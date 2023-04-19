Q&A: Tackling Audience Questions

In the season finale, the Prophecy Pros are joined again by Kari Duffy to tackle some more great questions from the Prophecy Pros Podcast audience. Questions Addressed: How do we know 1 Thess 1:10 refers to the tribulation and not referring to the wrath of hell? Does the flood mentioned in Daniel 9:26 represent the physical flooding of an area? Regarding Revelation 22:19, are those who hold to amillennialism and replacement theology "taking away from the words of the book of this prophecy"? So, will God take away their share in the Tree of life? Does this mean they won't be saved? What are your thoughts on the Euphrates River drying up? Revelation 22:2 mentions that the leaves from the Tree of Life are for the healing of the nations. Will our bodies need healing in eternity? Do unbelievers spend eternity in the body condition in which they died? After the rapture, when we are in heaven, how is our Bridegroom with us for the wedding at the same time he is pouring out judgment? Is there a place in scripture where we see Jesus as Jesus (not God or the Holy Spirit) in more than one place at one time? Does Zechariah 14:6-8 suggest that there will be no more day and night or seasons during the millennial kingdom? Do you think there will be tears and mourning at the Bema seat when we realize we missed opportunities? **GET A COPY OF TODD'S NEW BOOK** The Chronological Guide to Bible Prophecy **LATEST PROPHECY PROS RELEASE** The Prophecy Pros' Illustrated Guide to Tough Questions About the End Times GET YOUR COPY NOW *** Listen to the Prophecy Pros Podcast and other faith-based podcasts on the Edifi Podcast Network Produced by Unmutable™