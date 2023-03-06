(Formerly In Faith & Doubt)Dr. AJ Swoboda and Dr. Nijay Gupta are co-hosts of Slow Theology: Simple Faith for Chaotic Times. Topics include Scripture, theology,...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
ST20: Is the Bible Enough? Rethinking Why We Read Scripture
AJ and Nijay note how the Bible is actually a short book, especially the New Testament part. Is that all God wants to say to the world? Listen in as they talk about the doctrine of the sufficiency of Scripture. There might actually be a good reason why less is more! Unique Christian Podcast: Reapproaching ChristChristian educator providing unique contemporary insights into Christ and scriptures.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show
6/6/2023
32:22
ST19: Evangelism: What Is it and Do I Have To Do It?
AJ and Nijay chat about evangelism - we all loathe Bible tract pitches and canned gospel messages. Is there a way for evangelism to be more natural and less icky and intimidating? Join Slow Theology for an honest and optimistic conversation about sharing the good news today.Unique Christian Podcast: Reapproaching ChristChristian educator providing unique contemporary insights into Christ and scriptures.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show
6/3/2023
35:07
ST 18: The Good News of Heaven (A Tribute to Pastor Tim Keller)
On Friday, May 19, 2023, esteemed Christian pastor, thinker, and writer Timothy J. Keller passed away. Nijay and AJ had already planned to talk about the importance of heaven in the Bible and Christian theology—this news about Keller offered an opportunity to remember and honor Keller as he went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. Listen in on their conversation about why heaven matters, why it is good news, why it is not just clouds, harps, and fat baby angels—it is so much more. Unique Christian Podcast: Reapproaching ChristChristian educator providing unique contemporary insights into Christ and scriptures.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show
5/19/2023
33:26
ST17: Formation from the Depths: A Spirituality of Paul's Prison Letters
What can we learn from Paul's prison letters about knowing God and growing as a person in those dark moments and seasons? Nijay and AJ look for wisdom from the apostle in chains, St. Paul, as well as other heroes who put pen to paper behind bars.Unique Christian Podcast: Reapproaching ChristChristian educator providing unique contemporary insights into Christ and scriptures.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show
5/12/2023
27:58
ST16: What Do I Do with Mean Christians?
Christians can be mean, they can say hurtful things; they can cast aspersions from afar on social media and act like they are "fighting the good fight." For some of us, it's exhausting to look around and see Christians constantly at war with one another. AJ and Nijay are back again to process: what do we do with mean Christians?Unique Christian Podcast: Reapproaching ChristChristian educator providing unique contemporary insights into Christ and scriptures.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show
About Slow Theology: Simple Faith for Chaotic Times
(Formerly In Faith & Doubt)Dr. AJ Swoboda and Dr. Nijay Gupta are co-hosts of Slow Theology: Simple Faith for Chaotic Times. Topics include Scripture, theology, and anything and everything under the sun that gives life meaning.