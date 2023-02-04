About Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week

Bethel's mission is revival – the personal, regional, and global expansion of God's Kingdom through His manifest presence.

We are a congregation of hope-filled believers, rooted in the love of God and dedicated to worldwide transformation through revival. It's our goal for God's love to be manifest in signs, wonders and miracles. It's our vision to see history become His-story as the kingdom of this world becomes the kingdom of our God. We welcome you to join us in this adventure! Thank you for listening with us and sharing this with your community.

Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week is released on Wednesdays and is also available in seven other languages:

Find out more at Bethel.Com

Watch more on Bethel.TV or Bethel's YouTube channel

Find more revival resources on Shop.Bethel