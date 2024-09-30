What does home reveal about who we are? Almost everything, it turns out. Join The Modern House co-founder and author Matt Gibberd as he talks to cultural and creative leaders about the most influential space in our lives: home. In each episode, we ask guests to talk about a home of their past; their current living space; and where they would like to end up – revealing what home means to some of our most inspiring public figures. Be prepared for tears, laughter and everything in between. "The Best Podcasts To Listen To Now" – Vogue Homing In is produced by The Modern House, with music by Father.The Modern House is an estate agency that helps people live in more thoughtful and beautiful ways. If you have a modern home to sell, get in touch to find out how we can maximise its value.To hear more from us:Sign up to our newsletter for weekly interior inspirationSubscribe to our YouTube channel Follow us on InstagramTo get in touch, email us at [email protected]
