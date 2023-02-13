We talk about the 1994 novel Insomnia. Content warnings for this episode include misogyny, domestic violence, terrorism, fatphobia,homophobia, ableism, ageism, dismemberment, medical horror, torture and flaying. Follow Ranged Touch on Twitter! Support this show on Patreon! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Come hang out in our Discord channel.… Continue reading Insomnia
6/12/2023
3:15:30
Nightmares & Dreamscapes
We talk about 1993’s short story collection Nightmares & Dreamscapes. Content warnings for this episode include alcoholism and substance abuse, child death, childhood sexual abuse, abduction and sex trafficking, mutilation and wounding, racism, mind control, ingestion of sexual fluids, sexual assault, homophobia, dismemberment and brain injury, suicide. Follow Ranged Touch on Twitter! Support this show… Continue reading Nightmares & Dreamscapes
5/8/2023
1:58:46
Dolores Claiborne
We talk about 1992’s Dolores Claiborne. Content warnings for this episode include childhood sexual abuse, incest, misogyny, domestic violence, alcoholism, broken bones and bludgeoning. Follow Ranged Touch on Twitter! Support this show on Patreon! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! Come hang out in our Discord channel. Geneva “Gensuta”… Continue reading Dolores Claiborne
4/10/2023
2:09:51
Gerald’s Game
We talk about 1992’s Gerald’s Game. Content warnings for this episode include discussion of sex acts and sexual fetishism, childhood sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape, grooming and molestation, gaslighting, misogyny, necrophilia, cannibalism, discussions of blood, gore, and de-gloving (skin removal), racism, ableism. Follow Ranged Touch on Twitter! Support this show on Patreon! Buy some… Continue reading Gerald’s Game
3/13/2023
1:45:46
Needful Things
We talk about 1991’s Needful Things, the last Castle Rock novel (for now). Content warnings for this episode include suicide, child and animal death, addiction and substance abuse, ableism, fatphobia, misogyny, bestiality, pedophilia, homophobia. Follow Ranged Touch on Twitter! Support this show on Patreon! Buy some Just King Things merchandise! Buy books from our Bookshop.org… Continue reading Needful Things