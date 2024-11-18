Castor Oil Clean Beauty: Unlocking Queen Cleopatra’s Ancient Beauty Secret With Marisol Teijeiro

Episode Highlights With Dr. MarisolHow castor oil was Cleopatra's ancient beauty secret Cleopatra was actually Macedonian, and how she likely used castor oil in her beauty routineShe was the first beauty influencer in the world using castor oil, and what we can still learn from her todayMarisol was a beauty queen, and beauty has always been an area of interest for herWhat we can learn from grandmothers when it comes to beauty secrets The principle of like attracts like and why oil can be so helpful on the skinHow to use castor oil to nourish the skin, cleanse the skin, and as a deep moisturizer A super simple castor oil routine for nourished skinHow to use castor oil to remove eye makeupCastor oil naturally contains vitamin E, which nourishes the skinWhy you shouldn't add coconut oil to castor oilCastor oil ranks very low on the comedogenic scale The real deal on castor oil plus baking soda and how to use this on skinUnderstanding castor oil and dry brushing How to use castor oil for oil pulling and how it works faster than other oils! My top tips for using castor oil in the bathroomResources We MentionQueen of the Thrones