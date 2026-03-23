Three of the most important vampires of the '70s were Black, and here they are in all their glory. Black vampires have been an important part of the canon all the way back to the beginning, and this is just a part of their stories. Also, a lot of the music in this episode is by the inimitable Sam Waymon. Used with his permission. You can find more of his music here.



Bestselling author, Grady Hendrix, continues his vain attempts to get you to buy his latest book, How to Sell a Haunted House, and to sweeten the deal he's hired Chris LaMartina of The WNUF Halloween Special fame to produce the show, and forcibly drafted Mike Walls of Audio Esoterica to engineer the spooky sounds.