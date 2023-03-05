Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Salem Podcast Network
The Show About Everything!  The Eric Metaxas Show offers compelling perspective on American culture, political life, and stories making news around the corner a... More
The Show About Everything!  The Eric Metaxas Show offers compelling perspective on American culture, political life, and stories making news around the corner a... More

  • Brandon Straka (continued)
    Brandon Straka continues giving an update on his Walk Away campaign and the fallout from his involvement in the Jan 6 demonstration at the Capitol; plus, a brand new installment of Ask Metaxas.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    43:01
  • Brandon Straka
    Brandon Straka is in the studio to give an update on his Walk Away campaign and to rundown what’s been happening since the Feds stormed his apartment at dawn to begin harassing him over Jan 6.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    43:01
  • Todd Chatman
    Todd Chatman of CSI discusses freeing slaves in South Sudan and how you can partner in this effort. Please donate today at CSI-USA.org/Metaxas/ or call: 888-253-3522.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    46:00
  • Cal Thomas
    Cal Thomas has a new book, "The Watchman in the Night," that covers his extensive career in journalism -- and he weighs in on the state of the nation and culture today.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    45:59
  • Ed Morgan
    Ed Morgan of Inspirational Leadership has a new book with seven key questions that help people navigate through tough medical decisions: "The Patient's Survival Guide."See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    45:59

About The Eric Metaxas Show

The Show About Everything!  The Eric Metaxas Show offers compelling perspective on American culture, political life, and stories making news around the corner and across the globe.

Heard on leading radio stations from coast-to-coast, The Eric Metaxas Show taps the unique talent of one of America’s best known authors, commentators, TV personalities and public speakers for radio unlike anything ever heard before: compelling, compassionate and interactive as Eric and his listeners seek answers to life’s toughest questions together.

You can also watch Eric Metaxas on Salem News Channel

