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Spirits Beside Us

Chris Lippincott
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
Spirits Beside Us
Latest episode

116 episodes

  • Spirits Beside Us

    Gone to the Other Side — Back in the Fall

    06/03/2026 | 2 mins.
    After 114 episodes, 400,000 downloads, and listeners in 149 countries, the host of Spirits Beside Us has done something he never expected — he's gone quiet.

    Not permanently. Not dramatically. Just honestly.

    In this two-minute episode — possibly the most important one ever recorded and definitely the shortest — Chris shares what happened somewhere inside these last two years, why the spark that started this show quietly went out, and why sometimes the most intentional thing you can do is stop.

    He'll be back in the fall. Spirit willing.

    Until then — he's gone to the other side. The European side, specifically. With his wife. For their 30th anniversary. Which, if you think about it, is exactly where a man who talks to the dead should go to find himself again.

    See you in the fall.

    Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.
  • Spirits Beside Us

    Coincidence or Spirit? Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

    05/27/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Spirit signs, repeating numbers, intuition, synchronicity, and angel numbers like 11:11 often appear quietly before a spiritual awakening begins. A repeated song. A strange feeling you can’t explain. A conversation or symbol that keeps resurfacing until you finally stop and wonder: “Why does this keep happening?” At first, it all seems random. Until it keeps happening.
    In this extended episode, international psychic medium Chris Lippincott explores the subtle ways spirit guides communicate through repeated signs, synchronicities, emotional nudges, timing, and patterns most people dismiss too quickly. You’ll learn why spirit signs rarely feel dramatic at first, how to tell the difference between coincidence and genuine spiritual guidance, and why many of the messages shaping your life only make sense later in hindsight.
    If you’ve been questioning your intuition, overthinking spiritual signs, or wondering whether spirit may already be trying to reach you, this episode will completely change the way you see the quiet patterns unfolding around you.

    What You’ll Learn:
    • Why spirit signs usually feel subtle before they become impossible to ignore
    • How repeated songs, numbers, symbols, and synchronicities may carry deeper meaning
    • The difference between intuition, imagination, anxiety, and genuine spirit communication
    • Why spirit guidance often feels confusing until you look back later and see the pattern
    • How to stop dismissing the quiet signs that may already be trying to guide your life

    Chapters:
    00:00 — Why Spirit Signs Usually Start Small
    03:02 — The 3 Main Spirit Signs Most People Ignore
    07:52 — My Wild 12:12 Spirit Sign Experience
    11:18 — The Guns N’ Roses Reading That Changed Everything
    19:13 — Intuition vs Imagination — How To Tell The Difference
    24:14 — The Biggest Lesson My Spirit Mentor Ever Taught Me
    34:14 — Spirit vs Emotion — The Critical Difference
    42:11 — Why Spirit Often Makes Sense Much Later
    53:22 — My Asheville “Clear Mountain” Story
    1:07:28 — 4 Powerful Exercises To Recognize Spirit Guidance

    Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.
  • Spirits Beside Us

    Why You Keep Overthinking What Your Intuition Already Knows

    05/20/2026 | 37 mins.
    Overthinking, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion may not be confusion at all… you may be overriding your intuition.

    You replay conversations, second-guess decisions, and wait for certainty before moving forward. Self-doubt, nervous system stress, emotional heaviness, and overthinking quietly start reshaping your relationships, energy, intuition, and inner knowing long before you consciously recognize the pattern. Over time, you slowly stop trusting yourself without even realizing it.

    Over time, repeated self-override creates emotional exhaustion, internal conflict, anxiety, nervous system stress, burnout, and disconnection from your own inner knowing. The strangest part? Most people don’t realize it’s happening until years later.

    This conversation explores the hidden connection between intuition, gut feeling, overthinking, decision paralysis, emotional exhaustion, self-trust, and the physical toll of constantly negotiating against yourself.

    What You’ll Learn:
    • Why overthinking often disconnects you from your intuition
    • The subtle moment people begin overriding themselves emotionally
    • Why intelligent and analytical people often stay stuck the longest
    • How repeated self-doubt creates anxiety, exhaustion, and nervous system stress
    • Why your body often recognizes emotional truth before your mind admits it
    • The hidden difference between fear, anxiety, and intuition
    • How rebuilding trust changes your emotional clarity and decision-making

    Chapters:
    00:00 Understanding Emotional Exhaustion and Overthinking
    02:49 The Impact of Overriding Yourself
    05:31 The Disconnect Between Mind and Body
    08:25 Recognizing Subtle Signals of Intuition
    11:11 The Role of Trust in Decision Making
    13:52 The Consequences of Emotional Paralysis
    16:58 Rebuilding Trust and Clarity
    19:42 Navigating Fear and Intuition
    22:18 The Journey Back to Self-Trust

    Listen Next:
    “The Real Reason You Can’t Decide”

    If this conversation resonated with you, follow the podcast and share it with someone who may quietly be stuck in the same pattern.
    Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.
  • Spirits Beside Us

    3 Repeating Signs Your Spirit Guides Want You to Notice

    05/13/2026 | 21 mins.
    Spirit guides, repeated signs, intuition, and synchronicity often appear quietly… until the same message keeps showing up everywhere.

