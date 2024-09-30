Sarah and Gordon hide away inside the safety of the Allen Memorial Library, but soon realize it may not be the sanctuary they thought it was. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What lies underneath may hold the answers Sarah and Gordon are looking for. But how deep are they willing to go?

The break that Sarah and Gordon have been looking for is found hiding in plain sight. But the truth they uncover is even more terrifying than they could have imagined.

Finally, the truth of Danville is revealed. But is it too late? Racing against the clock, can Sarah and Gordon survive to do anything about it? Or will another body be consumed by the terror that has haunted the town for centuries?

About Consumed

When struggling journalist Sarah Simmons finds herself stranded in an idyllic New Hampshire town, her unexpected visit turns into a nightmare. Steeped in history and filled with legends, the residents of Danville soon learn that the past is not always meant to be forgotten. Their lives will be forever changed, while the hope of a future without terror rests on the shoulders of a stranger who may hold the keys to the past. This is Consumed, a brand new story set in the same universe as the award-winning hit fiction podcast, Bridgewater.