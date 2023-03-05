Truth Over Tribe: Christian Takes on Culture, News & Politics

The Sex Book That Broke the (Christian) Internet with Joshua Butler

Joshua Butler’s book on sex, Beautiful Union, has been the center of an online controversy for two months, with many critics warning that it's profoundly harmful. In it, Josh issues a call for Christians to see sex as a window into God’s story. Today, Patrick sits down with Josh to ask him to explain the book’s themes in his words and respond to many thoughtful, substantive critiques. You’ll hear Josh explain his upbringing, who he wrote the book for, and why the beauty of sex is an important apologetic. Plus, you'll hear him address some incredibly important critiques: Is referring to sex as an icon of divine reality really appropriate? Is he just rewrapping purity culture? Was his language too graphic? Does his way of thinking lead to trinitarian heresies? Could it be used to justify marital rape? Does theologizing about sex ignore the real-world plight of women? And more. Help us help people find great churches! Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it! Ok, truth time... Did you like this episode? Tell us by leaving a rating or review! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 If you did, you won't want to miss what's next (so subscribe now!). And help a friend by sharing this with them. Thank you! 🙏 Plus, the conversation is just beginning! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to join in on the dialogue! If you disagree with anything in this episode, we'd love to hear your thoughts here. Want to learn more about Truth Over Tribe? Visit our website and subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Resources Buy the Truth Over Tribe Book Bonus Resources from the Book Subscribe to the TOT Newsletter Does your church choose truth over tribe? Tell us about it! Buy the Beautiful Union Book