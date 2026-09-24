Our hosts Sanjana Basker and Tyler McCall are talking all things The Love Hypothesis with contemporary-romance queen Ali Hazelwood this week, from the book's leap from page to screen to what it's like to hand your characters over to Hollywood and become forever associated with one very famous fake-dating experiment. Plus: Ali's influences, thoughts on messy people behaving badly, and how her relationship with writing has changed since her debut became a phenomenon.

Sanj and Tyler on The Love Hypothesis—Ali Hazelwood’s book and the Prime Video adaptation, out now!—including its Reylo/Star Wars roots and Lili Reinhart’s performance on-screen and during the press tour.

Ali Hazelwood talks what it feels like to have her debut novel adapted (!!). A handful of the other books we love in her very deep catalog: Bride, Not in Love, and Problematic Summer Romance.

Ali’s romance influences and taste in messy characters include Anna Maria Volkova’s Games and Sherry Thomas’s Not Quite a Husband and My Beautiful Enemy. Her author career inspo: Olivie Blake (she of The Atlas Six and many more).

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