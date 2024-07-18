Join sisters Malika and Azizi as they move forward with joy and laughter in the Big Adventure that is Life. Situated on opposite coasts, and parenting on opposi...

About Happier Ladies

Join sisters Malika and Azizi as they move forward with joy and laughter in the Big Adventure that is Life. Situated on opposite coasts, and parenting on opposite ends of the spectrum, Malika and Azizi compare notes, make plans and encourage each other one week at a time. Drawing inspiration from their favorite podcasts (Happier with Gretchen Rubin and Happier in Hollywood) and from their listeners, Malika and Azizi dig deep in each episode to discuss all things related to work, family, and personal growth..