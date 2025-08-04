Staying with Jesus When the Church’s Credibility Is at Stake / Jemar Tisby, Mark Labberton, and Nikki Toyama-Szeto Introduce the Podcast

In the premiere episode of Credible Witness, host Nikki Toyama-Szeto is joined by theologian and public historian Jemar Tisby and pastor and scholar Mark Labberton to explore how the witness of the church has become compromised—and what might restore its credibility. Reflecting on five years of candid, challenging conversation among diverse Christian leaders during the wake of George Floyd’s murder and rising Christian nationalism, the three discuss the soul-searching, disillusionment, and hope that emerged.Together, they examine the cultural fractures, theological tensions, and moral failures that have pushed many to extremes, elevating strident voices as an increased number of people to leave the church.They articulate the mission and vision of Credible Witness, testify to a persistent hope in Jesus and the power of honest community, face painful truths, and imagine a church that more truly reflects the love, justice, and mercy of God.Key Moments“We absolutely get that… but we’re still on board with Jesus. And Jesus has always been with us and hasn’t left us.”“This isn’t about leaving Jesus. This is about following Jesus.”“We’ve got a better story to tell.”“It was the church that was putting the church at risk.”“The church has a reputation in the United States… and not a good one by and large.”About the ContributorsNikki Toyama-Szeto is the host of Credible Witness, and is executive director of Christians for Social Action, equipping the church to pursue justice and follow Jesus in the tension of our times.Jemar Tisby is the author of The Color of Compromise and How to Fight Racism, and founder of The Witness: A Black Christian Collective. He is the host of Pass the Mic.Mark Labberton is a pastor, author, and former president of Fuller Seminary, known for his prophetic voice on faith, justice, and the credibility of the church. He is host of the podcast Conversing.Show Notes“This isn’t about leaving Jesus. This is about following Jesus.” —Jemar TisbyNikki introduces Credible Witness as a space for honest stories of faith amid moral complexity and social tensionMark recalls the origins of the conversation in summer 2020: COVID-19, George Floyd, church division, and racial injusticeJemar Tisby clarifies the mission for imagining a more credible Christian witnessNikki reflects on trust-building in a space that welcomed “tricky truths” and honesty without pretenseThe group’s five-year journey begins as a short experiment but grows into a lasting community of deep discernment“We weren’t trying to replicate any harm.” —Jemar TisbyThe group names white Christian nationalism and silence on injustice as threats to the church’s credibilityEphesians 2 and the power of “coming together of the unlikes” as a witness to the resurrection“It was the church that was putting the gospel at risk.” —Mark LabbertonNikki explains how church neutrality began to speak volumes: “Choosing silence was actually a loud voice.”Discussion on the failure of integrity: “Too many things in isolation” eroded credibilityJemar highlights story as central to public theology: “We’ve got a better story to tell.”The group wrestles with algorithmic distortion and toxic digital narratives shaping Christian identity“Not just message, but embodiment”: The church’s credibility depends on lived ethics, not just theological claimsMark emphasizes self-examination: “Are we credible?”Dissonance and disagreement as gifts: “What kept people in the room was the gift of dissonance.” —Nikki Toyama-SzetoJemar recalls moments of tension over how to prioritize justice issues while remaining unified in ChristThe group’s diversity as a deliberate strategy: different traditions, backgrounds, and responsibilities within the churchNikki names divine timing: the conversation is more urgent now than when it began“We’re not all supposed to be the same... That’s how everything gets covered.” —Jemar TisbyMark frames the church’s failure as internal implosion—not external threat“Why is the church seemingly so unchanged?” —Mark LabbertonNikki describes how marginalized voices carry wisdom for the way forwardJemar articulates the podcast’s goal: a mirror and a window for listeners to see both themselves and the larger churchNikki closes with an invitation to slow down and listen generously: “Pull up a chair...” Credible Witness is brought to you by the Rethinking Church Initiative. Produced and edited by Mark Labberton, Sarey Martin Concepcion and Evan Rosa. Hosted by Nikki Toyama-Szeto.Special thanks to Fuller Theological Seminary, Christians for Social Action, and to Brenda Salter McNeill, whose book inspired the title of the show.For more information, visit CredibleWitness.us.