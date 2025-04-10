Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein

Signs of Tethered Cord You Shouldn’t Ignore with Dr. Petra Klinge (Ep 137)
In this episode of the Bendy Bodies Podcast, Dr. Linda Bluestein welcomes Dr. Petra Klinge, a renowned neurosurgeon specializing in tethered cord syndrome (TCS), Chiari malformation, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) disorders. They dive deep into occult tethered cord syndrome, a condition where MRI scans appear normal, yet patients still experience neurological symptoms, chronic pain, and bladder/bowel dysfunction. Dr. Klinge explains how tethered cord affects EDS patients, the role of connective tissue disorders, and what makes someone a good candidate for surgery. Whether you’ve been struggling with undiagnosed spinal issues or are considering tethered cord release surgery, this episode is packed with valuable insights and cutting-edge research.
Takeaways:
Tethered Cord Can Be “Occult” (Hidden on MRI) – Many patients with classic tethered cord symptoms are dismissed because their MRI appears “normal.” A clinical diagnosis is key.
EDS Patients Are at Higher Risk – Changes in collagen and the extracellular matrix make individuals with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome more prone to tethered cord syndrome, which can be congenital or acquired.
Tethered Cord Syndrome Affects the Entire Spine – While traditionally thought to impact only the lower body, new research suggests TCS can cause upper body pain, weakness, and neurological dysfunction.
Surgery Isn’t Always the First Step – Physical therapy, craniosacral therapy, and manual techniques may help some patients, but progressive neurological decline may require surgical release.
Retethering is Possible After Surgery – Around 7% of patients may need a second surgery due to scar tissue reattaching the spinal cord, but new surgical techniques are improving long-term outcomes.
Articles referenced in the episode:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38489815/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38202013/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35307588/
