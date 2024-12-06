She Speaks Life - Women's Stories of Faith, Christian Women, Scripture Journaling, Christian Living

Find Courage to Apply Your God-Given Gifts and Dreams With Jena Holliday
Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Jena Holliday (as seen on Good Morning America, Ebony, Essence and more) and her newly released book, Sacred Creativity: Inspiration to Re-Claim the Joy of Your God-Given Gifts. Jena shares about finding the courage to apply our God-given gifts in the pursuit of our dreams, how to achieve a life-giving schedule and work-life balance, and offers a refreshing countercultural view on “hustle culture.”
When Jena Holliday left her full-time corporate job to embrace her passion for art she had one prayer: that she would be able to use her gifts and passion to make a difference. Clearly, God heard her. In a matter of just a few years, Jena’s blog/online shop, A Spoonful of Faith erupted into a massively popular community of women sharing and gaining encouragement for their creative ventures, and has since formed partnerships with many national brands/retailers such as Target, Aerie, Dove and Kirkland.
With thoughtful stories, powerful reflections, hand lettering, and beautiful original artwork, Sacred Creativity (WaterBrook, August 20, 2024) invites all to discover how they uniquely reflect the heart of a creative God. Using the lessons she’s learned along the way and creative prompts throughout, Jena encourages readers to overcome the pressure to perform, face the fears of failure and imposter syndrome, believe in the gifts that God has given, step forward in creativity, and delight in the fruit that comes from freely creating as an act of worship.
With tender kindness, a treasure trove of wisdom and fierce encouragement, Jenna inspires, motivates, and help us learn invaluable lessons such as…
-How to recognize and overcome fear, doubt, and insecurity in order to take a leap of faith
-How to trust God with your gifts
-The connection between motherhood and creativity
-The importance of making space to create -How creativity is an act of worship
