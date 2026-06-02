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Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

Molly Donlan, Madison Lillian
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft
Latest episode

167 episodes

  • Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

    Low Effort Craft Magic to Calm Your Nervous System & Strengthen Your Connection to Spirit

    06/02/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this cozy, chaos-filled episode, we’re diving into the magic of crafting by hand and why creativity can feel so healing. We talk about how knitting, crochet, journaling, and other repetitive crafts can help regulate the nervous system, create “flow states,” and even become a form of low-effort spellwork.
    We also share how we personally infuse intention into handmade pieces, work with color magic while crafting, and use creativity as a tool for self-trust, processing emotions, and slowing down in a world obsessed with instant gratification. Along the way, we chat about craft trances, ADHD hobbies, ritualizing the creative process, and why every stitch really can hold magic.
    Whether you’re a lifelong artist or someone convinced you’re “not creative,” this episode is your invitation to make something imperfect, meaningful, and magical.
    Check out Elyse at upupandcrochet.com and on Etsy and don’t forget to use code MAGIC15 for 15% off at checkout.
    Order Molly’s book Mundane Magic A Lazy Witch's Guide to Hacking Your Brain, Building a Daily Practice, and Getting Stuff Done
    Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, magical downloads, and unhinged side quests: https://www.patreon.com/demystifymagic
    🔮 Join the waitlist for Reiki 1: The Science of Self-Healing: https://www.mollydonlan.com/reikiwait
    🛍️Shop our merch here: https://demystifymagic.com/collections/merch
    🔮 Download the FREE Manifest with Reiki Ritual: https://www.mollydonlan.com/manifestwithreiki
    🕯Shop spell candles and oils at Spellcrafter https://shopspellcrafter.com 
    🔮 Shop magical tools to enhance your practice, use code MAGIC to get 20% off your order: https://thehealinghedgewitch.com/
    🎬 Molly’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@m0dizzl3 

    Let us know your thoughts:
    ✨ Demystify Magic Instagram: @demystifymagic
    ✨ Molly’s instagram: @m0dizzl3
    ✨ Madison’s instagrams: @madisonlillian.jpeg and @healinghedgewitch  and @shopspellcrafter
  • Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

    Low Effort Magic for Writers & Creatives

    05/26/2026 | 39 mins.
    What if your creative process could feel more magical and a lot less overwhelming?
    We’re sharing the low effort rituals that help us move through writer’s block, self-doubt, and creative burnout while writing our books. From library writing dates and airport inspiration to tarot spreads, Reiki, simmer pots, creativity candles, and “little bags of rocks,” we’re diving into the spiritual practices that keep us connected to creativity and flow.
    We also talk about the reality of the writing process, the difference between structured and intuitive creativity, and why there’s no “right” way to create. Whether you’re writing a book, making art, building a business, or simply trying to reconnect with your creativity, this episode is packed with practical and magical inspiration for your next creative season.
    Order Molly’s book Mundane Magic A Lazy Witch's Guide to Hacking Your Brain, Building a Daily Practice, and Getting Stuff Done
    Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, magical downloads, and unhinged side quests: https://www.patreon.com/demystifymagic
    🔮 Join the waitlist for Reiki 1: The Science of Self-Healing: https://www.mollydonlan.com/reikiwait
    🛍️Shop our merch here: https://demystifymagic.com/collections/merch
    🔮 Download the FREE Manifest with Reiki Ritual: https://www.mollydonlan.com/manifestwithreiki
    🕯Shop spell candles and oils at Spellcrafter https://shopspellcrafter.com 
    🔮 Shop magical tools to enhance your practice, use code MAGIC to get 20% off your order: https://thehealinghedgewitch.com/
    🎬 Molly’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@m0dizzl3 

    Let us know your thoughts:
    ✨ Demystify Magic Instagram: @demystifymagic
    ✨ Molly’s instagram: @m0dizzl3
    ✨ Madison’s instagrams: @madisonlillian.jpeg and @healinghedgewitch  and @shopspellcrafter
  • Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

