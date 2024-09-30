❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Genesis1:1–3:24
❖ The English Standard Version (ESV) is an 'essentially literal' translation of the Bible in contemporary English. Created by a team of more than 100 leading evangelical scholars and pastors, the ESV Bible emphasizes 'word-for-word' accuracy, literary excellence, and depth of meaning.
❖ To learn more about the ESV and other audio resources, please visit www.ESV.org
15:51
December 31 (Revelation 17:1–22:21)
❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Revelation17:1–22:21
24:41
December 30 (Revelation 13:1–16:21)
❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Revelation13:1–16:21
12:36
December 29 (Revelation 8:2–12:17)
❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Revelation8:2–12:17
15:22
December 28 (Revelation 4:1–8:1)
❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Revelation4:1–8:1
About Chronological ESV Bible Plan with Robert Smith
Starting January 1st, listen to Scripture in the order the events occurred with the Chronological ESV Bible Plan. Read by Robert Smith, this podcast takes listeners on a one-year journey through Scripture’s historical accounts, prophetic books, and poetry.