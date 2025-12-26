Your Kids Will be Fine with Dr Milobsky

Boys Are in Trouble: Why Normal Preschool Behavior Is Misunderstood
12/26/2025 | 11 mins.
Normal preschool behavior in boys is increasingly being misinterpreted as a problem. Dr. Milobsky, pediatrician and parent of seven, explains why boys develop differently, why early labeling can have long-term effects, and what parents can do to support their sons' growth and confidence.
Starting Solids & Raising Healthy Eaters: Expert Advice from Melanie Potock, MA, CCC-SLP
11/05/2025 | 39 mins.
Starting solids shouldn't be stressful—but for most parents, it is. In this episode, internationally recognized feeding expert Melanie Potock, MA, CCC-SLP joins Dr. Michael Milobsky to share how parents can confidently navigate those first bites, avoid common mistakes, and raise adventurous, healthy eaters.From knowing when your baby is ready for solids to introducing allergens safely and handling picky eating with calm, responsive feeding, Melanie breaks down her non-negotiables for every stage of your child's eating journey. She also shares how to lower your own anxiety, what foods to prioritize for brain development, and why milk might be doing more harm than good.It's a must-listen for any parent starting solids, dealing with picky eating, or just trying to make mealtime feel easier and more enjoyable.
The Important Things: What to AVOID to Keep Your Kids Safe & Healthy
10/28/2025 | 17 mins.
Every parent wants to keep their child safe—but some of the biggest risks are the ones we don't think about. In this episode, pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky breaks down the most overlooked mistakes that can impact your child's safety, health, and emotional wellbeing.From e-bikes and antibiotics to water safety, choking prevention, and mental health, Dr. Milobsky shares the essential "don'ts" every parent should know. It's a grounded, practical conversation about how to protect your kids without fear—just smart, informed parenting.
6 Ways to Keep Your Child Out of the Emergency Room (That Every Parent Should Know)
9/08/2025 | 15 mins.
No parent wants to spend hours in a crowded pediatric ER, especially for things that could have been handled safely at home. In this episode of Your Kids Will Be Fine, Dr. Michael Milobsky shares six essential tips to help parents prevent unnecessary ER visits — from fevers and ear infections to head bumps and even nursemaid's elbow.Dr. Milobsky explains what really counts as an emergency, what can wait for a pediatrician's office hours, and what parents can safely handle on their own with the right knowledge and tools. From childproofing and supervision to fever guidelines, proper dosing, and water safety, this episode arms parents with practical, pediatrician-approved strategies to keep kids safe, healthy, and (most importantly) out of the ER.
Dr. Elisa Song on Gut Health & How the Microbiome Does More Than You Think
7/28/2025 | 51 mins.
Your child's gut does more than digest food, it helps shape their mood, behavior, sleep and mental health. In this episode, Dr. Elisa Song, a Stanford- and UCSF-trained pediatrician specializing in integrative and functional medicine, breaks down how the gut microbiome influences brain development and emotional well-being from infancy through the teen years.She covers the impact of antibiotics, sugar, diet and more on the microbiome—plus practical advice for supporting your child's gut through food, lifestyle habits and smart supplements.Whether you're raising a toddler or a teen, this episode is packed with actionable advice on building a healthier foundation for your child's body and brain—starting in the gut.
