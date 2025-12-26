No parent wants to spend hours in a crowded pediatric ER, especially for things that could have been handled safely at home. In this episode of Your Kids Will Be Fine, Dr. Michael Milobsky shares six essential tips to help parents prevent unnecessary ER visits — from fevers and ear infections to head bumps and even nursemaid’s elbow.Dr. Milobsky explains what really counts as an emergency, what can wait for a pediatrician’s office hours, and what parents can safely handle on their own with the right knowledge and tools. From childproofing and supervision to fever guidelines, proper dosing, and water safety, this episode arms parents with practical, pediatrician-approved strategies to keep kids safe, healthy, and (most importantly) out of the ER.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-kids-will-be-fine-with-dr-milobsky--6124397/support.