    Witchcraft for Your Wedding: Sigils, Crystals & Centerpieces

    05/19/2026 | 40 mins.
    Madison is officially engaged, so naturally we had to dedicate an episode to all things witchy weddings, magical marriage rituals, and intentional relationship practices. In this episode, we share the story behind the proposal, why Madison is leaning toward an elopement, and all the ways we’d incorporate magic into a wedding celebration.
    We talk about handfasting, ancestor altars, wedding sigils, crystal magic, perfume and scent associations, relationship spell work, and the little intentional details that can make a wedding feel deeply personal and spiritually aligned. We also dive into balancing witchy traditions with family expectations, creating meaningful rituals without making things overly performative, and why marriage itself feels a little magical to us.
    Whether you’re planning a wedding, dreaming about your future partner, or just love hearing us ramble about love and magic, this episode is for you.
    Order Molly’s book Mundane Magic A Lazy Witch's Guide to Hacking Your Brain, Building a Daily Practice, and Getting Stuff Done
    Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, magical downloads, and unhinged side quests: https://www.patreon.com/demystifymagic
    🔮 Join the waitlist for Reiki 1: The Science of Self-Healing: https://www.mollydonlan.com/reikiwait
    🛍️Shop our merch here: https://demystifymagic.com/collections/merch
    🔮 Download the FREE Manifest with Reiki Ritual: https://www.mollydonlan.com/manifestwithreiki
    🕯Shop spell candles and oils at Spellcrafter https://shopspellcrafter.com 
    🔮 Shop magical tools to enhance your practice, use code MAGIC to get 20% off your order: https://thehealinghedgewitch.com/
    🎬 Molly’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@m0dizzl3 

    Let us know your thoughts:
    ✨ Demystify Magic Instagram: @demystifymagic
    ✨ Molly’s instagram: @m0dizzl3
    ✨ Madison’s instagrams: @madisonlillian.jpeg and @healinghedgewitch  and @shopspellcrafter
  • Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

    The Science of Pendulums: Why Your “Intuition Tool” Actually Works [RERUN]

    05/12/2026 | 41 mins.
    Have you ever used a pendulum and wondered if you were just moving it yourself?
    In this re-run from the archives, we revisit one of our most iconic and chaotic episodes all about pendulums, how they work, why they are so powerful, and the science that actually backs them up.
    We break down the role of micro-movements and the subconscious mind, showing that pendulums are not just mystical tools but a direct line to your intuition. We walk you through how to start using a pendulum, how to find your personal yes and no, and different ways to use one in your practice, from divination and decision-making to energy healing and even finding lost objects.
    Whether you are a curious skeptic or a seasoned witch, we are blending humor, real-life stories, and science-meets-spirit insights to help you see pendulums in a whole new way.
    Order Molly’s book Mundane Magic A Lazy Witch's Guide to Hacking Your Brain, Building a Daily Practice, and Getting Stuff Done
    Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, magical downloads, and unhinged side quests: https://www.patreon.com/demystifymagic
    🔮 Join the waitlist for Reiki 1: The Science of Self-Healing: https://www.mollydonlan.com/reikiwait
    🛍️Shop our merch here: https://demystifymagic.com/collections/merch
    🔮 Download the FREE Manifest with Reiki Ritual: https://www.mollydonlan.com/manifestwithreiki
    🕯Shop spell candles and oils at Spellcrafter https://shopspellcrafter.com 
    🔮 Shop magical tools to enhance your practice, use code MAGIC to get 20% off your order: https://thehealinghedgewitch.com/
    🎬 Molly’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@m0dizzl3 

    Let us know your thoughts:
    ✨ Demystify Magic Instagram: @demystifymagic
    ✨ Molly’s instagram: @m0dizzl3
    ✨ Madison’s instagrams: @madisonlillian.jpeg and @healinghedgewitch  and @shopspellcrafter
  • Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

    The Science of Reiki Podcast by Molly Donlan

    05/08/2026 | 2 mins.
    If you've ever been curious about Reiki but your inner skeptic won't let you fully lean in, this podcast is for you.
    I'm Molly Donlan, Reiki Master Teacher, bestselling author of Mundane Magic, and a former skeptic who spent nine years working with survivors of sexual violence before chronic pain, anxiety, and burnout sent me searching for answers my doctors couldn't give me. Reiki was the only thing that worked. So I spent a decade digging into the science of why.
    The Science of Reiki is where I translate that research into plain English. No spiritual bypassing, no pressure to believe, just honest, science-backed conversations about how this practice actually works in your mind, your body, and your everyday life.
    Subscribe and let's geek out together.

    🔮 Listen to the full podcast: https://mollydonlan.com/sor
    🔮 Download the free companion workbook:https://mollydonlan.com/sor-workbook
    🔮 Want to learn Reiki in a way that actually makes sense? Join the waitlist for Reiki 1: The Science of Self-Healing training:https://mollydonlan.com/reikiwait
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About Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft
Looking for a witchy podcast that blends science, spirituality, and ADHD realness? ✨ *Demystify Magic* is your cozy corner for low-effort rituals and accessible witchcraft that calms your nervous system, not fries it. Hosted by besties Molly Donlan (Reiki Master + author of *Mundane Magic*) and Madison Lillian (psychic teacher + metaphysical shop owner), we dive into tarot, energy healing, and the science of magic—all with humor, warmth, and zero gatekeeping. Ever asked: Can anyone do witchcraft? How does Reiki work? What do I do with crystals? This pod’s for you, bestie—subscribe now!🪄💫
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Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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