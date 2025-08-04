Powered by RND
Credible Witness
Credible Witness

Nikki Toyama-Szeto
Education Religion & Spirituality
Credible Witness
  Jemar Tisby on Race, History, and Courage
    What does it mean to be a credible witness to Christ in a world marked by racism, silence, and historical amnesia? In this profound and emotionally gripping conversation, historian and advocate Dr. Jemar Tisby joins host Nikki Toyama-Szeto to explore the intersection of faith, race, and historical memory.From the haunting beauty of the Mississippi Delta’s cotton fields to the riverbank where Emmett Till's body was found, Tisby shows how place carries history—and how Christians are called to remember truthfully. He challenges a truncated vision of racial reconciliation and calls for courageous, justice-oriented discipleship rooted in history and community.Tisby shares his personal journey through white evangelicalism, the Black church tradition, and a deeper encounter with Jesus that sustains his work. This episode is a call to courageous presence, anti-racist action, and radical hospitality. It’s a vision for church not just as a place of belonging, but of bold and truthful healing.Racism persists not because of extremists—but because of the people who tolerate it.Key Moments“The most egregious acts of racism happen within a context of compromise.”“There is no era where America was great in that sense that we can go back to.”“We don't have a how-to problem. We have a want-to problem.”“Racism persists not because of extremists—but because of the people who tolerate it.”“To the extent I ever felt not welcomed, accepted, or had a place—it was because of race.”About the ContributorsJemar Tisby is the author of The Color of Compromise and How to Fight Racism, and founder of The Witness: A Black Christian Collective. He is the host of Pass the Mic.Nikki Toyama-Szeto is the host of Credible Witness, and is executive director of Christians for Social Action, equipping the church to pursue justice and follow Jesus in the tension of our times.Listen to Jemar, Nikki, and Mark Labberton in the Introduction episode of Credible Witness, "Staying with Jesus When the Church’s Credibility Is at Stake."Show NotesGrowing up in the Midwest and discovering the importance of place in the South“The Delta is the most Southern place on earth.”Seeing cotton fields in bloom: beauty and horror intertwinedVisiting the site where Emmett Till’s body was found“There’s a spirit haunting these places.”Encountering Fannie Lou Hamer and the transformative power of Black history“History has a weight to it because truth has a weight to it.”Writing The Color of Compromise out of deep anger and discoveryThe role of Christian compromise in sustaining racism“The most egregious acts of racism happen within a context of compromise.”The shallow vision of racial reconciliation in white evangelicalism“We don’t talk about race. That’s how race showed up.”Disillusionment with multiethnic churches and the post-Obama backlashThe shift from reconciliation to racial justice as “what is owed”The ARC framework: Awareness, Relationships, CommitmentInspiration from the Black church tradition and the nearness of Jesus“Be strong and courageous—for I will be with you wherever you go.”What the Work of Justice RequiresJemar Tisby says: “We don't have a how-to problem, we have a want-to problem. That's it. Because I tell people all the time, listen, if I gave you five minutes, you could come up with a list of a dozen things, really helpful things that we could do to fight racism and create more equity. That's not the issue of how. How to is not the issue. The issue is: Will you do that? Are you willing to do that? Are you willing to make the sacrifices, to confront your fear and push through it, to risk losing community, straining relationships, changing jobs, losing money—all of that stuff that goes with the work of justice?” Credible Witness is brought to you by the Rethinking Church Initiative. Produced and edited by Mark Labberton, Sarey Martin Concepcion and Evan Rosa. Hosted by Nikki Toyama-Szeto.Special thanks to Fuller Theological Seminary, Christians for Social Action, and to Brenda Salter McNeill, whose book inspired the title of the show.For more information, visit CredibleWitness.us.
    51:19
  Staying with Jesus When the Church's Credibility Is at Stake / Jemar Tisby, Mark Labberton, and Nikki Toyama-Szeto Introduce the Podcast
    In the premiere episode of Credible Witness, host Nikki Toyama-Szeto is joined by theologian and public historian Jemar Tisby and pastor and scholar Mark Labberton to explore how the witness of the church has become compromised—and what might restore its credibility. Reflecting on five years of candid, challenging conversation among diverse Christian leaders during the wake of George Floyd’s murder and rising Christian nationalism, the three discuss the soul-searching, disillusionment, and hope that emerged.Together, they examine the cultural fractures, theological tensions, and moral failures that have pushed many to extremes, elevating strident voices as an increased number of people to leave the church.They articulate the mission and vision of Credible Witness, testify to a persistent hope in Jesus and the power of honest community, face painful truths, and imagine a church that more truly reflects the love, justice, and mercy of God.Key Moments“We absolutely get that… but we’re still on board with Jesus. And Jesus has always been with us and hasn’t left us.”“This isn’t about leaving Jesus. This is about following Jesus.”“We’ve got a better story to tell.”“It was the church that was putting the church at risk.”