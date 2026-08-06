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Good Faith

Good Faith
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Good Faith
Latest episode

266 episodes

  • Good Faith

    When Mental Health Goes Too Far with Matthew Loftus

    08/06/2026 | 37 mins.
    How Does Therapy Culture Undermine True Healing?
     
    Host Curtis Chang talks with physician and author Matthew Loftus about how therapeutic language can distort ordinary suffering, turn disagreement into "gaslighting," and leave people feeling less capable of changing their lives. They examine the overmedicalization of grief and anxiety, the rise of mental health culture in schools, and why churches risk losing their purpose when pastors start acting like therapists.
    **This is not an attack on therapy or psychiatric medication. It is a provocative conversation about when mental health care becomes a worldview—and whether our relentless focus on feeling better is actually making us sicker.
     
    02:10 - Therapy Practice vs. Therapy Culture
    03:52 - The Importance of Personal Experience
    06:34 - The Three Elements of Therapy Culture
    10:09 - The Problem with Focusing on Mental Health
    13:22 - The Suggestive Power of Diagnosis
    15:30 - A Christian Understanding of Suffering
    17:57 - Finding Solace in the Midst of Suffering
    21:40 - The Role of Medication in Mental Health
    25:49 - Knowing When Therapy Becomes Unhelpful
    28:30 - The Unique, Healing Functions of the Church 
    32:21 - How Parents Can Counter Therapy Culture in Schools
    35:01 - A Final Word of Encouragement
     
    To give to Good Faith: https://goodfaith.org/donate
     
     
    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Matthew Loftus's Resisting Therapy Culture
    Curtis Chang's Anxiety Opportunity
    Kathryn Greene-McCreight's Darkness Is My Only Companion
    What is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy?
     
     
    Further Reading:
    DSM5 and the Medicalization of Grief: Two Perspectives (article)
    Matter over mind: How mental health symptom presentations shape diagnostic outcomes
    Effectiveness of school-based mental health programs on mental health among adolescents
     
     
    Scriptures:
    Romans 8:38–39 (ESV)
     
    More From Matthew Loftus:
    Matthew's website
    Matthew's writing at Mere Orthodoxy
    Matthew's articles at Plough
     
     
    Follow Us:
    Good Faith on Instagram
    Good Faith on X (formerly Twitter)
    Good Faith on Facebook
     
    The Good Faith Podcast is a production of a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization that does not engage in any political campaign activity to support or oppose any candidate for public office. Any views and opinions expressed by any guests on this program are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Good Faith.
  • Good Faith

    The Real Thing Driving American Politics from No Small Endeavor

    07/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Bridging Two Worlds: An American Immigrant's Story of Faith, Anxiety, and Political Calling
     
    Today, we are sharing a conversation between Curtis Chang and Lee C. Camp on the Signal Award-winning and 2026 Ambie Award-nominated podcast No Small Endeavor. Hosted by award-winning teacher and Professor of Theology and Ethics Lee C. Camp, No Small Endeavor explores what it means to live a good life through conversations about culture, ideas, and the habits that help people flourish.
     
    In this episode, you'll hear from Curtis Chang as he reflects on his experience as a Chinese American immigrant, former pastor, and public theologian, and argues that anxiety sits at the root of America's political crisis. Chang explains how anxiety is rooted in a fear of future loss, and offers actionable ways to name, face, and move through that anxiety with compassion rather than avoidance.
     
    You'll also hear Chang and Camp dig into how institutions are made up of people rather than systems, why that means they're capable of being healed rather than torn down, and why refocusing on the how of politics rather than just the what is essential to moving beyond our current moment of division.
     
    Follow and listen to more episodes of No Small Endeavor
     
    00:00:19 - Introducing You to No Small Endeavor
    00:04:07 - What Is Curtis Chang's Earliest Memory?
    00:05:26 - Immigrant Curtis and Cultural Displacement
    00:07:24 - The Subtle Art of Bridge Building
    00:11:44 - Henry Kissinger and Harvard
    00:16:32 - Reconciliation Work in South Africa
    00:20:20 - Is Anxiety an Opportunity?
    00:27:54 - Anxiety in American Politics
    00:39:20 - Are Institutions Multipliers of Humanity?
    00:43:44 - The "How" vs. The "What" of Politics
    00:50:21 - Curtis Navigates Cynicism
    00:54:23 - Pessimism, Hope, and the Resurrection
    00:59:40 - The Practice of Contemplative Prayer
     
