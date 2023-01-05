Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to a few things in the App
Listen to a few things in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
a few things

a few things

Podcast a few things
Podcast a few things

a few things

Dear Media
add
Hosts Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo, who you might know as the co-founders of the website Of a Kind (RIP!) or the co-authors of the book Work Wife, are all abou... More
ArtsDesignSociety & Culture
Hosts Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo, who you might know as the co-founders of the website Of a Kind (RIP!) or the co-authors of the book Work Wife, are all abou... More

Available Episodes

5 of 293
  • Oblivion Time and Taking Our Fandom More Seriously
    Don’t zone out just yet! This week we’re talking about what we do during our “oblivion time” and fandoms of our past, present, and future. Some fandom-related content: “The Bethenny Clause,” the book Everything I Need I Get from You by Caitlin Tiffany, the article "‘It Made Me Believe That Love Wasn’t Real Anymore. And I Puked.’ Swifties on Cornelia Street take the Joe Alwyn breakup news as well as you’d expect" by Rachel Handler for Vulture, and the article "Psychologists Say That Belonging To A Fandom Is Amazing For Your Mental Health" by Brianna Wiest for Teen Vogue. Also: our past convo about this (and concert specifically).   Also relevant to our personal fandoms: The Baby-Sitters Club and the fact that the artist Hodges Soileau is selling the original paintings of the covers, Gudetama (and his NYT Dining section coverage), and the My Best Friend’s Wedding soundtrack.    We want to know: How are you filling your oblivion time? And do you have alarm clock recs?? Share them with us at 833-632-5463, [email protected], or @athingortwohq—or join our Geneva! For more recommendations, try out a Secret Menu membership.   Support your hair with Nutrafol. Take $15 off your first month’s subscription with the code ATHINGORTWO. Drink water like never before thanks to air up. Get the best of both worlds, tasty flavors, and all the benefits of water today at https://airup.link/40V3Ltw  YAY. Produced by Dear Media
    5/8/2023
    48:28
  • Walking, Recycling Bottles, and Two Nostalgic Mall Brands
    We’re reminiscing about niche educational retail chains of our youth, making a case for pecans, and learning the rules of a hot girl walk (   Our research on Zany Brainy (which now has a nostalgic merch project) revived our affection for Sanrio, Klutz, Creativity for Kids, and Brain Quest.    Enter the The Nature Company v. Natural Wonders discourse via this YouTube video. Also, Buzzfeed's got a zesty take on a bunch o’ bygone mall stores.    Onto pecans, the nut’s nut. For pies, we rec the recipe in Stars Desserts by Emily Luchetti…and the one on the back of the Karo corn syrup bottle. Also for your consideration: Food52’s flourless pecan cake, Smitten Kitchen’s peach and pecan sandy crumble, NYT Cooking wok-fried asparagus and walnuts (subbing pecans), and Claire’s breakfast combo of pecans + Cocojune yogurt + berries.    The hot girl walk comes to us via TikTok user Mia, @exactlyliketheothergirls. And walk, don’t run, to the ample NYT walking coverage: "The Next Walk You Take Could Change Your Life," "A Little Motivation to Take a Walk," and "Whatever the Problem, It’s Probably Solved by Walking."    The NY State bottle bill, fascinating stuff that we learned about from Rothy’s. Related: The Guppyfriend washing bags to keep microplastics out of waterways.   Share your Zany Brainy memories with us at 833-632-5463, [email protected], or @athingortwohq—or join our Geneva! For more recommendations, try out a Secret Menu membership. This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Score the best gifts from MoMA Design Store. YAY.   Produced by Dear Media  
    5/1/2023
    37:30
  • Food Phenom Sue Chan’s Thingies and the Oh-So-Good Judy Blume Doc
    Judy Blume forever!! A rallying cry and also the name of an incredible doc we need you to watch. And, let’s talk Thingies with Sue Chan, a tastemaker’s tastemaker—if you’ll allow it—who has all the event-hosting and condiment intel you need over at Care of Chan.   Plz watch the documentary Judy Blume Forever! And dig into Forever…, and Wifey with us?    For all your *entertaining needs*, check out Sue’s site Care of Chan, which launches Thurs., April 27, with guides, interviews, and essays from chefs, florists, and producers to help us all feel more confident and comfortable with any sort of event-hosting we’re taking on.   Sue’s Thingies include condiments from The Japanese Pantry (specifically togarashi—also love us some Cabi and The Mala Market!), dried fruits from Yun Hai, masa from Masienda (their La Chicharra bowls, too), produce from Cookbook Los Angeles and the Hollywood Farmers' Market, a donabe from Toiro Kitchen, and custom stationery from Pettinaroli in Milan (for more gifting: Flamingo Estate). Some of her favorite restaurants for booking a six-top in NYC are Odeon, Omen Azen, and Lucien.    