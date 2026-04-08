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The Story Letter
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The Story Letter

Micaela Blei
ArtsEducation
The Story Letter
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The Story Letter

    Stories are Actually Everywhere

    03/11/2026 | 16 mins.
    It's graduation day! In our season finale, I'm sharing real-world examples of how storytelling tools show up everywhere: in courtrooms, research labs, film sets, and more. Turns out being a better storyteller makes you better at a lot of things. And we say goodbye until next time. KIT!
     
    Need story help? Work with me!
    Want the free workbook that goes with this podcast? Subscribe to The Story Letter on Substack!
    Enjoying The Story Letter? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts!


    EPISODE CREDITS:
    Written and hosted by Micaela Blei
    Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach
    Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei
    Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    Website: micaelablei.com
    Substack: thestoryletter.com
    Instagram: @micaelablei_stories
    LinkedIn: Micaela Blei
  • The Story Letter

    Safe Conditions for Daring Decisions

    03/04/2026 | 12 mins.
    Try out my strategy for taking bigger risks, by creating the right safety nets. In this episode, I'm getting vulnerable and sharing how a recent discovery has given me a whole new lens for understanding all of my stories – and exactly what I did to get over my fear and release my audio memoir.

     

    Get your gold star! Share your biggest storytelling challenge

    Need story help? Work with me!

    Want more? Subscribe to The Story Letter on Substack for storytelling insights, personal essays, and the free companion workbook! 

    Listen to my Audible Original, You Will Not Recognize Your Life

    Enjoying The Story Letter? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts!


    EPISODE CREDITS:
    Written and hosted by Micaela Blei
    Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach
    Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei
    Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    Website: micaelablei.com
    Substack: thestoryletter.com
    Instagram: @micaelablei_stories
    LinkedIn: Micaela Blei
  • The Story Letter

    Twenty-Five Years Later: The Art of Endings

    02/25/2026 | 14 mins.
    What do you do when your story isn't over yet, in real life? Or when the perfect ending shows up 25 years later? Today we're tackling the art of endings. And I'm sharing a story about a confrontation that gave me closure after decades. In the middle of the Park Slope Food Co-op, obviously.
     
    Need story help? Work with me!
    Want more? Subscribe to The Story Letter on Substack for storytelling insights, personal essays, and the free companion workbook!
    Enjoying The Story Letter? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts!


    EPISODE CREDITS:
    Written and hosted by Micaela Blei
    Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach
    Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei
    Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    Website: micaelablei.com
    Substack: thestoryletter.com
    Instagram: @micaelablei_stories
    LinkedIn: Micaela Blei
  • The Story Letter

    Structure is Your Type A Friend

    02/18/2026 | 15 mins.
    People get so worried that too much structure will make their stories boring. But let me show you how the right framework can actually help you get weird! I'll prove it with a story about how structure gave me the confidence to try something WAY outside my comfort zone. Hint: this story has a tear-away skirt in it.
     
    Get the Story Spine template in the Story Letter Companion Workbook (free when you subscribe) 
    Jo Boobs' Book: The Burlesque Handbook
    The Story Audit (exclusive for Story Letter listeners!) 
    Need story help? Work with me!
    Want more? Subscribe to The Story Letter on Substack for storytelling insights, personal essays, and the free companion workbook!
    Enjoying The Story Letter? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts!


    EPISODE CREDITS:
    Written and hosted by Micaela Blei
    Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach
    Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei
    Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    Website: micaelablei.com
    Substack: thestoryletter.com
    Instagram: @micaelablei_stories
    LinkedIn: Micaela Blei
  • The Story Letter

    Get to the Heart of Your Story

    02/11/2026 | 16 mins.
    Finding the deeper themes in your stories can solve both the "too much" and "not enough" problems in storytelling. So let’s talk theme! Also, while I illustrate how to use “theme” as an editing tool, I'll share a magical coincidence I experienced a few years ago that fully justified my obsession with time travel.
     
    Need story help? Work with me!
    Want more? Subscribe to The Story Letter on Substack for storytelling insights, personal essays, and the free companion workbook!
    Enjoying The Story Letter? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts!


    EPISODE CREDITS:
    Written and hosted by Micaela Blei
    Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach
    Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei
    Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    Website: micaelablei.com
    Substack: thestoryletter.com
    Instagram: @micaelablei_stories
    LinkedIn: Micaela Blei
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About The Story Letter
Storytelling expert Micaela Blei is here to help you tell better stories! Join the award-winning storyteller and author in this practical, funny, warmhearted guide to crafting stories that really connect. Hit subscribe and transform how you talk about your life. Your friends, colleagues, and random people at parties will thank you!
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