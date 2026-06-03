Overthinking, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion may not be confusion at all… you may be overriding your intuition.
You replay conversations, second-guess decisions, and wait for certainty before moving forward. Self-doubt, nervous system stress, emotional heaviness, and overthinking quietly start reshaping your relationships, energy, intuition, and inner knowing long before you consciously recognize the pattern. Over time, you slowly stop trusting yourself without even realizing it.
Over time, repeated self-override creates emotional exhaustion, internal conflict, anxiety, nervous system stress, burnout, and disconnection from your own inner knowing. The strangest part? Most people don’t realize it’s happening until years later.
This conversation explores the hidden connection between intuition, gut feeling, overthinking, decision paralysis, emotional exhaustion, self-trust, and the physical toll of constantly negotiating against yourself.
What You’ll Learn:
• Why overthinking often disconnects you from your intuition
• The subtle moment people begin overriding themselves emotionally
• Why intelligent and analytical people often stay stuck the longest
• How repeated self-doubt creates anxiety, exhaustion, and nervous system stress
• Why your body often recognizes emotional truth before your mind admits it
• The hidden difference between fear, anxiety, and intuition
• How rebuilding trust changes your emotional clarity and decision-making
Chapters:
00:00 Understanding Emotional Exhaustion and Overthinking
02:49 The Impact of Overriding Yourself
05:31 The Disconnect Between Mind and Body
08:25 Recognizing Subtle Signals of Intuition
11:11 The Role of Trust in Decision Making
13:52 The Consequences of Emotional Paralysis
16:58 Rebuilding Trust and Clarity
19:42 Navigating Fear and Intuition
22:18 The Journey Back to Self-Trust
Listen Next:
“The Real Reason You Can’t Decide”
If this conversation resonated with you, follow the podcast and share it with someone who may quietly be stuck in the same pattern.
Join our community HERE. Get all the resources and show notes for this episode on my website, spiritsbesideus.com.