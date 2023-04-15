Join host Curtis Chang and his friends as they follow Jesus and make sense of the world. With expertise, thoughtfulness, and humor, they discuss how Christian f... More
Good Faith Classic: What the Heck is an Evangelical? (with David French)
It’s the 75th Good Faith episode and we’re celebrating our “diamond” podcast by running back one of our first episodes. First released in November 2021, this episode is a “classic” (in our minds) because we define terms around several key questions that have recurred on Good Faith: “What is an ‘evangelical?’ Is it a set of religious beliefs, a set of cultural beliefs, or a set of political beliefs? How does evangelicalism compare with fundamentalism?” Is “evangelical” a term worth salvaging for Christians?” Show Notes: The French Press: “Did Donald Trump Make the Church Great Again?” Pew Research Center: “More White Americans adopted than shed evangelical label during Trump presidency, especially his supporters” National Association of Evangelicals: “What is an Evangelical?” (including the Bebbington Quadrilateral) Barna: “Survey Explores Who Qualifies As an Evangelical” (including the 9-point Evangelical) Ryan Burge: “For White Evangelical Republicans, Approval of Trump is About Immigration more than Abortion” Ryan Burge: “Why ‘Evangelical’ is becoming another word for ‘Republican’” The French Press: “The American Crisis of Selective Empathy”
5/13/2023
57:31
How to Do Evangelical Deconstruction (with Jon Ward)
Jon Ward, senior political correspondent for Yahoo News, joins Curtis to talk about his process of deconstructing - and reconstructing - his life as a follower of Jesus. Jon draws on his recently released book, Testimony: Inside the Evangelical Movement That Failed a Generation, to dissect the spiritual, social, political, and emotional dimensions of his years growing up as an insider in the evangelical world. Jon also provides a fascinating account of why his life as a journalist has been so crucial to his faith. Curtis offers the Biblical basis for why deconstruction - properly understood - is necessary for every generation of believers. Testimony: Inside the Evangelical Movement That Failed a Generation by Jon Ward Forward Party (a new political party focused on local solutions) Order Curtis’s new book, The Anxiety Opportunity
5/6/2023
1:09:59
Should I stay or should I go - the GOP version (with David French)
“Founding friend” David French returns to tackle the tough question that every Republican of good faith should be asking. They explain why this particular question of “Should I stay or should I go?” is highly relevant for everyone, regardless of political affiliation. The conversation explores the ways that political calculations inescapably are spiritual in nature, and the two have a fun time unpacking this reality via the “pirate ship” metaphor. Listeners will especially be helped by how David and Curtis explain the three main options - Leave, Stand, or Hide - facing anyone who feels caught in a deeply dysfunctional institution. For those who want to connect with other “Leavers,” share your thoughts with others on the Good Faith “lifeboat” in the comments section for this episode (you only need to become a member by subscribing here - it’s free). For those who want to make a “Stand” for the soul of the evangelical church, learn more about The After Party project. For those interested in the mindset of “Hiders, read Anne Applebaum’s excellent analysis of the psychological rationalization practiced within the GOP (The Atlantic).
4/29/2023
1:10:05
The truth about Gen Z - and the rest of us (with Jean Twenge)
Curtis is joined by the world’s leading expert on generational distinctions, Dr. Jean Twenge. They discuss the five major generations shaping our society, with a special focus on Gen Z. The conversation provides insight and practical help for parents, managers, and anyone else interacting across generational lines. Listen especially for Jean’s top advice for parents on how to keep smartphones from destroying your child’s mental health. Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents—and What They Mean for America's Future by Jean Twenge Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation? (The Atlantic) After Babel (Jonathan Haidt’s Substack that is examining the impact of smartphone on the mental health of Gen Z) How Low Can America’s Birth Rate Go Before It’s A Problem? (from FiveThirtyEight)
4/22/2023
57:10
What does it mean to be human (with Anne Snyder Brooks)?
Curtis tackles this epoch defining question with Comment Editor in Chief, Anne Snyder Brooks. Together they explore the distinctive vision Christians have to offer a world beset by dehumanizing forces. This wide ranging exploration includes both the big ideas and stakes involved in this question, as well as practical steps each one of us can take to embody (in the words of Irenaeus) “the glory of God in a human being fully alive.” Resources mentioned by Anne: Comment magazine’s discussion of Christian humanism via an interview between David Brooks and Luke Bretherton (a colleague of Curtis at Duke Divinity School). The Revolt Against Humanity: Imagining a Future Without Us by Adam Kirsch The Congregation in a Secular Age: Keeping Sacred Time against the Speed of Modern Life by Andrew Root. See here to consider being a sponsor or donor of Good Faith.
