Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein
Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein
Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein

Dr. Linda Bluestein
Health & Wellness
Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein
  Top Therapists Share Tips for Surviving EDS (Ep 141)
    What happens when illness hijacks your love story? In this raw and revealing episode, Dr. Linda Bluestein sits down with therapists and real-life couple Melissa Dickinson and Tom Query, who know firsthand how Ehlers-Danlos syndrome can test—and transform—a relationship. From secret diagnoses to unexpected intimacy challenges, they open up about their personal journey navigating chronic illness, caregiving, trauma, and neurodivergence while maintaining connection, humor, and purpose. But it doesn't stop there. You'll hear about the surgery that changed everything, a community built from the ground up, and what it means to reclaim agency in a body that feels like it's working against you. Whether you're chronically ill, caregiving, or just curious—this episode will stay with you. Takeaways: What if the love of your life was diagnosed after your wedding… would you stay? This surgery gave her legs—and her life—back. They gave their illness a name… and it changed how they fought it. The hardest part of caregiving isn't what you think. Sometimes, even therapists need help decoding each other.
    1:16:09
  Why Are You So Exhausted? with Dr. Brayden P. Yellman (Ep 140)
    What if the fatigue you feel isn't just "tiredness"—but the result of an entirely different physiological state? In this riveting episode, Dr. Linda Bluestein sits down with Dr. Brayden P. Yellman of the Bateman Horne Center to explore ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome)—a misunderstood condition that masquerades as general exhaustion but goes much deeper. Together, they unravel the hidden markers of post-exertional malaise, explain how upright posture can quietly sabotage your day, and discuss the mysterious collapse of energy systems that no blood test can catch. With no known biomarker, diagnosis is a clinical puzzle—and one too often dismissed. Dr. Yellman also explores emerging theories around brainstem tension, tethered cord syndrome, mast cell activation, and how some surgeries may reset the body in unexpected ways. If you've been chasing answers for fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained crashes, this episode may finally connect the dots you didn't know existed. Note: You may notice a few choppy moments in this video due to our guest's frame rate, but the conversation is so valuable, we knew we had to share it with you. Thanks for your understanding! Takeaways: Fatigue might not be what you think—and your body may be operating in a totally different mode. Your upright posture could be silently draining your energy every hour of the day. A "normal" MRI doesn't mean your nervous system is functioning normally. Could your symptoms be the result of your brainstem being pulled—literally? The most revealing test? It might be one you do at home... and it doesn't involve a lab. YouTube video mentioned in the episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00f6Yx9ab3I
    1:06:08
  Hidden Histamine Threats with Dr. Theoharis Theoharides (Ep 139)
    What if the symptoms you've been chasing—brain fog, fatigue, bladder pain, even anxiety—were all connected by one overlooked cell type? In this fascinating episode of the Bendy Bodies Podcast, Dr. Linda Bluestein is joined by Dr. Theoharis Theoharides, one of the world's leading experts on mast cells, to unravel the hidden roles they play in some of the most complex chronic illnesses. From histamine sensitivity that mimics allergies, to lab tests that miss what's really going on, Dr. Theoharides sheds light on why so many patients are dismissed—and what doctors are missing. The conversation takes unexpected turns into brain inflammation, food triggers, and even autism, where mast cells may hold untapped insight into neurodevelopment and behavior. If you've ever felt like your symptoms don't make sense—or that the medical system keeps overlooking something obvious—this episode might just connect the dots. Takeaways: You might be surprised to learn which test isn't as useful for diagnosing MCAS as people think. The brain fog you're feeling? There's a cellular player involved—and it's not just inflammation. Some reactions you're calling "allergies" might be something very different (and trickier to detect). The way mast cells interact with the brain could change how we think about neurodevelopment. A few supplements could help—but only if you're asking the right questions first. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction to Mast Cells and Guest Introduction 02:57 Understanding Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) 10:35 Diagnostic Challenges and Lab Tests for MCAS 32:12 Mast Cells in the Brain and Neuroinflammation 44:00 Understanding Mast Cell Activation and Stress 46:06 The Role of Diet and Supplements in Managing Mast Cell Activation 55:42 Gut Health and Mast Cell Activation 01:01:51 Practical Tips and Future Directions
