Before Home Town and HGTV, six friends—Ben and Erin Napier, Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, and Josh and Emily Nowell—believed Laurel’s story wasn’t finished.
In this episode of The Heirloom Podcast, we revisit the early days: forgotten streets, late nights, small acts of faithfulness—and the belief that hard work without knowing the outcome can change everything.
37:29
A Big Storyteller- Ben Napier on what matters most
In this episode of The Heirloom Podcast, we sit down with our good friend and fellow Laurel native, Ben Napier—builder, storyteller, and co-star of HGTV’s Home Town. But this isn’t about television or fame. It’s about how stories shape identity, build culture, and create a lasting legacy.
Ben reflects on growing up Southern, learning to build with his hands, and honoring the men who came before him. We talk about storytelling as a Southern art form—and how a life rooted in humility, faith, and purpose becomes the kind of story worth telling long after we’re gone.
1:13:19
Landing on Boats with Col. Craig Ziemba
How do you find a night deck pitching at sea in the middle of a storm? Non-stop training and a whole lot of faith in the team around you!
What better way to follow our first episode with NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore than by bringing it back down to Earth with a fighter pilot who knows what it means to fly through storms and come out on the other side?
In Episode 2 of The Heirloom Podcast, retired Navy Colonel Craig Ziemba joins us in Laurel, Mississippi, sharing stories from his 11,000+ flight hours, eight combat tours, and the friendships that carried him through it all. As the longtime wingman of astronaut Butch Wilmore, Craig brings both humor and heart—and a clear vision for the kind of legacy that lasts.
At The Heirloom, we believe legacy isn’t just built in big moments—it’s shaped in everyday decisions, forged in hardship, and passed down through consistent living.
1:13:23
🚀 Stuck in Space? – NASA Astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore on Faith, Space, and Legacy
What better way to launch the first episode of The Heirloom Podcast than with a Navy test pilot and NASA Astronaut whose perspective on legacy is out of this world?
Barry “Butch” Wilmore joins us from the International Space Station, sharing his journey from fighter jets to spaceflight, and how his faith in Christ gives footing even in a place with no gravity. While the world may see Butch as “stuck” in space, he sees this as another step in God’s sovereign plan, relying on faith and preparation to bring him peace, joy and purpose in any situation.
🎙 Join Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell in Laurel, Mississippi as they explore:
-Butch Wilmore’s path from Navy test pilot to NASA Commander, Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test
-What it’s like to live and work aboard the International Space Station
-How faith in Christ sustains in Space and on Earth
-The legacy we build through perseverance and trust in God Subscribe to The Heirloom Podcast for more heirloom stories on faith, leadership and leaving a legacy that matters.
Like & Share to be part of the voyage!
At The Heirloom in Laurel, Mississippi, we are passionate about legacy. How can everyday people, through everyday living, leave a lasting impact?
Join Josh Nowell and Jim Rasberry as they explore stories of grit, faith, craftsmanship, and calling. From astronauts to artists, soldiers to builders, dads to doctors—everyone is working to build something worth passing down.
Rooted in a lasting worldview and grounded in community, this show invites you to slow down and reflect:
What are you building that will be treasured as an heirloom?
Visit us at theheirloom.us