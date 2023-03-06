Slow Theology: Simple Faith for Chaotic Times

ST19: Evangelism: What Is it and Do I Have To Do It?

AJ and Nijay chat about evangelism - we all loathe Bible tract pitches and canned gospel messages. Is there a way for evangelism to be more natural and less icky and intimidating? Join Slow Theology for an honest and optimistic conversation about sharing the good news today.