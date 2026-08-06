Bridging Two Worlds: An American Immigrant's Story of Faith, Anxiety, and Political Calling



Today, we are sharing a conversation between Curtis Chang and Lee C. Camp on the Signal Award-winning and 2026 Ambie Award-nominated podcast No Small Endeavor. Hosted by award-winning teacher and Professor of Theology and Ethics Lee C. Camp, No Small Endeavor explores what it means to live a good life through conversations about culture, ideas, and the habits that help people flourish.



In this episode, you'll hear from Curtis Chang as he reflects on his experience as a Chinese American immigrant, former pastor, and public theologian, and argues that anxiety sits at the root of America's political crisis. Chang explains how anxiety is rooted in a fear of future loss, and offers actionable ways to name, face, and move through that anxiety with compassion rather than avoidance.



You'll also hear Chang and Camp dig into how institutions are made up of people rather than systems, why that means they're capable of being healed rather than torn down, and why refocusing on the how of politics rather than just the what is essential to moving beyond our current moment of division.



Follow and listen to more episodes of No Small Endeavor



00:00:19 - Introducing You to No Small Endeavor

00:04:07 - What Is Curtis Chang's Earliest Memory?

00:05:26 - Immigrant Curtis and Cultural Displacement

00:07:24 - The Subtle Art of Bridge Building

00:11:44 - Henry Kissinger and Harvard

00:16:32 - Reconciliation Work in South Africa

00:20:20 - Is Anxiety an Opportunity?

00:27:54 - Anxiety in American Politics

00:39:20 - Are Institutions Multipliers of Humanity?

00:43:44 - The "How" vs. The "What" of Politics

00:50:21 - Curtis Navigates Cynicism

00:54:23 - Pessimism, Hope, and the Resurrection

00:59:40 - The Practice of Contemplative Prayer





Mentioned in This Episode:

Listen to episodes and follow No Small Endeavor

Lee C. Camp's Scandalous Witness: A Little Political Manifesto for Christians

Curtis Chang & Nancy French's The After Party: Toward Better Christian Politics

Curtis Chang's The Anxiety Opportunity: How Worry Is the Doorway to Your Best Self



Projects and Courses:

Video Course: The After Party

Video Course: The Anxiety Opportunity



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The Good Faith Podcast is a production of a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization that does not engage in any political campaign activity to support or oppose any candidate for public office. Any views and opinions expressed by any guests on this program are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Good Faith.