the basics you need to know to kickstart your French learning journey, and ultimately speak French clearly and confidently. Each episode covers topics related to French grammar, French pronunciation, and French vocabulary. At the end of each episode, you can download the lesson's exercises – so you can start practicing what you've learned right away. Head to https://mathildekien.com/subscribe-library to subscribe to the free FME (French Made Easy) Exercise Library. 🗝