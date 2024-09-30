Kevin McCloud: the Grand Designs presenter takes us behind the scenes of his own life

Kevin has been a fixture on our tellies for so many years that we feel like we know him. But, actually, I didn't have a clue about his life story, so this conversation was really interesting for me. He tells me about growing up in what he refers to as an 'architectural zoo' of housing from different eras. We talk about his involvement with Footlights, the famous comedy troupe at Cambridge University, where he collaborated with Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson. And he explains why he's spent years living in a camper van and why his future home will definitely have a view of the mountains. Kevin is one of the most engaging and fiercely intelligent guests I've spoken to on Homing In and he's full of amusing anecdotes and top tips. I hope you enjoy the episode!This episode was recorded in person at St Anne's Court, a home currently for sale on The Modern House.