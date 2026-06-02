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American Afterlife

Gamut Podcast Network
ArtsBooks
American Afterlife
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • American Afterlife

    Meet the Author: Pedro Hoffmeister

    06/02/2026 | 24 mins.
    What inspired American Afterlife? In this exclusive bonus episode, bestselling author Pedro Hoffmeister joins us to discuss the origins of the American Afterlife trilogy, the real-life experiences that shaped his writing, and how the character of Cielo came to life.
    Pedro shares how living in Eugene, the same city where American Afterlife takes place influenced the story's setting, themes, and characters. He also reflects on his journey to becoming an author, the inspiration behind the trilogy, and what drew him to tell a post-apocalyptic survival story centered on family, resilience, and hope.
    You'll hear behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the bestselling novel, the adaptation process that transformed the book into a chart-topping audio drama podcast, and how Cielo, voiced by Scarlett Estevez, became the heart of the series.
    Whether you're a longtime fan of American Afterlife, a lover of fiction podcasts and audio dramas, or an aspiring writer looking for creative inspiration, this bonus episode offers a fascinating look inside the world behind the story.
    Follow American Afterlife on Instagram: instagram.com/americanafterlife
    Presented by Pair of Thieves — and they’ve got something for you.
    Want a pair of exclusive American Afterlife x Pair of Thieves limited-edition socks? Head to americanafterlife.com/pot to claim yours while supplies last.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • American Afterlife

    6 - E6 - Reunion

    05/26/2026 | 22 mins.
    American Afterlife: Cielo's Quest for Truth: Unraveling Secrets in a Dystopian American Afterlife of Betrayal and Survival

    What happens when the ties that bind us unravel in the face of shocking truths? In this gripping episode of American Afterlife, titled "Reunion," we delve deep into the tumultuous relationship between Cielo and her mother, Tinky. Cielo's world is turned upside down as she uncovers the dark secrets surrounding her mother’s involvement in sinister activities, leading to Tinky's unexpected appearance at the Repos camp. Set against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, this survival drama invites listeners to join Cielo on her harrowing journey into the afterlife of familial betrayal and resilience.

    The narrative unfolds with Cielo's unwavering determination to locate her mother amidst chaos and danger, revealing the lengths one will go to for family. As she navigates a world filled with militia conflict and the looming specter of the Oregon disaster, the stakes grow ever higher. Characters Lucas and Charles add depth to the story, illustrating the complexities of loyalty and the fight for survival in a dystopian fiction landscape. Their interactions with Cielo highlight familiar themes of love after loss and the struggle to reclaim family ties amidst the turmoil of their existence.

    As Cielo and her new ally Teresa devise a daring plan to rescue Tinky, listeners are drawn into a dramatic narrative that builds toward a heart-pounding confrontation. The episode masterfully captures the tension of familial bonds strained by secrets and the relentless pursuit of truth. Through immersive storytelling, American Afterlife explores the emotional depths of Cielo's journey, emphasizing the fight for freedom and the quest for identity in a fractured world.

    This episode is not just a survival quest; it's an exploration of what it means to face one’s demons, reclaim lost connections, and navigate the complexities of love and loyalty. Join us as we journey through the shadows of the American Afterlife, where every revelation brings us closer to understanding the evidence of the afterlife and the human spirit's unyielding resolve. With each twist and turn, Cielo's quest becomes a powerful testament to the resilience of the heart and the bonds that define us, making "Reunion" a must-listen for fans of dramatic storytelling and immersive audio experiences.

    Presented by Pair of Thieves — and they’ve got something for you.
    Want a pair of exclusive American Afterlife x Pair of Thieves limited-edition socks? Head to americanafterlife.com/pot to claim yours while supplies last.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • American Afterlife

    Bonus Episode: Scarlett Estevez Radio Tour Special

    05/19/2026 | 32 mins.
    Go behind the scenes of American Afterlife with Scarlett Estevez, the voice of Cielo, in this special bonus episode compilation featuring recent radio interviews from The Hey Morton Show, The TJ Show, The Kadie Daye Show, and The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.
    Scarlett opens up about stepping into the world of audio drama after working in television, film, and animation, what it was like bringing Cielo to life through voice alone, and how immersive “theater of the mind” storytelling creates a completely different acting experience. From recording emotional scenes to building tension without visuals, this episode offers a deeper look into the making of American Afterlife and the creative process behind the hit fiction podcast.
    Presented by Pair of Thieves — and they’ve got something for you.
    Get three pairs of exclusive American Afterlife x Pair of Thieves limited-edition socks! Head to americanafterlife.com/pot to claim yours while supplies last.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • American Afterlife

    Bonus Transmission: Finding Cielo

    05/14/2026 | 1 mins.
    American Afterlife-Bonus Mini -Cielo's Quest for Hope: Navigating the Afterlife of Tragedy in the Pacific Northwest's Darkest Hours

    What happens when chaos erupts, and the fragility of life hangs by a thread? In this gripping episode of American Afterlife, we delve deep into the aftermath of a catastrophic event that leaves a community shattered and first responders racing against time. The narrative unfolds with a visceral intensity as the urgency of the situation grips our hearts, capturing the frantic efforts of those who rush into the chaos to save lives amidst a gruesome bloodbath.

