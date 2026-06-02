Demystify Magic | Science + Spirituality + Low Effort Witchcraft

In this cozy, chaos-filled episode, we’re diving into the magic of crafting by hand and why creativity can feel so healing. We talk about how knitting, crochet, journaling, and other repetitive crafts can help regulate the nervous system, create “flow states,” and even become a form of low-effort spellwork.
We also share how we personally infuse intention into handmade pieces, work with color magic while crafting, and use creativity as a tool for self-trust, processing emotions, and slowing down in a world obsessed with instant gratification. Along the way, we chat about craft trances, ADHD hobbies, ritualizing the creative process, and why every stitch really can hold magic.
Whether you’re a lifelong artist or someone convinced you’re “not creative,” this episode is your invitation to make something imperfect, meaningful, and magical.
Check out Elyse at upupandcrochet.com and on Etsy and don’t forget to use code MAGIC15 for 15% off at checkout.
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