Share your Thingies with us at 833-632-5463, [email protected], or @athingortwohq—or join our Geneva! For more recommendations, try out a Secret Menu membership. This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Turn to Shopify, the trustiest ecomm platform around, and get a free 14-day trial with our link. Drink water like never before thanks to air up. Get the best of both worlds,  tasty flavors, and all the benefits of water today at https://airup.link/3Mhd7M7. Use code ATHINGORTWO for 15% off your purchase. Listen to Bad on Paper—if you like this podcast, you’ll like that one. YAY. Produced by Dear Media
    4/24/2023
    42:18
  • Cowboy Boots, Grapefruit Techniques, and Clearing a Path for Love
    This week’s grab bag includes clearing a path for love, the country-music equivalent of The Great British Bake Off, beige rice, and, ya know, lots more.    Are you watching My Kind of Country? Start with Dhruv Visvanath’s cover of “Ring of Fire."   Shout out to Chalo cowboy boots and this Brie Larson cover story for Harper’s Bazaar for styling inspo.    Sam Youkilis’s Instagram brought the topic of cutting citrus back to the podcast. See also: Priya Krishna and Connie Wang’s essays about cut fruit as a culturally Asian love language.    An idea: Joe Holder’s one-week-a-month reboot.    Cosigning a Jill Singers Thingie, The Rice Factory New York.   Liana Satenstein’s piece in Vogue about Donna Karan gave us the Y2k fashion we want to embrace.    Share your thoughts about today’s ep with us at 833-632-5463, [email protected], or @athingortwohq—or join our Geneva! For more recommendations, try out a Secret Menu membership. This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.   Level-up your underwear with SKIMS Fits Everybody and get free shipping on orders over $75. Drink water like never before thanks to air up. Get the best of both worlds, tasty flavors, and all the benefits of water today at https://airup.link/3nNRCZ7. Make that garden grow with Fast Growing Trees and get 15% off your entire order with the code ATHINGORTWO. YAY. Produced by Dear Media  
    4/17/2023
    39:16
  • We Reintroduce Ourselves—and Share *Your* Thingies
    If you’re a new listener curious about our ~lore~, you’re in luck! But before we discuss us, let’s talk about you and some of the Thingies you’ve been evangelizing about on Instagram.   Moisturizing agents recommended by listeners include Dior Creme Abricot, Olive & June Overnight Hand Treatment, Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick, Weleda Skin Food, Everyday Oil, Brazilian BumBum Cream, Ouai Body Creme, Tubby Todd, Summer Solace Tallow, Lucas’ Pawpaw Ointment, and tinted ChapStick. (Wait, sorry, did we know about custom ChapStick??)    Also you all shared beauty products we’d never heard of before, like Kate McLeod Sex Stone, Nicole Caroline Facial Ice Sphere Kit, Londontown Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer, and The Ordinary Brow Serum.    Earrings you can sleep in! From Maison Muri and Hey June. Also: clear earring backs for napping!!   What else are you obsessing over? Keyboard-cleaning goo like this stuff from Kikkerland, stain removers like Savon de Marseille and Grandma’s Spot Remover, and salad dressings like the ones by Little Creek Dressing and the Gotham Greens Green Goddess.    People feel strongly about Oofos—are they the new Crocs?!   Our favorite Thingie of all? Bringing tea on a walk, leaving the mug in a random bush, and picking it back up later. Iconic.   Share your Thingies with us at  833-632-5463, [email protected], or @athingortwohq—or join our Geneva! For more recommendations, try out a Secret Menu membership.   This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.     This episode is brought to you by Betterhelp. Get professional counseling with BetterHelp and take 10% off your first month with our link. Give your hair an assist with Nutrafol. Take $15 off your first month’s subscription with the code ATHINGORTWO. Tune into to Bad on Paper—if you like this podcast, you’ll like that one. YAY.    Produced by Dear Media  
    4/10/2023
    41:52

More Arts podcasts

About a few things

Hosts Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo, who you might know as the co-founders of the website Of a Kind (RIP!) or the co-authors of the book Work Wife, are all about discovery and enthusiasm. We've heard this weekly podcast described as a 'unique mix of urgent discussions of non-urgent things and thoughtful discussions of important, and often otherwise ignored, things,' and we're very much on board with that take.
Podcast website

Listen to a few things, The LAFS Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

a few things

a few things

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

a few things: Podcasts in Family