The Show About Everything! The Eric Metaxas Show offers compelling perspective on American culture, political life, and stories making news around the corner and across the globe.
Heard on leading radio stations from coast-to-coast, The Eric Metaxas Show taps the unique talent of one of America’s best known authors, commentators, TV personalities and public speakers for radio unlike anything ever heard before: compelling, compassionate and interactive as Eric and his listeners seek answers to life’s toughest questions together.
You can also watch Eric Metaxas on Salem News Channel