Spirit signs, repeating numbers, intuition, synchronicity, and angel numbers like 11:11 often appear quietly before a spiritual awakening begins. A repeated song. A strange feeling you can’t explain. A conversation or symbol that keeps resurfacing until you finally stop and wonder: “Why does this keep happening?” At first, it all seems random. Until it keeps happening.

In this extended episode, international psychic medium Chris Lippincott explores the subtle ways spirit guides communicate through repeated signs, synchronicities, emotional nudges, timing, and patterns most people dismiss too quickly. You’ll learn why spirit signs rarely feel dramatic at first, how to tell the difference between coincidence and genuine spiritual guidance, and why many of the messages shaping your life only make sense later in hindsight.

If you’ve been questioning your intuition, overthinking spiritual signs, or wondering whether spirit may already be trying to reach you, this episode will completely change the way you see the quiet patterns unfolding around you.



What You’ll Learn:

• Why spirit signs usually feel subtle before they become impossible to ignore

• How repeated songs, numbers, symbols, and synchronicities may carry deeper meaning

• The difference between intuition, imagination, anxiety, and genuine spirit communication

• Why spirit guidance often feels confusing until you look back later and see the pattern

• How to stop dismissing the quiet signs that may already be trying to guide your life



Chapters:

00:00 — Why Spirit Signs Usually Start Small

03:02 — The 3 Main Spirit Signs Most People Ignore

07:52 — My Wild 12:12 Spirit Sign Experience

11:18 — The Guns N’ Roses Reading That Changed Everything

19:13 — Intuition vs Imagination — How To Tell The Difference

24:14 — The Biggest Lesson My Spirit Mentor Ever Taught Me

34:14 — Spirit vs Emotion — The Critical Difference

42:11 — Why Spirit Often Makes Sense Much Later

53:22 — My Asheville “Clear Mountain” Story

1:07:28 — 4 Powerful Exercises To Recognize Spirit Guidance



Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.