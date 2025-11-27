#49 - Thru-Hiking New Zealand on Te Araroa with Toon and Lin
In this episode of The Life Outside Podcast, Cam chats with Toon and Lin, also known as Noodle and Blisters online. Toon and Lin thru-hiked the length of New Zealand on Te Araroa in 2024, documenting the ups and downs of the journey through daily vlogs on Instagram. Since then, the couple has hiked across the globe and built an audience of over 100,000 outdoor enthusiasts. We hope you enjoy!Follow Toon and Linhttps://www.instagram.com/noodlesandblisters/https://noodlesandblisters.com/ Check out my company Optiventure - the future of adventure health!https://optiventure.co/https://www.instagram.com/optiventure.co/Follow The Life Outside Podcast + rate the show wherever you are listeninghttps://www.instagram.com/lifeoutsidepodhttps://www.youtube.com/@lifeoutsidepodcastSupport the show
1:02:01
#48 - Ultralight Gear Advice from 15,000+ miles on Trail with Ezra Johnson
In this episode of The Life Outside Podcast, Cam chats with Ezra 'Extra' Johnson. Ezra is an ultra-experienced thru-hiker with over 15,000 miles on trails like the Pacific Crest, Appalachian, and Continental Divide. He's also an ultra-light gear enthusiast, with a YouTube channel dedicated to ultralight philosophy and advice. With a baseweight of just 4 pounds, or 2 kilograms on the Pacific Crest Trail this season, Ezra has a lot of wisdom to share. We hope you enjoy. Follow Ezrahttps://www.youtube.com/@ExtraUltralighthttps://www.instagram.com/ezrajohnson6
1:12:31
#47 - Cam Bostock’s Fastest Known Time on the Bibbulmun Track - Q&A with Marley Butler
In this episode of The Life Outside Podcast, Marley Butler chats with Cam Bostock. Cam recently achieved a new fastest known time on the Bibbulmun Track in the unsupported category, beating Marley's time from last year. Marley asks questions from the listeners and also his own personal curiosities about Cam's new FKT. Is the new time beatable? What was the most difficult moment? Why an unsupported FKT is so different to the supported category. And lots more. We hope you enjoy.Follow Marleyhttps://www.instagram.com/marleybutlerphoto/https://www.marleybutler.com/
1:07:46
#46 - I set a new Fastest Known Time on the Bibbulmun Track, Completely Unsupported
In this episode of The Life Outside Podcast, Cam recaps his entire unsupported fastest known time attempt on the Bibbulmun Track. Cam just recently claimed a new FKT of 14 days, 7 hours, and 49 minutes, and it was one of the most difficult challenges of his hiking career. He runs through the entire FKT, day by day, sharing untold stories and all the highs and lows. We hope you enjoy!
58:16
#45 - Hiking 3,500 miles on the CDT and GDT with Jess ' Stitches' Guo
In this episode of The Life Outside Podcast, Cam chats with Jessica Guo. This year, Jess became the first woman to thru-hike both the Continental Divide Trail and the Great Divide Trail back-to-back, a 3,500-mile trek from Mexico, across the entire USA, and into Canada. She spent 5 spectacular and challenging months on trail, sharing the entire adventure through daily vlogs on social media. Jess dives into her struggles with mental health and how the trail has helped her heal. She shares wild and inspiring stories from her adventures, including a remote helicopter rescue where she earned her trail name 'Stitches', and how her parents supported her every step of the way, despite having doubts about their daughter walking alone through the wilderness for 153 days. We hope you enjoy!Follow Jesshttps://www.instagram.com/whereisjessi.ca/https://substack.com/@jessicaguohttps://www.youtube.com/@whereisjessicaa