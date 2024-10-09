Cultivating a Healthy Marriage with Tim Keller

The Marriage Supper of the Lamb

We look now at the peak verse of the most famous biblical passage on marriage. It's Ephesians 5:32, where Paul says, "This is a profound mystery—but I am talking about Christ and the church." He says everything he's said about marriage has also been about Christ and the church. This verse teaches there are some things we would never know about marriage if we didn't know about how we relate to Christ by faith. Conversely, there are things we would never know about our relationship with Christ if we didn't know about marriage. You can't completely understand one without understanding the other. I'd like to look at this under these two headings: 1) what does marriage teach us about our relationship with Jesus? and 2) what does our relationship with Jesus teach us about marriage? This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on October 13, 1991 Series: Marriage. Scripture: Ephesians 5:22-33.