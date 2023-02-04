Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bethel Redding
Bethel's mission is revival – the personal, regional, and global expansion of God's Kingdom through His manifest presence. We are a congregation of hope-filled ... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • The Devil's Strategy
    From the book of Nehemiah, Bill Johnson exhorts us to stay focused on building our history with God. Every bit of progress you make with the Lord disheartens the enemy. Learn to recognize the three things the devil attempts to keep us from advancing with the power of the Holy Spirit.
    4/30/2023
    36:49
  • What Does It Mean To Be Noble?
    God calls us a holy nation, separating us from the culture of the world. Embrace the nobility of holiness as a believer ushering in the Kingdom here on earth with Kris Vallotton as he uses refreshing honest to break down Heaven's values.
    4/23/2023
    35:11
  • Becoming a People of Presence
    Paul tells us that Old Testament Scripture serves as a warning. Heeding Paul's word, Dann Farrelly leads us through the contrasts in the lives of David and Solomon to uncover powerful truths about living as people after God's own heart. 
    4/16/2023
    42:48
  • The Great Communion Revival
    Join in corporate communion as we celebrate Resurrection Sunday. Bill Johnson outlines the intricate work of salvation and shares revelation on the power of the sacrament. Be prepared for God's current move, and get equipped to walk revived wherever you are.
    4/9/2023
    43:53
  • A Fathered Generation
    What if the next generation is known for how well they were cared for instead of what they lacked? As the Body of Christ, we get the privilege of distributing Heaven wherever we go, and it begins in our homes. Come against the war on family alongside Kris Vallotton as God leads us into a cultural revolution—exchanging fallible values of the world for the eternal values of God.
    4/2/2023
    52:57

About Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week

Bethel's mission is revival – the personal, regional, and global expansion of God's Kingdom through His manifest presence.

We are a congregation of hope-filled believers, rooted in the love of God and dedicated to worldwide transformation through revival. It's our goal for God's love to be manifest in signs, wonders and miracles. It's our vision to see history become His-story as the kingdom of this world becomes the kingdom of our God. We welcome you to join us in this adventure! Thank you for listening with us and sharing this with your community.

Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week is released on Wednesdays and is also available in seven other languages:

Find out more at Bethel.Com

Watch more on Bethel.TV or Bethel's YouTube channel

Find more revival resources on Shop.Bethel

