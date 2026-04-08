Try out my strategy for taking bigger risks, by creating the right safety nets. In this episode, I'm getting vulnerable and sharing how a recent discovery has given me a whole new lens for understanding all of my stories – and exactly what I did to get over my fear and release my audio memoir.
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EPISODE CREDITS:
Written and hosted by Micaela Blei
Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach
Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei
Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther
CONNECT WITH ME:
Website: micaelablei.com
Substack: thestoryletter.com
Instagram: @micaelablei_stories
LinkedIn: Micaela Blei