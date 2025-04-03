🚀 Stuck in Space? – NASA Astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore on Faith, Space, and Legacy

What better way to launch the first episode of The Heirloom Podcast than with a Navy test pilot and NASA Astronaut whose perspective on legacy is out of this world? Barry “Butch” Wilmore joins us from the International Space Station, sharing his journey from fighter jets to spaceflight, and how his faith in Christ gives footing even in a place with no gravity. While the world may see Butch as “stuck” in space, he sees this as another step in God’s sovereign plan, relying on faith and preparation to bring him peace, joy and purpose in any situation. 🎙 Join Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell in Laurel, Mississippi as they explore: -Butch Wilmore’s path from Navy test pilot to NASA Commander, Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test -What it’s like to live and work aboard the International Space Station -How faith in Christ sustains in Space and on Earth -The legacy we build through perseverance and trust in God Subscribe to The Heirloom Podcast for more heirloom stories on faith, leadership and leaving a legacy that matters. Like & Share to be part of the voyage!