    A repeated song. A recurring symbol. A strange emotional feeling you can’t explain. A thought that won’t leave you alone. What if these aren’t random coincidences at all?

    Right while preparing this episode, the same message suddenly appeared three different times within just a few minutes — including the number 12:12, emotional sensations felt during mediumship blending, and an unexpected message about “3 signs.” A powerful reading involving Guns & Roses repeatedly appearing through music reveals how spirit guides often communicate through patterns instead of certainty.

    If something in your life has been feeling “off” lately… if the same emotional tension, signs, symbols, dreams, or intuitive nudges keep returning… you may already be experiencing spiritual communication without fully recognizing it yet.

    What You’ll Learn:
    • How spirit guides communicate subtly through intuition, symbols, and emotional awareness
    • Why repeated signs in different forms are often more meaningful than dramatic experiences
    • How spiritual communication often arrives through subconscious signals and synchronicity
    • Why spirit guides rarely shout — they repeat quietly through patterns and emotional cues
    • How emotional heaviness and recurring tension may signal ignored intuition or spiritual misalignment

    Chapters:
    00:00 Recognizing Spirit Guide Signs
    09:35 The Power of Repetition in Signs
    13:40 Emotional Signals and Intuition
    17:08 Awareness and Connection to Spirit

    Listen Next:
    How to Clearly Hear Your Spirit Guides (The 3-Part Method)

    Download the free guided meditation:
    Connect with Spirit & Inner Peace in Just 10 Minutes
    montclairmedium.com/free-meditation

    Have repeated signs, synchronicities, symbols, dreams, or intuitive feelings been showing up in your life lately? The answer may already be closer than you think.

    Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.
  • Spirits Beside Us

    Stop the Anxiety Hijack Instantly-3 Vagus Nerve Exercises

    05/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Your nervous system gets hijacked by a single text, and suddenly your heart is pounding like a trapped animal in your chest.
    Most people treat stress with "positive thinking," but your body is stuck in a prehistoric survival loop, flooding your system with cortisol for a 21st-century problem. In this episode, we move past basic mindfulness and dive into the polyvagal theory hacks that act as a physical "off switch" for your fight or flight response. We’re giving you a biological toolkit for self-regulation and anxiety relief to pull you out of stress mode and back into your window of tolerance.

    Discover why your current breathing exercises might actually be keeping you in a state of panic and learn the 2-second "double-inhale" (the Physiological Sigh) that forces your heart rate to drop instantly.
    💡 What You’ll Learn:
    The Biological Hijack: Why your modern nervous system treats a mean text like a saber-toothed tiger, triggering a massive release of cortisol.
    The Vagus Nerve "Highway": How to stimulate the physical handle of your soul to shift from "survival mode" to "spiritual flow".
    The "Voo" Chant: A somatic experiencing technique that uses low-frequency vibrations to "massage" your internal organs and break a freeze response.
    Stealth Orientation Scanning: A relaxation technique that uses stress management secrets to reset your brain’s threat detection without anyone in the room noticing.
    Total Mental Health Recovery: How to "cleanse your altar" by physically removing adrenaline so your vibrations can rise.

    Chapters
    00:00 Understanding the Biological Hijack
    06:54 Navigating the Window of Tolerance
    11:27 Practical Exercises for Stress Relief
    20:03 Applying Techniques in Real Life Situations

    Stop building a temple on a landslide. Learn how to physically force your heart rate down and keep your connection to peace wide open.

    Listen to the episode titled “Stop the Overstimulation: 10-Min Forest Grounding” to close your Mental Tabs and reset your Nervous System in this 10-min Somatic Forest Grounding.
    Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.
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About Spirits Beside Us
What if death is just a doorway? Explore the unseen world with international medium Chris Lippincott and discover how the afterlife shapes your life. We spend so much time preparing for our futures, but we rarely look at the "subtle blueprint" provided by the spirit world. Inspired by the idea that we can live with more intention and clarity, this show is a bridge to the unseen—a guide to living your life on purpose, using spirit’s wisdom for modern life.As a bestselling author and evidential medium, Chris Lippincott helps you navigate the gap between the afterlife and our daily reality. Whether you are moving through the heavy weight of grief, seeking proof of life after death, or looking for a deeper sense of personal growth, this show offers a new perspective on your soul's journey here.Every Wednesday, we dive into:Intentional Living: How lessons from spirit help you navigate anxiety, follow your intuition, and align with your heart’s true desire.Evidence of the Afterlife: Real stories and signs that prove your loved ones are still walking beside you.Soul-Led Success: Using spiritual awareness as a tool for emotional resilience, mental clarity and finding your higher purpose.Healing Beyond Loss: Moving from the "why" of grief to the "how" of expressing love and presence in the Now..Stop living by accident. Start living with an eternal perspective in the power of the Now. Hit +FOLLOW to join a community of seekers and never miss an episode of your journey home.RESOURCES:Show Notes: Spiritsbesideus.com Visit: www.montclairmedium.comRead: Spirits Beside Us—the bestselling book that inspired this podcast.Thank you to our loyal listeners for keeping us in the Top 10. We are honored to serve.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthHealth & WellnessMental HealthReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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