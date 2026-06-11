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Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller

Tim Keller | Gospel in Life
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller

    Hopefulness Q&A

    06/14/2022 | 34 mins.
    In this episode, Tim Keller responds to audience questions based on his “Hopefulness” talk.

    This Q&A session was recorded before a live audience on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
  • Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller

    Hopefulness

    06/14/2022 | 45 mins.
    In this episode, Tim Keller explores questions around hope for the future. Can we live without hope? Can hope exist in the face of death and all the evil in the world?

    This final talk of the 2019 Questioning Christianity series was recorded before a live audience on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
  • Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller

    Justice Q&A

    06/07/2022 | 28 mins.
    In this episode, Tim Keller responds to audience questions based on his “Justice” talk.

    This Q&A session was recorded before a live audience on April 11, 2019 in New York City.
  • Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller

    Justice

    06/07/2022 | 48 mins.
    In this episode, Tim Keller explores questions around justice and human rights. What are human rights? Where did the idea come from? What are the problems secular society has with human rights? What can Christianity contribute?

    This talk was recorded before a live audience on April 11, 2019 in New York City.
  • Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller

    Morality Q&A

    05/31/2022 | 31 mins.
    In this episode, Tim Keller responds to audience questions based on his “Morality” talk.

    This Q&A session was recorded before a live audience on April 4, 2019 in New York City.
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About Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller
Questioning Christianity with Tim Keller is a seven-part podcast series for people who are interested in exploring Christianity, brought to you by Gospel in Life. This series will help listeners work through tough questions like: Can there be moral absolutes? Does life have meaning beyond what I make of it? Can hope exist in the face of death?Each of the talks and Q&A sessions were given by Tim Keller in 2019 before a live gathering in New York City, made up primarily of attendees who did not identify as Christian.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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