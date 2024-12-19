Savvy Painter Podcast with Antrese Wood

Why Get Your Work Critiqued?

Do you turn into a nervous Nellie at the thought of other people critiquing your art? Perhaps you even try to avoid the situation, or find yourself asking what's the point of getting a critique if art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder anyway?I've brought together artists from Growth Studio in a roundtable series to discuss several topics of interest to artists. We kick off the first of this series with Sabrina Setaro, Elisabeth Svendby, and Beverly Woodhall to go on a deep dive on the subject of getting your work critiqued.In this episode of The Savvy Painter Podcast, you'll hear us cover the purpose of a critique, how to deal with the advice you receive, and how to get past the nerves. We'll also discuss the kinds of things you can learn about your work from consistently seeking out constructive feedback.1:19 - Sabrina, Elisabeth, and Beverly's introduction and the benefits of getting a critique7:41 - What Elisabeth learned about herself through critiques and the evolution that occurs with this simple question13:13 - The difference in the critique conversation for half-done versus completed paintings19:22 - How having faith in your own vision becomes a huge part of your evolution as an artist27:02 - How Beverly, Sabrina, and Elisabeth look at their paintings differently now as a result of getting critiques32:55 - What you and your art gain when you go with your instinct and follow your curiosity40:57 - An important caveat about getting critiques and what to look for in somebody to critique your work