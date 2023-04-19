Two experts. One topic. No Confusion. Show hosts, Jeff Kinley and Todd Hampson, are on a mission to reach the next generation with the inspiring, hopeful messag... More
Discovering God in Revelation
Jeff and Todd discuss an often overlooked line of practical study in the book of Revelation.
6/7/2023
30:54
The Phenomenon of Prophetic Hunger in the Last Days
Jeff and Todd discuss the grassroots movement of a remnant of believers who are diving deeper into God's Word through the study of Bible prophecy.
5/31/2023
30:40
Contending for the Faith in the Last Days
The Prophecy Pros discuss the importance of sound theology and why it is even more critical to defend the faith as the Church age winds down.
5/24/2023
30:45
How Bad Will It Get Before the Rapture?
The Prophecy Pros discuss a common question they receive as people wonder just how unstable the world might get before the rapture occurs.
5/17/2023
30:37
Q&A: Tackling Audience Questions
In the season finale, the Prophecy Pros are joined again by Kari Duffy to tackle some more great questions from the Prophecy Pros Podcast audience. Questions Addressed: How do we know 1 Thess 1:10 refers to the tribulation and not referring to the wrath of hell? Does the flood mentioned in Daniel 9:26 represent the physical flooding of an area? Regarding Revelation 22:19, are those who hold to amillennialism and replacement theology "taking away from the words of the book of this prophecy"? So, will God take away their share in the Tree of life? Does this mean they won't be saved? What are your thoughts on the Euphrates River drying up? Revelation 22:2 mentions that the leaves from the Tree of Life are for the healing of the nations. Will our bodies need healing in eternity? Do unbelievers spend eternity in the body condition in which they died? After the rapture, when we are in heaven, how is our Bridegroom with us for the wedding at the same time he is pouring out judgment? Is there a place in scripture where we see Jesus as Jesus (not God or the Holy Spirit) in more than one place at one time? Does Zechariah 14:6-8 suggest that there will be no more day and night or seasons during the millennial kingdom? Do you think there will be tears and mourning at the Bema seat when we realize we missed opportunities?
Two experts. One topic. No Confusion. Show hosts, Jeff Kinley and Todd Hampson, are on a mission to reach the next generation with the inspiring, hopeful message found in Bible prophecy.
Learn more about Jeff, Todd, and their books at https://prophecyprospodcast.com
