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77 episodes
- We talk about the 2017 novel Gwendy’s Button Box, co-written with Richard Chizmar. Content warnings for: misogyny, fatphobia, sexual assault Support this show on Patreon! Send things to the PO Box! Follow Ranged Touch on Bluesky Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Come hang out in our Discord channel.… Continue reading Gwendy’s Button Box
- We talk about the 2017 novel End of Watch, the final book in the Bill Hodges trilogy. Content warnings for: sexism, racism, fatphobia, transphobia, suicide, mind control, terminal illness Support this show on Patreon! Send things to the PO Box! Follow Ranged Touch on Bluesky Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Buy some Just King… Continue reading End of Watch
- We talk about the 2015 short story collection The Bazaar of Bad Dreams. Support this show on Patreon! Send things to the PO Box! Follow Ranged Touch on Bluesky Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Come hang out in our Discord channel. Geneva “Gensuta” Heyward did the theme for… Continue reading The Bazaar of Bad Dreams
- We talk about the 2015 novel Finders Keepers. Support this show on Patreon! Send things to the PO Box! Follow Ranged Touch on Bluesky Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Come hang out in our Discord channel. Geneva “Gensuta” Heyward did the theme for this show. Thomas Hammersley-Ambroise did… Continue reading Finders Keepers
- We talk about the 2014 novel Revival. Content warnings for: addiction, self-harm, child death, terminal illness and death Support this show on Patreon! Send things to the PO Box! Follow Ranged Touch on Bluesky Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Come hang out in our Discord channel. Geneva “Gensuta”… Continue reading Revival
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About Just King Things
We’re reading all of Stephen King in order!Podcast website
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