Zeepy Sleep: Calming Bedtime Stories for Kids

The Smallest Promise is a gentle New Year bedtime story designed to help children slow down, feel emotionally safe, and settle into sleep during a time that can feel busy or overwhelming.On a frosty New Year's Eve at the Moonbeam Cat Café, Kip the Kitty listens as friends share big, brave New Year promises. But Kip's own wish feels small and quiet — too gentle to say out loud. When Slumber the Sloth arrives, dusted with snow and carrying his calm, patient wisdom, Kip learns that the quietest promises can be the bravest of all.Through glowing lamplight, frost flowers on the café windows, and a tender ritual of writing on misted glass, Kip discovers that some promises aren't meant to fly away — they're meant to stay close, returning again and again as a gentle reminder of kindness.This calming sleep story for children supports emotional regulation, self-compassion, and reassurance at bedtime, especially during moments of comparison or self-doubt.💜 What your child will experience:A soothing New Year bedtime story to calm busy thoughtsGentle reassurance for children who feel "not enough" or overwhelmedSensory-rich imagery with warmth, frost, and quiet magicSoft breathing cues that support bedtime routinesIdeal for children ages 2–6 (comforting for older listeners too)