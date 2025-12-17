On this episode of the Acid For Squares podcast, hosts Tanya Dahl and Cody Blue sit down with filmmaker Ky Dickens, creator of The Telepathy Tapes, the breakout podcast that stunned the world by spotlighting and providing scientific proof of telepathy among non-speaking autistic individuals. Season one topped the charts in both the US and UK, bringing the reality of human telepathy into the mainstream. Ky returns to discuss how season two pushes the conversation even further, exploring near-death experiences, plant intelligence, savant awareness, and other consciousness phenomena. At the center of it all is something even more controversial: mediumship. Ky reveals that the most urgent message non-speakers wanted her to understand was not about telepathy. It was that the spirit world is real and we have the ability to communicate with it. Despite pressure from scientists to remove this spiritual element, fearing it would discredit the show, Ky chose not to silence those voices. She remains committed to sharing exactly what the non-speakers want the world to hear, and she does so on this episode... GET MORE FROM ACID FOR SQUARES at PATREON www.patreon.com/acidforsquares PLEASE FOLLOW, LIKE, COMMENT AND SHARE! Your interaction with our content helps us immensely! @acidforsquares on all social media platforms GET YOUR A4S MERCH https://acidforsquares-shop.fourthwall.com/ Hosts: Tanya Dahl & Cody Blue Guest: Ky Dickens MORE INFO on Ky & The Telepathy Tapes: Ky’s Website: https://www.kydickens.com/ TT Website: https://thetelepathytapes.com/ Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed on the Acid For Squares Podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect those of the hosts or affiliated companies. The podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only and is not professional advice. Topics may include mature content, parental discretion is advised. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices