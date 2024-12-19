Savvy Painter Podcast with Antrese Wood

How Artists Find Their Voice and Create from the Heart
Welcome to another roundtable series! This time I’m joined by Growth Studio members Louisa Jornayvaz, Braighlee Rainey, Jack Wray, and Elisabeth Svendby in a discussion about finding your voice as an artist.In this episode of The Savvy Painter Podcast, you’ll learn about what it means to find your voice and ways you can connect with it. You’ll also get personal insights into how the participants’ have connected with their voice and how it brings meaning into their artistic practice.1:37 - Braighlee, Louisa, Elisabeth, and Jack quickly introduce themselves3:27 - How they define what the artist's voice means to them8:46 - How to know when you’re connected to your voice11:00 - How your background can impact your art and the journey of finding your voice19:52 - How each roundtable participant has progressed in finding their voice26:35 - Why this journey isn’t straightforward and how it can evolve as you continue to walk the path33:59 - Advice if you’re really not sure where to look to help you discover your artistic voice42:27 - The connection between finding your voice as an artist and meditation and green lights46:46 - The importance of imperfection and challenge in bringing character and resonance to art50:10 - The impact of being taught in curiosity and sensitivity conditioning54:59 - What the roundtable participants learned within Growth Studio to help them find or connect with their voicesMentioned in How Artists Find Their Voice and Create from the HeartJoin Growth StudioGreenlights by Matthew McConaugheyElisabeth Svendby | InstagramJack Wray | InstagramBraighlee Rainey | InstagramSupport the show
1:00:28
How Creative Confidence Impacts Your Artwork
It’s one thing to have an interest in creating art or putting something on canvas. It’s another to see yourself as an artist and have an artistic practice.What’s a difference-maker between those who do and those who don’t? Creative confidence, and to talk about it, I’m joined by Growth Studio members Alyssa Marquez, Merrie Koehlert, and Andrew Rea in another roundtable series.In this episode of The Savvy Painter Podcast, you’ll learn about the concept of creative confidence, its impact on artistic practice, and how it differs from self-confidence and arrogance. You’ll get personal insights into how the participants’ confidence has evolved, whether there’s such a thing as too much confidence, and how peer support can help navigate challenges and enhance artistic expression.1:34 - Defining creative confidence and how it’s necessary for artists to create and share their work6:46 - How you’re constantly making art (even if you haven’t always been the artistic type)13:00 - How Alyssa’s creative confidence has evolved over time24:42 - How an evolution in confidence has most recently affected Merrie’s and Andrew’s art29:49 - How to distinguish between confidence, self-confidence, and arrogance33:19 - Can you have too much confidence in your painting or art practice?40:33 - How confidence has impacted Alyssa’s desire to take risks with art43:03 - Impact of the Growth Studio community on the roundtable participants’ confidenceMentioned in How Creative Confidence Impacts Your ArtworkJoin Growth StudioAlyssa Marquez | InstagramMerrie Koehlert | InstagramSupport the show
54:38
Why Get Your Work Critiqued?
Do you turn into a nervous Nellie at the thought of other people critiquing your art? Perhaps you even try to avoid the situation, or find yourself asking what’s the point of getting a critique if art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder anyway?I’ve brought together artists from Growth Studio in a roundtable series to discuss several topics of interest to artists. We kick off the first of this series with Sabrina Setaro, Elisabeth Svendby, and Beverly Woodhall to go on a deep dive on the subject of getting your work critiqued.In this episode of The Savvy Painter Podcast, you’ll hear us cover the purpose of a critique, how to deal with the advice you receive, and how to get past the nerves. We’ll also discuss the kinds of things you can learn about your work from consistently seeking out constructive feedback.1:19 - Sabrina, Elisabeth, and Beverly’s introduction and the benefits of getting a critique7:41 - What Elisabeth learned about herself through critiques and the evolution that occurs with this simple question13:13 - The difference in the critique conversation for half-done versus completed paintings19:22 - How having faith in your own vision becomes a huge part of your evolution as an artist27:02 - How Beverly, Sabrina, and Elisabeth look at their paintings differently now as a result of getting critiques32:55 - What you and your art gain when you go with your instinct and follow your curiosity40:57 - An important caveat about getting critiques and what to look for in somebody to critique your workMentioned in Why Get Your Work Critiqued?Join Growth StudioElisabeth Svendby | InstagramBeverly Woodhall | InstagramSupport the show
50:32
How Perfectionism Shows Up In Your Studio
Perfectionism can show up in your studio and throughout your practice in many ways. Some are obvious, and others not so much. But what perfectionism looks like is often difficult to clearly define; the best way to illustrate it is by contrasting it with mastery.In the final episode of this four-part live series on The Savvy Painter Podcast, you’ll learn about the concepts of perfectionism and mastery and explore the different behaviors they can cause. I’ll also provide insight into how to recognize and address any perfectionist tendencies you have to foster a healthier, more productive artistic practice.1:04 - The difficulty of nailing down the concept of perfectionism3:20 - Behaviors associated with perfectionism and mastery in artistic practices13:34 - How emotional awareness can help you respond more effectively to perfectionist tendencies24:48 - Working through an impulse to go for too many brush strokes when self-doubt creeps in30:57 - The importance of distinguishing between feelings of openness and closing off in response to challenges39:27 - Working through how to reframe and respond to rejection as an artist48:38 - The very high price tag that comes with perfectionismMentioned in How Perfectionism Shows Up In Your StudioJoin Growth StudioSupport the show
52:21
How Artists Can Overcome Money Mindset Blocks
Many artists have a tricky relationship with money. The stories we tell ourselves about money can create hidden barriers to pricing and selling our work with confidence. By shining a light on these beliefs, you’ll find a path to transforming your approach to money—and building a more sustainable, abundant art practice.In part three of this live event series on The Savvy Painter Podcast, we’re exploring some common money myths that can hold artists back. Together with a few participants, we’ll question these limiting beliefs and offer ways to reframe them, so you can feel more empowered in pricing your art and growing your creative business.2:18 - Common money beliefs and how they shape attitudes toward spending and earning in the art world8:50 - How to start becoming aware of and questioning your beliefs about money13:30 - Braley’s dichotomous belief about the value of original pieces versus smaller prints20:16 - The purpose of questioning your thoughts about pricing and selling art25:27 - Reframing the fear of creating artwork that isn’t good enough or doesn’t feel authentic35:17 - The impact of Morgan’s money beliefs on her pricing and ability to connect to potential collectors46:45 - What you’re actually selling and why you create the art vs. why a potential collector wants to buy it51:50 - The importance of separating facts from subjective stories about moneyMentioned in How Artists Can Overcome Money Mindset BlocksJoin Growth StudioSupport the show