    We meet key characters, including a dedicated rescuer and a terrified child, who embody the emotional toll of trauma and the instinctual drive to help others in their darkest moments. The minisode paints a vivid picture of survival, exploring the harrowing realities faced by those caught in emergency situations. The tension builds as rescuers grapple with their own fears while clinging to the hope of finding someone alive, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.

    Set against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, the episode also touches on familiar themes of survival drama and emotional exploration. The narrative weaves through the chaos of the Oregon disaster, highlighting the profound impact of violence and the quest for meaning in the wake of loss. With immersive storytelling that draws listeners into the heart of the action, this episode of American Afterlife serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between life and death, and the profound connections that bind us even in our darkest hours.

    Join us as we embark on Cielo's journey through the turmoil, navigating the complexities of the human experience. This is not just a survival quest; it’s a dramatic narrative that resonates with anyone who has faced the specter of loss or the struggle for hope in a seemingly dystopian reality. From This episode of American Afterlife invites you to reflect on the evidence of the afterlife and the stories that linger long after the chaos subsides.

    Prepare for an immersive audio experience that challenges your perceptions and evokes deep emotions. With the haunting presence of Pedro Hoffmeister and the stirring performances of Scarlett Estevez, this episode is a must-listen for fans of dramatic storytelling and anyone intrigued by the mysteries of the afterlife. Don’t miss this powerful exploration of humanity’s instinct to survive, help, and heal amidst the ruins of despair.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • American Afterlife

    Bonus Transmission: Lucas Calls Mom

    05/14/2026 | 1 mins.
    American Afterlife-Bonus Mini-Navigating Emotional Chaos: A Son's Call Amid Oregon's Earthquake Aftermath

    What happens to the bonds of love and connection when disaster strikes? In this gripping episode of American Afterlife, we explore the emotional complexities of communication during a crisis, as the devastating earthquake in Oregon leaves a community reeling. Through the lens of a poignant phone call between Lucas and his mother, we witness the raw power of fear, love, and the desperate need for connection amidst chaos. Using a satellite phone to bridge the gap created by the destruction of regular communication lines, Lucas attempts to reassure his mother, who is struggling to comprehend the reality of their situation.

    As the dialogue unfolds, listeners are drawn into the heart of their relationship, where the echoes of past loss resonate deeply. Lucas's mention of his father's death six years prior adds layers of emotional weight to their conversation, illustrating how the impact of grief can linger long after the initial shock has passed. The tension rises as Lucas navigates his mother's confusion and distress, revealing the fragility of life and the importance of reaching out to loved ones, especially in times of crisis.

    American Afterlife delves into familiar themes of survival drama and emotional exploration, inviting listeners to reflect on their own connections and the ways in which natural disasters can disrupt not just the physical landscape but also the emotional bonds that tie us together. This immersive audio experience captures the essence of a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, where the aftermath of the Oregon disaster serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.

    With dramatic storytelling that echoes the struggles of a Mexican immigrant family, this episode resonates with anyone who has faced the uncertainty of loss. Join us as we embark on Cielo's journey through the chaos, exploring the evidence of the afterlife that lingers in the hearts of those left behind. American Afterlife is not just a podcast; it is a journey into the afterlife of our emotions, where every connection matters, and every story deserves to be heard. Tune in for an unforgettable exploration of love after loss, and discover how we can find solace in the midst of despair.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About American Afterlife
What happens when the ground beneath you literally crumbles, leaving you to navigate a world turned upside down? In this gripping series, American Afterlife, we delve into the harrowing aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake that devastates the West Coast of the United States. Follow the poignant journey of Cielo, a Mexican immigrant, as she grapples with isolation and survival in a landscape transformed into ruins. This episode paints a vivid picture of chaos and despair, as Cielo reflects on the moments leading up to the disaster and the immediate impact it had on her life.As the American Afterlife narrative unfolds, we witness Cielo's tense interactions with various characters, including Lucas and a commanding officer, which highlight the struggle for vital information and the instinctual fight for survival amidst the debris. The stakes are personal for Cielo as she embarks on a desperate search for her mother, who has gone missing in the chaos. This quest adds a profound emotional weight to the overarching themes of loss, family bonds, and resilience in the face of disaster.Through Cielo's eyes, we explore the haunting memories of a once-familiar world now shattered, posing deep questions about the nature of life and death in a post-apocalyptic scenario. The episode masterfully captures the essence of what it means to endure in a time of crisis, echoing the struggles faced by countless individuals in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. With the backdrop of a militia forming in the wake of the disaster, tensions rise, and the fight for survival becomes not just a personal battle, but a collective struggle for the remnants of humanity.Join us as we navigate the emotional terrain of American Afterlife, where every story is a testament to the human spirit's resilience. As we follow Cielo's journey through the rubble of Oregon, we are reminded of the strength found in community and the unbreakable bonds of family. This episode, featuring the compelling voice of Pedro Hoffmeister and the powerful performance of Scarlett Estevez, is not just a tale of survival; it's a profound exploration of what it means to live and love in the face of overwhelming odds. Don't miss this captivating installment of American Afterlife, where every heartbeat echoes the struggle for life and the haunting memories of what once was.
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