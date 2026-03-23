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Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

Grady Hendrix
ArtsBooks
Super Scary Haunted Homeschool
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

    Haunted Houses: Totally Goth

    03/23/2026 | 54 mins.
    The world's greatest spooky podcast is still talking about haunted houses! When did houses get so scary? And why is everything so totally gothic, all the time? Let's go on a haunted hayride to learn about 18th century architecture, giant helmets, Irish manor houses, and hermaphroditic horses in this second episode of Super Scary Haunted Homeschool that is totally and completely goth.
  • Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

    Haunted Houses: What Is Ghost?

    02/23/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    The world's greatest super spoopy podcast returns for its second pulse-pounding season and this time we're all about Haunted Houses! But before we can bust the ghosts we all have to agree on what ghosts actually are: solid air? Hallucinations? Transparent dead people? Catholics? Haunted house make many questions that confuse you: Who Ghost? Why Ghost? How Ghost? When Ghost? Such question! But I have answer! So let's go finally learn: What Ghost?
  • Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

    Twilight of the Vampires

    12/15/2024 | 1h 18 mins.
    In the final episode of Season 1 of Super Scary Haunted Homeschool we reach...The Twilight of the Vampires! Join us at this terminal moment as vampires achieve their sexiest form and consciously uncouple from disease forever. Why are vampires suddenly sexy? Who is hottest: vampire or werewolf? Why was everyone wrong about Twilight? And prepare to declare your allegiance: Team Edward or Team Jacob?

    Bestselling author, Grady Hendrix, continues his vain attempts to get you to buy his upcoming book, Witchcraft for Wayward Girls, and to sweeten the deal he's hired Chris LaMartina of The WNUF Halloween Special fame to produce the show, and forcibly drafted Mike Walls of Audio Esoterica to engineer the spooky sounds.
  • Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

    Queen of the Damned

    05/29/2024 | 1h 12 mins.
    Vampire evolution ground to a standstill in the '80s, then a woman appeared who completely changed everything we thought about vampires. With the power of her pen, she made vampires less about disease, and more about sex. Today, every vampire lives in the shadow of our Queen of the Damned, Anne Rice.

    Bestselling author, Grady Hendrix, continues his vain attempts to get you to buy his latest book, How to Sell a Haunted House, and to sweeten the deal he's hired Chris LaMartina of The WNUF Halloween Special fame to produce the show, and forcibly drafted Mike Walls of Audio Esoterica to engineer the spooky sounds.
  • Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

    Black Vampires

    03/23/2023 | 1h 13 mins.
    Three of the most important vampires of the '70s were Black, and here they are in all their glory. Black vampires have been an important part of the canon all the way back to the beginning, and this is just a part of their stories. Also, a lot of the music in this episode is by the inimitable Sam Waymon. Used with his permission. You can find more of his music here.

    Bestselling author, Grady Hendrix, continues his vain attempts to get you to buy his latest book, How to Sell a Haunted House, and to sweeten the deal he's hired Chris LaMartina of The WNUF Halloween Special fame to produce the show, and forcibly drafted Mike Walls of Audio Esoterica to engineer the spooky sounds.

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About Super Scary Haunted Homeschool

New York Times Bestselling author, Grady Hendrix (The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires), brings his lunacy directly into your earholes, educating you on the history of horror in a way that will have you screaming for mercy. But inside your house no one can hear you scream! More ridiculousness here!
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