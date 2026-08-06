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- Today On The Eric Metaxas Show, geopolitical analyst Rod Martin joins Eric to explain why conservatives must reject despair and remain engaged in the political fight. They discuss socialist candidates gaining influence inside the Democratic Party, the alliance Martin sees between Marxist and Islamist movements, and why recent elections may create opportunities for Republicans. Martin also lays out his case that President Trump’s strategy could weaken or ultimately bring down Iran’s regime without another ground war, while reducing conflict across the Middle East and allowing America to focus on China. Eric closes with highlights from the recent Socrates In The City retreat in Oxford, including John Lennox, Nigel Biggar, C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, and George Whitefield.⭐ ORDER NOW:Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World📕: https://a.co/d/0ir3NlapTODAY'S SPONSORS:🛏️ MyPillow — Save BIG with code ERIC: https://www.mypillow.com/☀️ Honest, fast, and free Medicare plan guidance: https://askchapter.com/metaxas/0:00 Rod Martin Joins1:49 Why Conservatives Must Stop Black-Pilling6:18 Socialist Candidates And Republican Opportunities7:43 The Marxist-Islamist Political Alliance11:35 The Fight For Michigan And Texas13:58 Could Iran’s Regime Collapse?20:08 Why Trump’s Strategy Is Not A Forever War25:17 Sacrifice, Leadership, And Staying In The Fight29:32 Eric Recaps The Oxford Retreat- - -LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ericmetaxas#EricMetaxas #TheEricMetaxasShow #News #PoliticsChapter and its affiliates are not connected with or endorsed by any government entity or the federal Medicare program. Chapter Advisory, LLC represents Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organizations and stand alone prescription drug plans that have a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on the plan’s contract renewal. While we have a database of every Medicare plan nationwide and can help you to search among all plans, we have contracts with many but not all plans. As a result, we do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we represent 50 organizations which offer 18,160 products nationwide. We search and recommend all plans, even those we don’t directly offer. You can contact a licensed Chapter agent to find out the number of products available in your specific area. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-Medicare, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.
- Today On The Eric Metaxas Show, James Lindsay joins Eric to discuss John Adams’s forgotten 1765 essay A Dissertation on the Canon and Feudal Law and why its warnings about tyranny remain relevant today. They examine post-liberalism, Catholic integralism, Christian nationalism, the “woke right,” Patrick Deneen’s proposed regime change, and whether political movements on the right are abandoning the constitutional principles of liberty, responsibility, religious freedom, and self-government.⭐ ORDER NOW:Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World📕: https://a.co/d/0ir3NlapTODAY'S SPONSORS:🛏️ MyPillow — Save BIG with code ERIC: https://www.mypillow.com/☀️ Honest, fast, and free Medicare plan guidance: https://askchapter.com/metaxas/0:00 James Lindsay Joins2:16 The Forgotten John Adams Essay5:03 Why Every American Should Read It8:42 John Adams’s Warning About Tyranny14:40 Liberty, Religion, And The American Founding20:45 Patrick Deneen And Regime Change24:14 What Is Post-Liberalism?32:06 Where Should Liberty Be Limited?38:20 The Woke Right And Christian Nationalism- - -LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ericmetaxas#EricMetaxas #TheEricMetaxasShow #News #PoliticsChapter and its affiliates are not connected with or endorsed by any government entity or the federal Medicare program. Chapter Advisory, LLC represents Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organizations and stand alone prescription drug plans that have a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on the plan’s contract renewal. While we have a database of every Medicare plan nationwide and can help you to search among all plans, we have contracts with many but not all plans. As a result, we do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we represent 50 organizations which offer 18,160 products nationwide. We search and recommend all plans, even those we don’t directly offer. You can contact a licensed Chapter agent to find out the number of products available in your specific area. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-Medicare, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.
- Today On The Eric Metaxas Show, Larry Taunton and Laurence Fox discuss the viral Oxford Union debate over whether the West should be suspicious of Islam. Taunton explains how the debate was nearly canceled, how he helped Fox prepare, and why the audience’s reaction became part of the argument itself. Fox then reveals the strategy behind his now-famous envelope stunt, explains why he believes Britain has surrendered ground on free speech, and discusses his plans to enter British politics. Eric and Larry also examine the Democratic Socialists of America and the relationship they see between socialism, Islamism, and political power.⭐ ORDER NOW:Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World📕: https://a.co/d/0ir3NlapTODAY'S SPONSORS:🛏️ MyPillow — Save BIG with code ERIC: https://www.mypillow.com/☀️ Honest, fast, and free Medicare plan guidance: https://askchapter.com/metaxas/0:00 Larry Taunton And Laurence Fox Preview1:13 Larry Taunton Joins1:37 The Oxford Debate They Tried To Stop5:52 Should The West Be Suspicious Of Islam?11:32 The Strategy Behind Fox’s Envelope Stunt18:03 How The Audience Proved His Point24:55 Socialism And Islam’s Path To Political Power35:56 Laurence Fox Joins38:43 Britain, Free Speech, And Fox’s Political Future- - -LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ericmetaxas#EricMetaxas #TheEricMetaxasShow #News #PoliticsChapter and its affiliates are not connected with or endorsed by any government entity or the federal Medicare program. Chapter Advisory, LLC represents Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organizations and stand alone prescription drug plans that have a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on the plan’s contract renewal. While we have a database of every Medicare plan nationwide and can help you to search among all plans, we have contracts with many but not all plans. As a result, we do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we represent 50 organizations which offer 18,160 products nationwide. We search and recommend all plans, even those we don’t directly offer. You can contact a licensed Chapter agent to find out the number of products available in your specific area. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-Medicare, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.
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Truth | Humor | Hope The Official podcast for Eric Metaxas!Podcast website
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