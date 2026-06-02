Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

Have you ever used a pendulum and wondered if you were just moving it yourself?

In this re-run from the archives, we revisit one of our most iconic and chaotic episodes all about pendulums, how they work, why they are so powerful, and the science that actually backs them up.

We break down the role of micro-movements and the subconscious mind, showing that pendulums are not just mystical tools but a direct line to your intuition. We walk you through how to start using a pendulum, how to find your personal yes and no, and different ways to use one in your practice, from divination and decision-making to energy healing and even finding lost objects.

Whether you are a curious skeptic or a seasoned witch, we are blending humor, real-life stories, and science-meets-spirit insights to help you see pendulums in a whole new way.

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