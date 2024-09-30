Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationWith Intention
Listen to With Intention in the App
Listen to With Intention in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

With Intention

Podcast With Intention
Cami Sophia
Welcome to With Intention podcast by Cami Sophia! You may know me from my pilates and wellness videos on TikTok and instagram! This podcast is all things wellne...
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessFitness

Available Episodes

5 of 127
  • PODMAS DAY 6: Holiday detox plan
    HAPPY PODMAS DAY 6!! Now if you’re new here we do 12 days of podmas is where I release a podcast episode everyday leading up to Christmas. Now last year was a hit and the girlies loved it so I wanted to spice it up this year! I am going to be doing a giveaway everyday of podmas!! Now to make it a fun little game, I am going to give a secret word at a random point in each episode and the first person to DM me with the word on the With Intention Instagram or on my main Instagram will win the prize! You can be anywhere around the world to enter, so happy listening! THE 2025 PLANNER ↓https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1843982987/with-intention-2025-planner?ref=listings_manager_gridMY INSTAGRAM ↓ https://www.instagram.com/camisophiaaaaa/ 🩷 WORK WITH ME 🩷[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:27
  • PODMAS DAY 5: Tinsel, tantrums and taking a break
    HAPPY PODMAS DAY 5!! Now if you’re new here we do 12 days of podmas is where I release a podcast episode everyday leading up to Christmas. Now last year was a hit and the girlies loved it so I wanted to spice it up this year! I am going to be doing a giveaway everyday of podmas!! Now to make it a fun little game, I am going to give a secret word at a random point in each episode and the first person to DM me with the word on the With Intention Instagram or on my main Instagram will win the prize! You can be anywhere around the world to enter, so happy listening! THE 2025 PLANNER ↓https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1843982987/with-intention-2025-planner?ref=listings_manager_gridMY INSTAGRAM ↓ https://www.instagram.com/camisophiaaaaa/ 🩷 WORK WITH ME 🩷[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:45
  • PODMAS DAY 4: A balanced hormone girlie
    HAPPY PODMAS DAY 4!! Now if you’re new here we do 12 days of podmas is where I release a podcast episode everyday leading up to Christmas. Now last year was a hit and the girlies loved it so I wanted to spice it up this year! I am going to be doing a giveaway everyday of podmas!! Now to make it a fun little game, I am going to give a secret word at a random point in each episode and the first person to DM me with the word on the With Intention Instagram or on my main Instagram will win the prize! You can be anywhere around the world to enter, so happy listening! MY INSTAGRAM ↓ https://www.instagram.com/camisophiaaaaa/ 🩷 WORK WITH ME 🩷[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    20:36
  • PODMAS DAY 3: Nourishing festive foods
    HAPPY PODMAS DAY 3!! Now if you’re new here we do 12 days of podmas is where I release a podcast episode everyday leading up to Christmas. Now last year was a hit and the girlies loved it so I wanted to spice it up this year! I am going to be doing a giveaway everyday of podmas!! Now to make it a fun little game, I am going to give a secret word at a random point in each episode and the first person to DM me with the word on the With Intention Instagram or on my main Instagram will win the prize! You can be anywhere around the world to enter, so happy listening! MY INSTAGRAM ↓ https://www.instagram.com/camisophiaaaaa/ 🩷 WORK WITH ME 🩷[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:26
  • PODMAS DAY 2: Winter wellness routine
    HAPPY PODMAS DAY 2!! Now if you’re new here we do 12 days of podmas is where I release a podcast episode everyday leading up to Christmas. Now last year was a hit and the girlies loved it so I wanted to spice it up this year! I am going to be doing a giveaway everyday of podmas!! Now to make it a fun little game, I am going to give a secret word at a random point in each episode and the first person to DM me with the word on the With Intention Instagram or on my main Instagram will win the prize! You can be anywhere around the world to enter, so happy listening! MY INSTAGRAM ↓ https://www.instagram.com/camisophiaaaaa/ 🩷 WORK WITH ME 🩷[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    13:52

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About With Intention

Welcome to With Intention podcast by Cami Sophia! You may know me from my pilates and wellness videos on TikTok and instagram! This podcast is all things wellness, self-care, manifestation, lifestyle & girl-talk.Find me on socials! https://bio.site/camisophia Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to With Intention, Leap Academy with Ilana Golan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:20:34 AM