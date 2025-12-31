Zeepy Sleep: Calming Bedtime Stories for Kids

The Smallest Promise – A New Year Bedtime Story to Calm and Reassure Kids
12/31/2025 | 16 mins.
Send us a textWelcome to The Zeepy Sleep Podcast — calming bedtime stories for kids.The Smallest Promise is a gentle New Year bedtime story designed to help children slow down, feel emotionally safe, and settle into sleep during a time that can feel busy or overwhelming.On a frosty New Year's Eve at the Moonbeam Cat Café, Kip the Kitty listens as friends share big, brave New Year promises. But Kip's own wish feels small and quiet — too gentle to say out loud. When Slumber the Sloth arrives, dusted with snow and carrying his calm, patient wisdom, Kip learns that the quietest promises can be the bravest of all.Through glowing lamplight, frost flowers on the café windows, and a tender ritual of writing on misted glass, Kip discovers that some promises aren't meant to fly away — they're meant to stay close, returning again and again as a gentle reminder of kindness.This calming sleep story for children supports emotional regulation, self-compassion, and reassurance at bedtime, especially during moments of comparison or self-doubt.💜 What your child will experience:A soothing New Year bedtime story to calm busy thoughtsGentle reassurance for children who feel "not enough" or overwhelmedSensory-rich imagery with warmth, frost, and quiet magicSoft breathing cues that support bedtime routinesIdeal for children ages 2–6 (comforting for older listeners too)Part of Zeepy's growing collection of bedtime stories and sleep stories for kids, The Smallest Promise is perfect for winding down at the end of the day or welcoming in a new year with calm and care.
🎄 The Christmas Wish Tree 🎄 – A Christmas Bedtime Story to Calm Excited Kids
12/19/2025 | 20 mins.
Send us a textWelcome to Episode 15 of The Zeepy Sleep Podcast — a calming Christmas bedtime story for kids, created to help excited little minds slow down and feel safe at bedtime.In The Christmas Wish Tree, Kip the Kitty and her friend Mittens struggle to settle beneath the cozy glow of the Moonbeam Cat Café. With Christmas just around the corner, their thoughts swirl with wishes, excitement, and questions that make sleep feel far away.When Slumber the Sloth invites them on a gentle snowy walk into the Starlight Forest, they discover the magical Wish Tree — a place where big Christmas wishes can be held safely, so little hearts don't have to carry everything alone. Through soft breathing, warm reassurance, and Slumber's calm presence, Kip and Mittens learn how to let go of busy feelings and rest peacefully as night settles in.This Christmas sleep story for children is designed to help little ones calm down before bed, feel emotionally reassured, and drift into sleep during the busy holiday season.💜 What your child will experience:– A calming Christmas bedtime story to help excited kids wind down– Gentle breathing and sensory cues that support bedtime routines– A safe, cozy story world filled with friendship and winter calm– Ideal for children ages 2–6 (and comforting for parents too)Part of Zeepy's growing collection of bedtime stories and sleep stories for kids, this episode supports peaceful evenings and confident bedtime routines throughout the holidays.
The Branch That Learned to Let Go: A Winter Bedtime Story About Change
12/05/2025 | 17 mins.
Send us a textWelcome to The Zeepy Sleep Podcast: Calming Bedtime Stories for Kids, a gentle preschool bedtime podcast designed to make evenings feel softer for tired families. In The Branch That Learned to Let Go, Slumber the Sloth discovers a golden leaf still clinging to its branch as autumn ends. Through patient conversation and heartfelt wisdom, Slumber helps both branch and leaf understand that letting go isn't about loss — it's about making space for rest, dreams, and new beginnings. This tender sleep story for kids teaches that change is safe, natural, and part of something beautiful.💜 What your child will experience: A soothing bedtime story perfect for children aged 3–8 Emotional support for transitions, goodbyes, and bedtime anxietyGentle breathing cues and co-regulation moments Rich sensory imagery of forest twilight, amber light, and autumn peaceReassurance that "nothing is ever truly lost"Part of Zeepy's treasured collection of children's bedtime stories, this episode supports calm evening routines and helps little ones settle with security and wonder. Through Slumber's warmth and the forest's gentle rhythm, children learn mindfulness for bedtime and emotional regulation in the softest way.
The Biscuit Tin’s Bedtime Wish: A Calming Bedtime Story to Help Kids Let Go Before Sleep
11/21/2025 | 16 mins.
Send us a textWelcome to The Zeepy Sleep Podcast: Calming Bedtime Stories for Kids, a gentle preschool bedtime podcast designed to make evenings feel softer for tired families. In The Biscuit Tin's Bedtime Wish, we return to the Moonbeam Cat Café, where Kip the Kitty discovers that the café's old copper biscuit tin can't quite close its lid. It isn't too full of biscuits…it's too full of whispered wishes and quiet worries gathered through the day. Together, Kip and the tin open the window to the starry night and let each tiny thought float gently away, teaching children that when we've been holding too much, it's safe to let go and rest.💜 How this episode supports your child:A soothing sleep story for kids that models emotional release, not bottling things upMindfulness for children through simple breath cues and calm, repetitive imageryRelaxation for toddlers and preschoolers using soft soundscapes and a predictable wind-down rhythmHelps build a calm bedtime routine where the "day" can be tucked away and night feels safe Perfect for ages 2–8, this gentle children's bedtime story can be played during wind-down, quiet time, or when your Zeepy Sleep Trainer Clock glows purple. Part of Zeepy's growing library of sleep stories for kids, it's made to support both children and parents at the trickiest time of day.
E12: The Extra Hour – A Clock Change Story for Kids
10/19/2025 | 19 mins.
Send us a textWelcome to E12 of Zeepy Sleep: Calming Bedtime Stories for Kids – a perfect episode for the night the clocks fall back and bedtime feels a little… longer.In The Extra Hour, Kip the Kitty is thrilled by the idea of a bonus hour and tries to fill it with snacks, games, and stories. But with the gentle guidance of Slumber the Sloth, she discovers that the gift of extra time isn't about doing more—it's about doing less. It's about cozy moments, slow breaths, and simply being still.⏰ This story gently supports children through the clock change transition, helping them feel calm, safe, and settled at bedtime.👉 Visit the Zeepy Sleep Hub for more help managing the Autumn clock change with your children, including our useful Clock Change Schedule Builder.💜 What your child will experience:– A calming bedtime story for toddlers, preschoolers, and children aged 3–8– Gentle guidance around the clocks changing and bedtime feeling different– Soothing narration, breathing cues, and a dreamy night-time journey– Positive messages about rest, slowing down, and emotional balance