“The church has a reputation in the United States… and not a good one by and large.”About the ContributorsNikki Toyama-Szeto is the host of Credible Witness, and is executive director of Christians for Social Action, equipping the church to pursue justice and follow Jesus in the tension of our times.Jemar Tisby is the author of The Color of Compromise and How to Fight Racism, and founder of The Witness: A Black Christian Collective. He is the host of Pass the Mic.Mark Labberton is a pastor, author, and former president of Fuller Seminary, known for his prophetic voice on faith, justice, and the credibility of the church. He is host of the podcast Conversing.Show Notes“This isn’t about leaving Jesus. This is about following Jesus.” —Jemar TisbyNikki introduces Credible Witness as a space for honest stories of faith amid moral complexity and social tensionMark recalls the origins of the conversation in summer 2020: COVID-19, George Floyd, church division, and racial injusticeJemar Tisby clarifies the mission for imagining a more credible Christian witnessNikki reflects on trust-building in a space that welcomed “tricky truths” and honesty without pretenseThe group’s five-year journey begins as a short experiment but grows into a lasting community of deep discernment“We weren’t trying to replicate any harm.” —Jemar TisbyThe group names white Christian nationalism and silence on injustice as threats to the church’s credibilityEphesians 2 and the power of “coming together of the unlikes” as a witness to the resurrection“It was the church that was putting the gospel at risk.” —Mark LabbertonNikki explains how church neutrality began to speak volumes: “Choosing silence was actually a loud voice.”Discussion on the failure of integrity: “Too many things in isolation” eroded credibilityJemar highlights story as central to public theology: “We’ve got a better story to tell.”The group wrestles with algorithmic distortion and toxic digital narratives shaping Christian identity“Not just message, but embodiment”: The church’s credibility depends on lived ethics, not just theological claimsMark emphasizes self-examination: “Are we credible?”Dissonance and disagreement as gifts: “What kept people in the room was the gift of dissonance.” —Nikki Toyama-SzetoJemar recalls moments of tension over how to prioritize justice issues while remaining unified in ChristThe group’s diversity as a deliberate strategy: different traditions, backgrounds, and responsibilities within the churchNikki names divine timing: the conversation is more urgent now than when it began“We’re not all supposed to be the same... That’s how everything gets covered.” —Jemar TisbyMark frames the church’s failure as internal implosion—not external threat“Why is the church seemingly so unchanged?” —Mark LabbertonNikki describes how marginalized voices carry wisdom for the way forwardJemar articulates the podcast’s goal: a mirror and a window for listeners to see both themselves and the larger churchNikki closes with an invitation to slow down and listen generously: “Pull up a chair...” Credible Witness is brought to you by the Rethinking Church Initiative. Produced and edited by Mark Labberton, Sarey Martin Concepcion and Evan Rosa. Hosted by Nikki Toyama-Szeto.Special thanks to Fuller Theological Seminary, Christians for Social Action, and to Brenda Salter McNeill, whose book inspired the title of the show.For more information, visit CredibleWitness.us.
    1:02:02
  Introducing Credible Witness
    Join host Nikki Toyama-Szeto in the premiere season of Credible Witness, a new podcast diving into the faithful lives of Christians. Each Monday, hear stories from diverse voices in the Christian community as they discuss the challenges and beauty of living out Christian faith in today’s world. The podcast aims to address the church's struggle with assimilation and cultural imitation, presenting an authentic, radically loving vision of Christianity. With guests ranging from pastors to everyday believers, each episode offers a unique perspective on faithfulness and the courage to listen.---Subscribe now for a new podcast that listens closely to the faithful lives of Christians, asking hard questions about what it means to be a credible church today. The complicated questions, the painful questions, the profound yet beautiful questions. The questions we're sometimes afraid to even ask, let alone answer.I'm Nikki Toyama-Szeto, and this is Credible Witness.In this inaugural season, every Monday will feature stories, perspectives, and wisdom from people wrestling with. Bearing witness to the credibility of Christian life in the United States.Throughout its history, the church has faced a near constant temptation to assimilate, to imitate, and to capitalize on the dominant powers of the world.This is no less true today as implausible versions of Christianity grow. Often it's the church that most undermines faith by copying culture rather than following Jesus. This diminishes the credibility of the gospel and reveals a failure of Christian moral imagination in action.Jesus came to redefine reality marked by a shockingly radical love, an act of justice for the vulnerable, a communal imagination that offers hope, joy, justice, and common flourishing.The church is meant to be a credible witness to this living reality.Each episode of the podcast is an invitation to journey with one person as they share their story of Christian faithfulness in their own words from their own context in light of all that their life includes. We hear from pastors, leaders, scholars, and everyday believers from different Christian denominations, social locations, gender, geography, ethnicity, and political views. Some stories emerge from joy and enduring hope. Others are shaped by deep pain, hurt, and struggle. All of them bear credible witness to Christ in ways both ordinary and extraordinary.Each voice reminds us that the church is not a fixed institution. It's a living relational body, still becoming still beloved, not through just one cultural lens, but through many. Together an alternative to the echo chambers that divide us. Each guest challenges us to listen bravely and recognize our own blind spots, especially those that divert the church from showing itself as God's new humanity by the power of the Holy Spirit this is credible witness. finding stories of faithfulness and the courage to listen.Episodes Drop Mondays starting July 28th. Subscribe now wherever you listen to podcasts.Credible Witness is brought to you by the Rethinking Church Initiative. For more information, visit crediblewitness.us. Credible Witness is brought to you by the Rethinking Church Initiative. Produced and edited by Mark Labberton, Sarey Martin Concepcion and Evan Rosa. Hosted by Nikki Toyama-Szeto.Special thanks to Fuller Theological Seminary, Christians for Social Action, and to Brenda Salter McNeill, whose book inspired the title of the show.For more information, visit CredibleWitness.us.
    5:29

About Credible Witness

Credible Witness is a weekly podcast exploring what it means to live out an authentic faith in today’s world. Each episode features a compelling story of a Christian leader navigating social tension and personal sacrifice in pursuit of their calling to follow Jesus. Hosted by Nikki Toyama-Szeto, executive director of Christians for Social Action, the podcast invites listeners to listen with courage and imagine a more credible church—rooted in love, truth, and communal hope. For more information, visit crediblewitness.us.
Education Religion & Spirituality Society & Culture Christianity Personal Journals Self-Improvement

