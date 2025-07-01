Powered by RND
The Real Fishwives of Paris
The Real Fishwives of Paris

Caroline Fazeli & Emily Monaco
Arts
The Real Fishwives of Paris
  Introducing The Real Fishwives of Paris
    The Real Fishwives of Paris is the French food and wine podcast that flips the table on tradition. Hosted by Lyon-based sommelier Caroline Fazeli and Parisian food journalist Emily Monaco, we bust myths, explore culinary history, and tell the untold stories of French cuisine and wine culture. Launches September 15th! Learn about French food traditions, wine education, Paris food culture, Lyon gastronomy, and the real stories behind baguettes, Bordeaux, and beyond. Whether you're a Francophile, foodie, wine lover, or just obsessed with France, this is your go-to podcast for bold storytelling and delicious controversy. Subscribe for behind-the-scenes looks at French food, interviews with chefs and sommeliers, French wine deep-dives, and culinary myths debunked — all with a dash of humor and a whole lot of heart.
About The Real Fishwives of Paris

Flipping the table on French food mythology and serving the real stories behind your favorite cuisine, with culinary journalist Emily Monaco and wine expert Caroline Fazeli.
Arts, History, Society & Culture, Food, Places & Travel

