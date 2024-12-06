She Speaks Life - Women's Stories of Faith, Christian Women, Scripture Journaling, Christian Living

Love Life Sober With Christy Osborne

What if your best life is a sober life? Double-certified sobriety coach, Christy Osborne, discovered this in her own life and has helped countless clients realize the same. Christy has been featured in Marie Clair, Newsweek, The Daily Mail, PBS, and London Daily News. In this episode, she talks about the benefits of living alcohol free, the "mommy wine culture" influence and the deception it gives, and why the will-power trap doesn't work. Christy didn’t give up drinking because she hit rock bottom. She never got a DUI and she never went to rehab. She quit alcohol because quite simply, it was taking more than it gave. Despite all the mommy wine culture influence and lies she believed for decades about needing alcohol to relax, celebrate or comfort herself with, Christy knew something had to change. She’d had enough of the constant brain fog and shame felt every morning after too much wine, enough being tired and unfocused with her kids, and enough reaping the negative health effects for alcohol no one ever talks about or posts on Instagram. So, she took her last sip in March 2020 and never looked back. In Christy's newly released book, Love Life Sober: A 40- Day Alcohol Fast to Rediscover Your Joy, Improve Your Health, And Renew Your Mind provides a highly practical guide that brings together the psychology of habits and triggers, truth and hope from Scripture, and the science of alcohol’s effect on the body for a forty-day alcohol reset. Experience the gifts of sobriety through enhanced sleep, clearer thinking, better health, deeper connections with others, and a restored sense of well-being. Grab a copy of her book and check out her community and podcast called "But Jesus Drank Wine and Other Stories That Kept You Stuck." Her book is a no-fail plan, giving you a chance to learn and grow with grace and support. Experience the liberating joy that can be yours when you walk hand-in-hand with Jesus towards a brighter, healthier, better future. IG @lovelivesoberwithchristy As advertised in the intro: Get the Serenity Journal Here!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ CONNECT WITH JAYME ON SOCIALS: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pinterest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ l ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