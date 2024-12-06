Powered by RND
She Speaks Life - Women's Stories of Faith, Christian Women, Scripture Journaling, Christian Living

Jayme Elizabeth- Christian Women Podcast and Scripture Journal Publisher
She Speaks Life with Jayme Elizabeth is an encouraging podcast for women by women sharing faith stories. We learn through testimonies that we are not alone with...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Embracing The Power Of Prayer in Life's Darkest Moments With Rachel Wojo
    Rachel Wojo is an inspirational author, public speaker, and podcaster known for her popular blog, rachelwojo.com.  Rachel vulnerably shares her heartbreaking experiences of loss and her newly published book Desperate Prayers: Embracing the Power of Prayer in Life’s Darkest Moments, which unveils the powerful secrets of eleventh-hour cries that propel prayer struggles to peaceful serenity. Her prayer journey and promising principles will guide you from frenzied desperation to dependent faith. Desperate Prayers Book: Amazon https://rachelwojo.com/ ⁠⁠Get the Serenity Journal Here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CONNECT WITH JAYME ON SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pinterest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠
  • A Thrill Of Hope An Advent Devotional With Chelsey DeMatteis
    Chelsey DeMatteis is an author, speaker, and most importantly a woman on fire for Jesus. She is the author of A Thrill of Hope a 25-day advent devotional, More of Him and Less of Me, and the creator of the Living with Less Podcast. She writes devotions for Lifeway Women’s Journey Magazine, Crosswalk, iBelieve, and the YouVersion Bible App. In this episode, we'll dive into the heart of A Thrill Of Hope devotional, talking through its themes of hope for us in the midst of challenge, seeking the light of Christ when the world tries to dim His light, and what it looks like to walk forward faithfully in life because of our relationship with Jesus. The Lord stirred Chelsey’s heart to bring in all facets of who Jesus is to us. From the divine moment of His dwelling on earth, to the anticipation we have for His return again. Chelsey also highlights the reminders we all need that we are to look towards Jesus during this season and not let the shiny things and expectations of the world dull our season of hope.  A Thrill Of Hope is not your typical advent devotional, but one that brings personal stories and teachings throughout the Bible to focus on one continuous theme - the hope of Jesus. Get your copy for you, friends or family (so easy from Amazon to gift others) and begin your Christmas season with His hope, joy, and peace. Amazon: A Thrill Of Hope Advent Devotional https://chelseydematteis.com/ Living With Less Podcast ⁠⁠Get the Serenity Journal Here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CONNECT WITH JAYME ON SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pinterest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠
  • Learning To Love God, Others, And Even Yourself With Rachael Adams
    We are often told the Bible is God’s love letter to us, yet we struggle to comprehend the height, width, and depth that this eternal God has for His beloved. How would fully understanding God’s love for us change the way we love others? The way we love ourselves? Racheal Adams is back on She Speaks Life to talk about her newest release, Everyday Prayers For Love: Learning To Love God, Others, And Even Yourself. In this thirty-one-day devotional and reflective journal, Rachael, extends the tender invitation from a loving God to His beloved. We will gain understanding of true biblical love and how we can all live out that love daily. Rachael encourages us in this episode to realize God is love, understand the characteristics of biblical love, grasp how loved you are by God, learn how to love yourself, live out love through your actions toward others, and experience fulfillment through living out your purpose to love. Grab your copy of Everyday Prayers For Love! https://rachaelkadams.com/ Follow Rachael Adams on IG https://www.instagram.com/rachaeladamsauthor/ As advertised in the intro: ⁠⁠Get the Serenity Journal Here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CONNECT WITH JAYME ON SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pinterest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠
  • Find Courage to Apply Your God-Given Gifts and Dreams With Jena Holliday
    Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Jena Holliday (as seen on Good Morning America, Ebony, Essence and more)  and her newly released book, Sacred Creativity: Inspiration to Re-Claim the Joy of Your God-Given Gifts. Jena shares about finding the courage to apply our God-given gifts in the pursuit of our dreams, how to achieve a life-giving schedule and work-life balance, and offers a refreshing countercultural view on “hustle culture.”  When Jena Holliday left her full-time corporate job to embrace her passion for art she had one prayer: that she would be able to use her gifts and passion to make a difference.  Clearly, God heard her. In a matter of just a few years, Jena’s blog/online shop,  A Spoonful of Faith erupted into a massively popular community of women sharing and gaining encouragement for their creative ventures, and has since formed partnerships with many national brands/retailers such as Target, Aerie, Dove and Kirkland. With thoughtful stories, powerful reflections, hand lettering, and beautiful original artwork, Sacred Creativity (WaterBrook, August 20, 2024) invites all to discover how they uniquely reflect the heart of a creative God. Using the lessons she’s learned along the way and creative prompts throughout, Jena encourages readers to overcome the pressure to perform, face the fears of failure and imposter syndrome, believe in the gifts that God has given, step forward in creativity, and delight in the fruit that comes from freely creating as an act of worship.  With tender kindness, a treasure trove of wisdom and fierce encouragement, Jenna inspires, motivates, and help us learn invaluable lessons such as… -How to recognize and overcome fear, doubt, and insecurity in order to take a leap of faith  -How to trust God with your gifts  -The connection between motherhood and creativity  -The importance of making space to create -How creativity is an act of worship Jena Holliday- https://www.spoonfuloffaith.com/ Jena Holliday Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aspoonfuloffaith/?hl=en As advertised in the intro: ⁠Get the Serenity Journal Here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CONNECT WITH JAYME ON SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pinterest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠
  • Love Life Sober With Christy Osborne
    What if your best life is a sober life? Double-certified sobriety coach, Christy Osborne, discovered this in her own life and has helped countless clients realize the same. Christy has been featured in Marie Clair, Newsweek, The Daily Mail, PBS, and London Daily News. In this episode, she talks about the benefits of living alcohol free, the "mommy wine culture" influence and the deception it gives, and why the will-power trap doesn't work. Christy didn’t give up drinking because she hit rock bottom. She never got a DUI and she never went to rehab. She quit alcohol because quite simply, it was taking more than it gave. Despite all the mommy wine culture influence and lies she believed for decades about needing alcohol to relax, celebrate or comfort herself with, Christy knew something had to change. She’d had enough of the constant brain fog and shame felt every morning after too much wine, enough being tired and unfocused with her kids, and enough reaping the negative health effects for alcohol no one ever talks about or posts on Instagram. So, she took her last sip in March 2020 and never looked back. In Christy's newly released book, Love Life Sober: A 40- Day Alcohol Fast to Rediscover Your Joy, Improve Your Health, And Renew Your Mind provides a highly practical guide that brings together the psychology of habits and triggers, truth and hope from Scripture, and the science of alcohol’s effect on the body for a forty-day alcohol reset. Experience the gifts of sobriety through enhanced sleep, clearer thinking, better health, deeper connections with others, and a restored sense of well-being. Grab a copy of her book and check out her community and podcast called "But Jesus Drank Wine and Other Stories That Kept You Stuck." Her book is a no-fail plan, giving you a chance to learn and grow with grace and support. Experience the liberating joy that can be yours when you walk hand-in-hand with Jesus towards a brighter, healthier, better future. IG @lovelivesoberwithchristy As advertised in the intro: Get the Serenity Journal Here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CONNECT WITH JAYME ON SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pinterest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠
About She Speaks Life - Women's Stories of Faith, Christian Women, Scripture Journaling, Christian Living

She Speaks Life with Jayme Elizabeth is an encouraging podcast for women by women sharing faith stories. We learn through testimonies that we are not alone with our trials and hardships, and God's faithfulness always gets us through. Each episode invites us to see God's goodness and shift our perspective to see Him in every circumstance. You'll be encouraged in every story that God is trustworthy, and Jesus is the only Way, Truth, and Life. Together we are letting the world know one story at a time that God always has a plan and a purpose for our lives. Shop https://www.jaymeelizabeth.com
