Judy Blume forever!! A rallying cry and also the name of an incredible doc we need you to watch. And, let’s talk Thingies with Sue Chan, a tastemaker’s tastemaker—if you’ll allow it—who has all the event-hosting and condiment intel you need over at Care of Chan. Plz watch the documentary Judy Blume Forever! And dig into Forever…, and Wifey with us? For all your *entertaining needs*, check out Sue’s site Care of Chan, which launches Thurs., April 27, with guides, interviews, and essays from chefs, florists, and producers to help us all feel more confident and comfortable with any sort of event-hosting we’re taking on. Sue’s Thingies include condiments from The Japanese Pantry (specifically togarashi—also love us some Cabi and The Mala Market!), dried fruits from Yun Hai, masa from Masienda (their La Chicharra bowls, too), produce from Cookbook Los Angeles and the Hollywood Farmers' Market, a donabe from Toiro Kitchen, and custom stationery from Pettinaroli in Milan (for more gifting: Flamingo Estate). Some of her favorite restaurants for booking a six-top in NYC are Odeon, Omen Azen, and Lucien. Share your Thingies with us at 833-632-5463, [email protected]
Share your Thingies with us at 833-632-5463, [email protected], or @athingortwohq—or join our Geneva! For more recommendations, try out a Secret Menu membership.