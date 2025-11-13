Doug Van Dorn Sermon Series Pt. 5- "Sons of God"
Behold, what manner of love… that we should be called the sons of God” (1 John 3:1).The story of the seventy: We flip the hourglass: heaven’s angelic sons once ruled; now, through Christ, humans reclaim dominion. • Adam: Son of God, seated on Eden’s divine council—prophet, priest, king. He fell; nations given to 70 heavenly sons at Babel (Deut 32:8). • Reversal: God elects the younger—Adam over angels, Israel over nations, Christ over all. • Jesus: Second Adam, sends 70, crushes Satan, pours Spirit at Pentecost—Babel undone. • Christians: Adopted sons, Spirit-led, judging angels (1 Cor 6:3), treading serpents, heirs with Christ.Armor Up (Eph 6): Truth, righteousness, gospel, faith, salvation, Word.The war rages, but victory’s won. Nothing separates us from Christ’s love (Rom 8:37–39).