#45 - Hiking 3,500 miles on the CDT and GDT with Jess ' Stitches' Guo

In this episode of The Life Outside Podcast, Cam chats with Jessica Guo. This year, Jess became the first woman to thru-hike both the Continental Divide Trail and the Great Divide Trail back-to-back, a 3,500-mile trek from Mexico, across the entire USA, and into Canada. She spent 5 spectacular and challenging months on trail, sharing the entire adventure through daily vlogs on social media. Jess dives into her struggles with mental health and how the trail has helped her heal. She shares wild and inspiring stories from her adventures, including a remote helicopter rescue where she earned her trail name 'Stitches', and how her parents supported her every step of the way, despite having doubts about their daughter walking alone through the wilderness for 153 days. We hope you enjoy!