     
    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Listen to episodes and follow No Small Endeavor
    Lee C. Camp's Scandalous Witness: A Little Political Manifesto for Christians 
    Curtis Chang & Nancy French's The After Party: Toward Better Christian Politics 
    Curtis Chang's The Anxiety Opportunity: How Worry Is the Doorway to Your Best Self 
     
    Projects and Courses:
    Video Course: The After Party
    Video Course: The Anxiety Opportunity
     
    Follow Us:
    Good Faith on Instagram
    Good Faith on X (formerly Twitter)
    Good Faith on Facebook
     
    The Good Faith Podcast is a production of a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization that does not engage in any political campaign activity to support or oppose any candidate for public office. Any views and opinions expressed by any guests on this program are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Good Faith.
  • Good Faith

    David French on How the Confederacy Still Shapes America

    07/23/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    What Does the Confederacy's Legacy Mean for the Modern South and Christian America?
     
    Host Curtis Chang and New York Times columnist, and Good Faith podcast "founding friend," David French confront the enduring power of the Confederate myth. David reflects on growing up as a white Southerner in a culture shaped by Confederate symbols, revisionist history, racial injustice, and a deeply rooted shame-and-honor code. Curtis, a Chinese American immigrant, brings an outsider's perspective that challenges familiar assumptions about heritage, memory, and belonging. Together, they examine Confederate monuments, the theological defenses of slavery, the meaning of "heritage, not hate," and whether honest historical reckoning can lead to redemption and reconciliation.
     
    02:51 - Curtis Congratulates David on the Birth of His Latest Grandchild
    05:54 - Why Does the Confederacy Still Matter?
    10:12 - The South's Distinct Cultural Cohesion
    22:19 - "Heritage, Not Hate": A White Southern Perspective
    29:52 - Race, Religion, and Revisionism in the South
    42:13 - The Resurgence of Explicit Racism
    47:20 - What to Do with Confederate Memorials
    56:32 - Repenting of Southern Shame-Honor Culture
    01:01:32 - Institutions Founded on Injustice Can Carry Spiritual Darkness
     
    Sign up for The After Party Informational Webinars
    Sign up for The Good List
     
    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre
    Learn about The Great Migration
    Watch MLK50 Conference (video)
    More about General George H. Thomas
    More about the Southern Baptist Convention and slavery
    What is Kinism
    More about the South's resistance to Reconstruction
    Read the Civil Rights Act of 1964
    Watch: Selma and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (video)
     
    Scriptures:
    Ephesians 6:12 (ESV)
    Colossians 2:15 (ESV)
    Luke 10:25–37 (ESV)
    Matthew 20:16 (ESV)
    Matthew 10:39 (ESV)
     
    More From David French:
    David French's New York Times pieces HERE
    Follow David French on Threads
     
    Follow Us:
    Good Faith on Instagram
    Good Faith on X (formerly Twitter)
    Good Faith on Facebook
     
    The Good Faith Podcast is a production of a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization that does not engage in any political campaign activity to support or oppose any candidate for public office. Any views and opinions expressed by any guests on this program are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Good Faith.
  • Good Faith

    When Protestant Curiosity Meets Catholic Wisdom with Pete Wehner

    07/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    What can Protestants learn from the Catholic tradition?
    Host Curtis Chang and The Atlantic writer and former White House staffer Pete Wehner explore how Catholic social teaching—from subsidiarity and solidarity to the preferential option for the poor—offers a rich framework for Christian public life. They consider the limits of sola scriptura, unpack the importance of intellectual rigor, and define Christian humanism. Curtis and Pete also contrast the public faith of Pope Leo XIV and Vice President JD Vance, asking why faithful Christian witness should shape how believers respond to artificial intelligence and other challenges of our time.
    02:31 - Does Catholic Theology Meet a Protestant Need?
    04:41 - Tradition Is Powerful
    08:43 - Does Sola Scriptura Have Limits?
    10:19 - Protestant Traditions and Discernment
    13:54 - Catholicism's Robust Frameworks 
    17:08 - Reclaiming Tradition for Protestants
    21:36 - Embracing the Life of the Mind
    27:22 - Christian Humanism fand 21st Century Questions
    30:08 - A Protestant-Catholic Convergence
    37:42 - Comparing Visions: JD Vance and Pope Leo
    41:16 - The Power of a Faithful Witness
     
