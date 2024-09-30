Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe M'Cheyne ESV Bible Plan with Kristyn Getty
Listen to The M'Cheyne ESV Bible Plan with Kristyn Getty in the App
The M'Cheyne ESV Bible Plan with Kristyn Getty

Crossway
Based on the M'Cheyne reading system, this ESV Bible plan features 4 different readings for use in both family and personal devotions. Each day hymn-writer Kris...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • January 2 (Genesis 2; Matthew 2; Ezra 2; Acts 2)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Genesis2;Matthew2;Ezra2;Acts2
    22:32
  • January 1 (Genesis 1; Matthew 1; Ezra 1; Acts 1)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Genesis1;Matthew1;Ezra1;Acts1
    16:34
  • December 31 (2 Chronicles 36; Revelation 22; Malachi 4; John 21)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/2Chronicles36;Revelation22;Malachi4;John21
    14:46
  • December 30 (2 Chronicles 35; Revelation 21; Malachi 3; John 20)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/2Chronicles35;Revelation21;Malachi3;John20
    19:48
  • December 29 (2 Chronicles 34; Revelation 20; Malachi 2; John 19)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/2Chronicles34;Revelation20;Malachi2;John19
    21:28

About The M'Cheyne ESV Bible Plan with Kristyn Getty

Based on the M'Cheyne reading system, this ESV Bible plan features 4 different readings for use in both family and personal devotions. Each day hymn-writer Kristyn Getty reads two passages from the Old Testament, one from the New Testament, and one from either the Psalms or the Gospels. Starting January 1st, in one year, you’ll hear the Old Testament once and the New Testament and Psalms twice.
