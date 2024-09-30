Powered by RND
Bloomberg Hot Pursuit!

Hot Pursuit! is a weekly, bi-coastal podcast that gives car lovers the inside look they crave. Hosts Hannah Elliott and Matt Miller cover reporting from design ...
Available Episodes

5 of 62
  • McKeel Hagerty Talks Classic Cars; Plus, a Drive in a Ferrari F355
    McKeel Hagerty, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Hagerty, joins Hannah and Matt to talk about the best cars to buy for 2025 and the state of the classic car market. Plus, the Dodge Charger EV and Matt's drive in a Ferrari F355.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    57:55
  • The Kills' Alison Mosshart Talks Music, Her Book, and Driving Cross Country
    American singer, songwriter, artist and lead vocalist for the rock band The Kills, Alison Mosshart joins the podcast to talk about her music, her Dodge Challenger, driving cross country, and her book, Car Ma. Plus, a $50 million Mercedes is going up for sale in Germany.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:01:12
  • Decarbonizing Heavy Trucking and the Tesla Experience
    Range Energy CEO and Founder, and former Tesla engineer, Ali Javidan joins the podcast to talk about his work with electric technology in commercial and freight trucking. Plus, his time during the early days of Tesla and working with Elon Musk. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    51:50
  • Indy 500 Champion Alexander Rossi on Racing in America
    What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey.Indy 500 Champion Alexander Rossi joins the podcast to talk about car racing in America; Hannah joins from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; Matt has a GMC electric truck; and a dive into Jaguar’s controversial new branding campaign.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    50:46
  • All Things Bentley with CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser
    Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser joins the podcast to talk about his plans for Bentley's future and the company's decision to delay its pure-EV strategy until at least 2035.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    56:30

