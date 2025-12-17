#72 Sitara Taddeo: Apollo Astronaut Opens Lab to Study "Real Magic"
12/16/2025 | 1h 20 mins.
On this episode of the Acid For Squares podcast, hosts Cody Blue and Tanya Dahl speak with scientist Sitara Taddeo, a researcher at the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), an organization founded by Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell after he experienced a samadhi state while in space, a moment of profound unity and oneness that led him to dedicate his life to exploring the science of consciousness. Sitara walks us through IONS' groundbreaking research into psionics, extrasensory perception, telepathy, lucid dreams, out-of-body experiences, and the science of what some call "real magic." She explains how their findings are beginning to confirm what mystics and psychonauts have long claimed: that we are all deeply connected, and that consciousness extends far beyond the brain. This episode is a mind-bending journey into the outer edges of science and inner space, where reality gets questioned, and the supernatural begins to look like data.

Hosts: Tanya Dahl & Cody Blue
Guest: Sitara Tadeo

MORE INFO on Sitara
Sitara Instagram: @sitara.indigo

MORE INFO on IONS
Mind2Mind Study: https://www.research.net/r/Mind2Mind_1
Personality Test: https://noetic.org/experience/noetic-signature-survey/
Instagram: ionsonline
Website: https://noetic.org/
Youtube: @InstituteofNoeticSciences
#71 Debra Silverman: Astrology Of 2026 The Global Prophecy
12/09/2025 | 1h 27 mins.
On this episode of the Acid For Squares podcast, hosts Cody Blue and Tanya Dahl sit down with world-renowned psychotherapist and astrologer Debra Silverman to explore the ancient roots of astrology and how it continues to shape our modern psyche. With her signature blend of humor and wisdom, Debra unpacks the cosmic forecast for the upcoming year 2026, offering insights into the major planetary movements and collective themes we can expect. From the archetypal energies influencing global events to how individuals can align with their birth charts during times of transformation, this conversation is a deep dive into the practical magic of the stars.

Hosts: Tanya Dahl & Cody Blue
Guest: Debra Silverman

MORE INFO on Debra
Debra's Astrology Course: https://debrasilvermanastrology.com/acidforsquares
Social: @debrasilverman_astrology
#70 Ky Dickens: The Spiritual Reality Behind The Telepathy Tapes
12/02/2025 | 1h 21 mins.
On this episode of the Acid For Squares podcast, hosts Tanya Dahl and Cody Blue sit down with filmmaker Ky Dickens, creator of The Telepathy Tapes, the breakout podcast that stunned the world by spotlighting and providing scientific proof of telepathy among non-speaking autistic individuals. Season one topped the charts in both the US and UK, bringing the reality of human telepathy into the mainstream. Ky returns to discuss how season two pushes the conversation even further, exploring near-death experiences, plant intelligence, savant awareness, and other consciousness phenomena. At the center of it all is something even more controversial: mediumship. Ky reveals that the most urgent message non-speakers wanted her to understand was not about telepathy. It was that the spirit world is real and we have the ability to communicate with it. Despite pressure from scientists to remove this spiritual element, fearing it would discredit the show, Ky chose not to silence those voices. She remains committed to sharing exactly what the non-speakers want the world to hear, and she does so on this episode...

Hosts: Tanya Dahl & Cody Blue
Guest: Ky Dickens

MORE INFO on Ky & The Telepathy Tapes:
Ky's Website: https://www.kydickens.com/
TT Website: https://thetelepathytapes.com/
#69 Dr. Max Rempel: Scientist Believes He Discovered Alien Manipulation In Human DNA
11/25/2025 | 1h 12 mins.
On this episode of the Acid For Squares podcast, hosts Tanya Dahl and Cody Blue sit down with scientist Dr. Max Rempel, a molecular biologist and founder of the DNA Resonance Research Foundation, to discuss his breakthrough new study that has shocked the world. Recently featured in major media outlets like VICE, the Daily Mail, and the New York Post, the study suggests that segments of human DNA may show signs of alien genetic manipulation. By analyzing 581 family genomes, Dr. Rempel identified non-parental DNA sequences, including a mysterious recurring anomaly on chromosome 3, that he argues cannot be explained by known science. He discusses how this could validate long-standing reports of alien abduction and a clandestine hybridization program. He presents a bold theory that these genetic changes may be activating dormant human abilities, such as telepathy and extrasensory perception.

Hosts: Tanya Dahl & Cody Blue
Guest: Dr. Max Rempel

MORE INFO on Max:
Amazon Author link: amazon.com/author/maxrempel
Max Rempel - XG1 Extraterrestrial Genetics Research
XG1 (Extraterrestrial Genetics) Research: https://xg1.org
Max Rempel's Books: https://amazon.com/author/maxrempel
DNA Resonance Research Foundation: https://dnaresonance.org
Human Colony: https://hucolo.org
Personal: https://maxrempel.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/maxrempel/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/maxrempel4
WhatsApp/Telegram: +1(585)705-1400
Email: [email protected]
#68 Darryl Anka: Bashar’s Guide For The End Of The World
11/18/2025 | 1h 41 mins.
On this episode of the Acid For Squares podcast, hosts Tanya Dahl and Cody Blue sit down with legendary channel Darryl Anka, who has spent over four decades transmitting messages from Bashar, a multidimensional being and first contact specialist. Darryl reveals Bashar's startling message: open contact with extraterrestrials is rapidly approaching, and humanity is in the final stages of preparation. He shares Bashar's timeline for the Great Reset, the psychological shockwaves it will trigger, and how individuals can prepare for the collapse of old paradigms and the rise of a radically new world.

Hosts: Tanya Dahl & Cody Blue
Guest: Darryl Anka

MORE INFO on Darryl:
Social Media: @basharchanneling
Website: https://www.bashar.org/
