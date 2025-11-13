Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityReformed Fringe
Reformed Fringe
radio.net
Reformed Fringe

Doug Van Dorn
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Reformed Fringe
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 81
  • Doug Van Dorn Sermon Series Pt. 5- "Sons of God"
    Behold, what manner of love… that we should be called the sons of God” (1 John 3:1).The story of the seventy: We flip the hourglass: heaven’s angelic sons once ruled; now, through Christ, humans reclaim dominion.    •    Adam: Son of God, seated on Eden’s divine council—prophet, priest, king. He fell; nations given to 70 heavenly sons at Babel (Deut 32:8).    •    Reversal: God elects the younger—Adam over angels, Israel over nations, Christ over all.    •    Jesus: Second Adam, sends 70, crushes Satan, pours Spirit at Pentecost—Babel undone.    •    Christians: Adopted sons, Spirit-led, judging angels (1 Cor 6:3), treading serpents, heirs with Christ.Armor Up (Eph 6): Truth, righteousness, gospel, faith, salvation, Word.The war rages, but victory’s won. Nothing separates us from Christ’s love (Rom 8:37–39).
    --------  
    1:02:43
  • Doug Van Dorn Sermon Series Pt. 4- "The Son of God"
    Prepare to be captivated by the thrilling fourth installment of "The Cosmic War of the Sons of God" on the Reformed Fringe podcast, where we dive into the profound identity of Jesus as the Son of God. This episode unveils how Jesus, the eternal Son, stands at the center of a cosmic battle, bridging heaven and earth to reclaim the nations from fallen angelic powers. From Psalm 2’s declaration of the Son’s divine inheritance to his victorious confrontations with Satan at his birth, baptism, temptation, and resurrection, discover how Jesus’ identity as the Son of God dismantles the enemy’s stronghold. Uncover the shocking truth of how second-century rabbis altered key Old Testament texts to obscure Jesus’ divinity, and why this cosmic war matters for your faith today. Tune in to this episode to grasp the awe-inspiring power of Jesus, the Son of God, who conquers all spiritual forces and offers you redemption through his triumph—your hope in the battle depends on it!
    --------  
    59:49
  • Doug Van Dorn Sermon Series Pt. 3- "The sons of God"
    Dive into the electrifying third installment of "The Cosmic War of the Sons of God" on the Reformed Fringe podcast, where we unravel the mysterious "sons of God" in the Old Testament. Doug will explore the shocking truth that these are not human figures but supernatural beings—angels tasked with ruling nations, yet some fell into rebellion, sparking a cosmic battle that reverberates through history. From Genesis 6’s enigmatic Nephilim to the divine council in Psalm 82, discover how these texts were altered by ancient rabbis to obscure Jesus’ divinity, revealing Satan’s schemes to undermine the Gospel. Listen to uncover why this war matters for your faith, how it connects to Jesus as the true Son of God, and why understanding this epic struggle will transform your view of Scripture and the spiritual realm. Tune in for a mind-bending journey that equips you to stand firm in the cosmic conflict!
    --------  
    1:01:19
  • Doug Van Dorn Sermon Series Pt. 2- "The gods"
    "Thou shalt have no other gods before me" ... You're familiar with the commandment, but are you sure that you know what this means and all that it entails?  As we continue our 5 week series on the cosmic wars of heaven during this Reformation Month, we lay down the groundwork for the next few weeks' messages which will give you a world-view that will blow your mind. 
    --------  
    1:04:58
  • Doug Van Dorn Sermon Series Pt. 2- "The sons of God"
    "Thou shalt have no other gods before me" ... You're familiar with the commandment, but are you sure that you know what this means?  As we continue our 5 week series on the cosmic wars of heaven during this Reformation Month, we lay down the groundwork for the next few weeks' messages which will give you a world-view that will blow your mind. 
    --------  
    59:20

About Reformed Fringe

Where doctrine meets discovery. Weekly conversations at the intersection of reformed theology and contemporary exploration.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySpirituality

