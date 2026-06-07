In this episode, we discuss the aftermath of the Peloponnesian War at Athens, including the reign of the Thirty Tyrants, led by Kritias; the Athenian civil war, the restoration of the democracy; and a reflection on the consequences of the Peloponnesian War Show Notes: http://www.thehistoryofancientgreece.com/2021/10/108-thirty-tyrants.html

In this episode, we discuss the life and death of Sokrates (ca. 470-399 BC), who is widely considered to be the father of Western philosophy, with in-depth overviews of Aristophanes' Clouds and Plato's dialogue Euthyphro, Apologia, Krito, and Phaido Show Notes: http://www.thehistoryofancientgreece.com/2022/03/109-sokrates.html

In this episode, we discuss the life, influences, drawbacks, and positives of the Athenian military leader, philosopher, and historian—Xenophon (ca. 428-354 BC)—who was one of Sokrates' more famous pupils; and the post-Peloponnesian war Panhellenic campaign into the heart of the Persian Empire that he made famous through his Anabasis, including the Battle of Kounaxa and the "March of the Ten Thousand" Show Notes: http://www.thehistoryofancientgreece.com/2023/01/110-xenophon-and-ten-thousand.html

In this episode, we discuss Spartan imperial policy at home and abroad in the aftermath of the Peloponnesian War from 404-396 BC, including the overreaching imperial ambitions of Lysandros and his political downfall; Sparta's retribution and influence operations in the Peloponnesos and northern Greece; the ascension of Agesilaos II to the throne; Sparta's domestic tensions and Kinadon's foiled socio-political revolution; and Sparta's ultimately ineffective invasion of Persian-controlled Asia Minor to "liberate" the Eastern Greeks, a consequence of which was Persia bankrolling a powerful new fleet under the command of the exiled Athenian general Konon Show Notes: http://www.thehistoryofancientgreece.com/2024/02/111-spartan-hegemony.html

In this episode, we discuss the first three years of the Korinthian War from 395-393 BC, including the Persian-backed formation of the Quadruple Alliance of Thebes, Korinth, Argos, and Athens against Spartan expansionism; the Theban victory at the Battle of Haliartos, resulting in the death of Lysandros; the recall of Agesilaos from Asia Minor; the battles of Nemea and Koroneia, in which the Spartans prevailed but failed to break the Allied coalition; the Persian naval victory at Knidos under the Athenian general Konon which destroyed Spartan sea power; the political upheaval in Korinth; and the reestablishment of Athens' navy, its Long Walls, and its maritime influence Show Notes: http://www.thehistoryofancientgreece.com/2024/09/112-korinthian-war.html

112 Ah War, Here We Go Again

About The History of Ancient Greece

About The History of Ancient Greece

About The History of Ancient Greece

The History of Ancient Greece Podcast is a deep-dive into one of the most influential and fundamental civilization in world history. Hosted by philhellene Ryan Stitt, THOAG spans over two millennia. From the Bronze Age to the Archaic Period, from Classical Greece to the Hellenistic kingdoms, and finally to the Roman conquest, this podcast will tell the history of a fundamental civilization by bringing to life the fascinating stories of all the ancient sources and scholarly interpretations of the archaeological evidence. And we won't just detail their military and political history, but their society, how the Greeks lived day-to-day, as well as their culture—their art, architecture, philosophy, literature, religion, science, and all the other incredible aspects of the Greek achievement , while situating the Greeks within a multicultural Mediterranean whose peoples influenced and were influenced by one another.