    1:19:30
  Lower Your EDS Pain | Office Hours (EP 138)
    In this solo Q&A episode, Dr. Linda Bluestein answers your biggest hypermobility questions, tackling topics like whether getting an official EDS (Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes) diagnosis is worth it, which pain medications actually help, how to improve posture, and the growing stigma around EDS. She also discusses visceroptosis (organ prolapse), posture braces, and the legalities of medical centers refusing EDS patients. Dr. Bluestein shares practical hypermobility hacks and gives insight into the challenges patients face when seeking care. If you've ever wondered how to advocate for yourself, manage pain, or improve daily function, this episode is packed with expert advice and actionable tips. Takeaways: Should You Get an EDS Diagnosis? – Listen as Dr. Bluestein describes how an official diagnosis can provide validation and access to specialists, yet may also lead to insurance and medical stigma issues.   Pain Medications for EDS Are Off-Label – Dr. Bluestein explains which medications she has found most helpful for managing symptoms. How Can Posture Be Improved – Dr. Bluestein shares which posture-support garments she prefers and how to use them in a way to avoid muscle weakening. EDS Stigma is Getting Worse – Misinformation causes some doctors to dismiss EDS patients as exaggerating or attention-seeking. Learn how to advocate and educate your providers. Some Medical Centers Refuse EDS Patients – While emergency rooms must treat everyone, clinics and specialists can decline to see EDS patients, making self-advocacy and persistence essential. Listen in to hear how you can avoid having this happen to you.
    44:53
  Signs of Tethered Cord You Shouldn't Ignore with Dr. Petra Klinge (Ep 137)
    In this episode of the Bendy Bodies Podcast, Dr. Linda Bluestein welcomes Dr. Petra Klinge, a renowned neurosurgeon specializing in tethered cord syndrome (TCS), Chiari malformation, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) disorders. They dive deep into occult tethered cord syndrome, a condition where MRI scans appear normal, yet patients still experience neurological symptoms, chronic pain, and bladder/bowel dysfunction. Dr. Klinge explains how tethered cord affects EDS patients, the role of connective tissue disorders, and what makes someone a good candidate for surgery. Whether you've been struggling with undiagnosed spinal issues or are considering tethered cord release surgery, this episode is packed with valuable insights and cutting-edge research. Takeaways: Tethered Cord Can Be "Occult" (Hidden on MRI) – Many patients with classic tethered cord symptoms are dismissed because their MRI appears "normal." A clinical diagnosis is key. EDS Patients Are at Higher Risk – Changes in collagen and the extracellular matrix make individuals with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome more prone to tethered cord syndrome, which can be congenital or acquired. Tethered Cord Syndrome Affects the Entire Spine – While traditionally thought to impact only the lower body, new research suggests TCS can cause upper body pain, weakness, and neurological dysfunction. Surgery Isn't Always the First Step – Physical therapy, craniosacral therapy, and manual techniques may help some patients, but progressive neurological decline may require surgical release. Retethering is Possible After Surgery – Around 7% of patients may need a second surgery due to scar tissue reattaching the spinal cord, but new surgical techniques are improving long-term outcomes. Articles referenced in the episode: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38489815/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38202013/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35307588/
    1:17:50

About Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein

Whether you're bendy with all the benefits or hurting in all the wrong places, you've come to the right place for all things hypermobility. Connective tissue disorders like Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) are often dismissed or overlooked by healthcare providers as a cause of chronic pain. But if you or someone you care about struggles with the life-altering symptoms of hypermobility, you should know YOU ARE NOT ALONE! At the Bendy Bodies Podcast, we understand. Each week, join Dr. Linda Bluestein (The Hypermobility MD) as she pulls back the curtain on how to prevent injury and unnecessary suffering in "double-jointed" individuals seeking a more comfortable life in their unique, complex "bendy bodies." When you tune in, you're engaging in more than a podcast. Both on-air and online, you're joining a supportive community where patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals trade insights, life hacks, and inspiring stories to embrace our Bendy Bodies journey together!
Health & WellnessMedicineEducationSelf-Improvement

