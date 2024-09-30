HAPPY PODMAS DAY 6!! Now if you’re new here we do 12 days of podmas is where I release a podcast episode everyday leading up to Christmas. Now last year was a hit and the girlies loved it so I wanted to spice it up this year! I am going to be doing a giveaway everyday of podmas!! Now to make it a fun little game, I am going to give a secret word at a random point in each episode and the first person to DM me with the word on the With Intention Instagram or on my main Instagram will win the prize! You can be anywhere around the world to enter, so happy listening! THE 2025 PLANNER ↓https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1843982987/with-intention-2025-planner?ref=listings_manager_gridMY INSTAGRAM ↓ https://www.instagram.com/camisophiaaaaa/ WORK WITH ME [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
18:27
PODMAS DAY 5: Tinsel, tantrums and taking a break
PODMAS DAY 5: Tinsel, tantrums and taking a break
--------
23:45
PODMAS DAY 4: A balanced hormone girlie
PODMAS DAY 4: A balanced hormone girlie
--------
20:36
PODMAS DAY 3: Nourishing festive foods
PODMAS DAY 3: Nourishing festive foods
--------
14:26
PODMAS DAY 2: Winter wellness routine
PODMAS DAY 2: Winter wellness routine
Welcome to With Intention podcast by Cami Sophia! You may know me from my pilates and wellness videos on TikTok and instagram! This podcast is all things wellness, self-care, manifestation, lifestyle & girl-talk.Find me on socials! https://bio.site/camisophia Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.