Truth Over Tribe: Christian Takes on Culture, News & Politics

Tired of the culture war? This is that podcast that’s too liberal for conservatives, too conservative for liberals. We seek to follow the lamb, not the donkey o... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
The Sex Book That Broke the (Christian) Internet with Joshua Butler
Joshua Butler’s book on sex, Beautiful Union, has been the center of an online controversy for two months, with many critics warning that it's profoundly harmful. In it, Josh issues a call for Christians to see sex as a window into God’s story. Today, Patrick sits down with Josh to ask him to explain the book’s themes in his words and respond to many thoughtful, substantive critiques. You’ll hear Josh explain his upbringing, who he wrote the book for, and why the beauty of sex is an important apologetic. Plus, you'll hear him address some incredibly important critiques: Is referring to sex as an icon of divine reality really appropriate? Is he just rewrapping purity culture? Was his language too graphic? Does his way of thinking lead to trinitarian heresies? Could it be used to justify marital rape? Does theologizing about sex ignore the real-world plight of women? And more.
Help us help people find great churches!
Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it!
Ok, truth time... Did you like this episode? Tell us by leaving a rating or review! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 If you did, you won't want to miss what's next (so subscribe now!). And help a friend by sharing this with them. Thank you! 🙏
Plus, the conversation is just beginning! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to join in on the dialogue! If you disagree with anything in this episode, we'd love to hear your thoughts here. Want to learn more about Truth Over Tribe? Visit our website and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Resources
Buy the Truth Over Tribe Book
Bonus Resources from the Book
Subscribe to the TOT Newsletter
Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it!
Buy the Beautiful Union Book
5/17/2023
1:01:57
Remixing Religion with Tara Isabella Burton
“Participation in mainstream religion has plummeted, but Americans have never been more spiritually busy.” That’s how author Tara Isabella Burton describes today’s shifting religious landscape in her book, Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World. Today, she joins Patrick to discuss this phenomenon which she refers to as “remixed spirituality,” or the pick-and-choose model of religion that’s driven by our intuitions over our institutions. You’ll hear Tara explain how much of today’s bespoke religions are designed around personal freedom and self-expression. But would Jesus have been pro-self-care? Is society really a cage that must be rejected? And whether we realize it or not, have we let this thinking slip into our understanding of Christianity? Listen now!
Ok, truth time... Did you like this episode? Tell us by leaving a rating or review! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 If you did, you won't want to miss what's next (so subscribe now!). And help a friend by sharing this with them. Thank you! 🙏
Plus, the conversation is just beginning! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to join in on the dialogue! If you disagree with anything in this episode, we'd love to hear your thoughts here. Want to learn more about Truth Over Tribe? Visit our website and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Resources
Buy the Truth Over Tribe Book
Bonus Resources from the Book
Subscribe to the TOT Newsletter
Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it!
Buy the Strange Rites Book
5/10/2023
1:05:29
The Gospel of Artificial Intelligence? with Love Thy Neighborhood Podcast
Oh my bot! This episode is a first of its kind! This week, we teamed up with the podcast, Love Thy Neighborhood, to talk about whether or not artificial intelligence can be subverted for Gospel purposes. If you’re not already familiar, Love Thy Neighborhood is a narrative-style podcast that explores discipleship and missions for modern times. In this episode, Patrick joins the LTN team to discuss AI in depth: how it works, how it’s shaping our world, and how it’s impacting the faith lives of real-world Christians. You’ll hear stories from several guests detailing AI gone wrong, AI gone right, and whether or not AI can help us have a meaningful relationship with Jesus. Ultimately, we must ask ourselves: What are the problems associated with AI? And can we genuinely use it for good? Listen now!
Ok, truth time... Did you like this episode? Tell us by leaving a rating or review! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 If you did, you won't want to miss what's next (so subscribe now!). And help a friend by sharing this with them. Thank you! 🙏
Plus, the conversation is just beginning! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to join in on the dialogue! If you disagree with anything in this episode, we'd love to hear your thoughts here. Want to learn more about Truth Over Tribe? Visit our website and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Resources
Buy the Truth Over Tribe Book
Bonus Resources from the Book
Subscribe to the TOT Newsletter
Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it!
Listen to the Love Thy Neighborhood Podcast
5/3/2023
59:15
Time Management is a Myth with Oliver Burkeman
4,000 weeks. That’s all we get. And that’s assuming you live 76 years which obviously isn’t a guarantee. According to Oliver Burkeman, author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, there’s immense value in finally arriving at this realization: life isn’t as long as we think it is. So, what should we do about it? Squeeze every imaginable thing we can into every single day? Burkeman believes in a better way. Today, he and Keith discuss: Why do humans have such a hard time living in the present? Why do we crave busyness? What makes our life meaningful, and how can we practically decide to do things that matter? What’s the lie behind time management and the promise of efficiency? And how do Christians and non-Christians approach these questions differently? Listen as Burkeman explains why it’s so crucial to live in the present and accept our mortality and finitude.
Ok, truth time... Did you like this episode? Tell us by leaving a rating or review! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 If you did, you won't want to miss what's next (so subscribe now!). And help a friend by sharing this with them. Thank you! 🙏
Plus, the conversation is just beginning! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to join in on the dialogue! If you disagree with anything in this episode, we'd love to hear your thoughts here. Want to learn more about Truth Over Tribe? Visit our website and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Resources
Buy the Truth Over Tribe Book
Bonus Resources from the Book
Subscribe to the TOT Newsletter
Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it!
Buy the Four Thousand Weeks Book
Buy The Antidote Book
4/26/2023
50:25
Are Our Institutions Untrustworthy? with Bonnie Kristian
It’s no secret that institutional trust in America is at an all-time low. But is that lack of trust merited? And what should we do about it? This week, Keith sits down with Bonnie Kristian, a seasoned journalist and the author of Untrustworthy, a book that dives into why we’re losing trust in institutions, specifically media institutions. Listen as Bonnie answers: Why has this breakdown of institutional trust occurred? What are the consequences of low trust? What are the negative effects of the Information Age? How have technology shifts and incentive restructuring compromised today’s media? And why are Christian media outlets fracturing as well? Not only does Bonnie diagnose these problems, but she provides solutions by issuing a challenge: Ultimately, the key to making a difference and building back trust starts with YOU. Listen now!
Ok, truth time... Did you like this episode? Tell us by leaving a rating or review! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 If you did, you won't want to miss what's next (so subscribe now!). And help a friend by sharing this with them. Thank you! 🙏
Plus, the conversation is just beginning! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to join in on the dialogue! If you disagree with anything in this episode, we'd love to hear your thoughts here. Want to learn more about Truth Over Tribe? Visit our website and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Resources
Buy the Truth Over Tribe Book
Bonus Resources from the Book
Subscribe to the TOT Newsletter
Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it!
Buy the Untrustworthy Book
Buy the A Flexible Faith Book