About Bendy Bodies with Dr. Linda Bluestein

Whether you’re bendy with all the benefits or hurting in all the wrong places, you’ve come to the right place for all things hypermobility. Connective tissue disorders like Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) are often dismissed or overlooked by healthcare providers as a cause of chronic pain. But if you or someone you care about struggles with the life-altering symptoms of hypermobility, you should know YOU ARE NOT ALONE! At the Bendy Bodies Podcast, we understand. Each week, join Dr. Linda Bluestein (The Hypermobility MD) as she pulls back the curtain on how to prevent injury and unnecessary suffering in “double-jointed” individuals seeking a more comfortable life in their unique, complex “bendy bodies.” When you tune in, you’re engaging in more than a podcast. Both on-air and online, you’re joining a supportive community where patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals trade insights, life hacks, and inspiring stories to embrace our Bendy Bodies journey together!