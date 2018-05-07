Kicking off ‘The U.S. Soccer Podcast’ looking ahead to the World Cup

Welcome to the U.S. Soccer Podcast! We’re one year out from the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, and to celebrate the countdown, we’re launching the first episode of our brand-new podcast. In this special inaugural episode, host David Gass welcomes everyone to the podcast (0:05) and sets the table for future episodes. Then, he turns it over to four World Cup veterans who contributed to some of the biggest moments in USMNT history: 1994 World Cup veteran Cobi Jones (1:44), his teammate and 3x World Cup veteran Tony Meola (2:10), 2010 World Cup veteran Benny Feilhaber (2:29), and 2010 World Cup veteran and podcast co-host Alejandro Bedoya (2:45). Our guests share memories of their various World Cup experiences, taking us through unforgettable moments on the pitch and in the locker room. Then, they give us a sense of what to expect next summer when the world's biggest soccer tournament comes to American soil for the second time in history. “The U.S. Soccer Podcast” is a production from U.S. Soccer launching June 11. The podcast hosted by David Gass alongside co-hosts Megan Klingenberg and Alejandro Bedoya will tell stories in service to soccer and the people who live it, amplifying player voices and stories behind the game. Episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays. Host: David Gass Guests: Cobi Jones, Tony Meola, Benny Feilhaber, Alejandro Bedoya Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices