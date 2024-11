Five Pervasive Myths About Perimenopause We Can All Stop Believing Right Now With Dr. Mariza Snyder

Episode Highlights With Dr. Mariza SnyderWhy there are so many myths around perimenopause and menopauseMenopause was somewhat considered a disease state due to a knowledge gap in the healthcare systemThe five biggest myths about perimenopause and menopause Perimenopause sets off an acceleration of events that creates more risk for chronic problems down the roadThe myth of weight gain and why it isn’t inevitable How to focus on metabolic health during perimenopause and menopauseWays to use essential oils to support hormones and healthResources We MentionDr. Mariza Snyder - WebsiteThe Essential Oils Menopause Solution by Dr. Mariza Snyder