    Sign up for The After Party
    Sign up for The Good List
     
    Referenced in the Episode:
    Pete Wehner's article American Christians Face a Choice
    Learn about the seven themes of Catholic social teaching
    Carl F. H. Henry's The Uneasy Conscience of Modern Fundamentalism
    Alan Jacobs's The Year of Our Lord 1943: Christian Humanism in an Age of Crisis
    Christian Wiman's My Bright Abyss
    John F. Kennedy's 1960 address to Protestant ministers in Houston (video)
    Pope Leo XIV's encyclical on artificial intelligence, Magnifica Humanitas
    Pope Leo XIII's encyclical on capital and labor, Rerum Novarum
    Daniel K. Williams on J.D. Vances' Communion What Type of Christian is J. D. Vance?
    Miroslav Volf on Forgiveness, Justice, and Reconciliation (video)
    Miroslav Volf & Christian Wiman's Glimmerings
     
    Scriptures Referenced:
    Psalm 127:3–5 (ESV)
    Acts 2:42–47 (ESV)
    Luke 4:1–13 (ESV)
     
    More from Pete Wehner:
    Pete Wehner's articles at The Atlantic
    Pete Wehner's opinion pieces at The New York Times
     
    Follow Us:
    Good Faith on Instagram
    Good Faith on X (formerly Twitter)
    Good Faith on Facebook
     
    The Good Faith Podcast is a production of a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization that does not engage in any political campaign activity to support or oppose any candidate for public office. Any views and opinions expressed by any guests on this program are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Good Faith.
  • Good Faith

    Christopher Nolan's Odyssey: What If the Hero Is Lying? with Jessica Hooten Wilson

    07/09/2026 | 47 mins.
    The Odyssey Isn't About Monsters. It's About Trust.
     
    Before Christopher Nolan brings The Odyssey to the big screen, Curtis Chang and Jessica Hooten Wilson revisit Homer's ancient epic to ask what the story is really about: monsters, homecoming, and the search for truth among intentional lies. They explore why reading The Odyssey still matters in the age of film and AI, how Odysseus forces us to ask who we can trust, and what Christians can learn from Greek myths and pagan gods about the one true God revealed in Scripture.
     
    03:53 - Reading the Homer vs. Watching Matt Damon
    05:38 - When to Read the Book First?
    11:06 - How "The Odyssey" Changes with the Reader
    13:32 - Did A Woman Really Write The Odyssey?
    16:50 - What Is The Unreliable Narrator?
    23:23 - The Psychological Impact of an Unreliable Narrator
    31:27 - A Christian Approach to Greek Mythology
    34:37 - Understanding The Greco-Roman Culture of Jesus
    41:36 - The Irreplaceable Human Elements of Teaching Literature in the Age of AI
     
    Sign up for The After Party
    Sign up for our newsletter and The Good List
     
    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Homer's The Odyssey (Stanley Lombardo's translation)
    Homer's The Iliad
    Nadya Williams's Christians Reading the Classics
    Yann Martel's Son of Nobody
    Yann Martel's Life of Pi
    Edith Hamilton's Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes 
    Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology
    Natalie Haynes's Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths 
    Christopher Nolan's Memento (trailer)
    David Fincher's Fight Club (trailer)
    An Introduction to 1 and 2 Samuel (The story of King David)
     
    More From Jessica Hooten Wilson:
    Jessica Hooten Wilson's website
    Explore Jessica's books HERE
    Read articles and Essay by Jessica HERE
    Follow Us:
    Good Faith on Instagram
    Good Faith on X (formerly Twitter)
    Good Faith on Facebook
     
    The Good Faith Podcast is a production of a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization that does not engage in any political campaign activity to support or oppose any candidate for public office. Any views and opinions expressed by any guests on this program are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Good Faith.
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About Good Faith
Join host Curtis Chang and his friends as they follow Jesus and make sense of the world. With expertise, thoughtfulness, and humor, they discuss how Christian faith intersects with culture, politics, work, entertainment, and other aspects of life. Good Faith is produced by Redeeming Babel. Good Faith is ranked in the top .5 percent of all podcasts.
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