People get so worried that too much structure will make their stories boring. But let me show you how the right framework can actually help you get weird! I'll prove it with a story about how structure gave me the confidence to try something WAY outside my comfort zone. Hint: this story has a tear-away skirt in it.



Get the Story Spine template in the Story Letter Companion Workbook (free when you subscribe)

Jo Boobs' Book: The Burlesque Handbook

The Story Audit (exclusive for Story Letter listeners!)

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EPISODE CREDITS:

Written and hosted by Micaela Blei

Produced, edited and mixed by Laura Boach

Artwork designed by Stefan Davis w. Micaela Blei

Music: Duke of New York by Adrian D. Walther



CONNECT WITH ME:

Website: micaelablei.com

Substack: thestoryletter.com

Instagram: @micaelablei_stories

LinkedIn: Micaela Blei