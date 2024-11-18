Castor Oil Clean Beauty: Unlocking Queen Cleopatra’s Ancient Beauty Secret With Marisol Teijeiro
Episode Highlights With Dr. MarisolHow castor oil was Cleopatra's ancient beauty secret Cleopatra was actually Macedonian, and how she likely used castor oil in her beauty routineShe was the first beauty influencer in the world using castor oil, and what we can still learn from her todayMarisol was a beauty queen, and beauty has always been an area of interest for herWhat we can learn from grandmothers when it comes to beauty secrets The principle of like attracts like and why oil can be so helpful on the skinHow to use castor oil to nourish the skin, cleanse the skin, and as a deep moisturizer A super simple castor oil routine for nourished skinHow to use castor oil to remove eye makeupCastor oil naturally contains vitamin E, which nourishes the skinWhy you shouldn't add coconut oil to castor oilCastor oil ranks very low on the comedogenic scale The real deal on castor oil plus baking soda and how to use this on skinUnderstanding castor oil and dry brushing How to use castor oil for oil pulling and how it works faster than other oils! My top tips for using castor oil in the bathroomResources We MentionQueen of the Thrones
Five Pervasive Myths About Perimenopause We Can All Stop Believing Right Now With Dr. Mariza Snyder
Episode Highlights With Dr. Mariza SnyderWhy there are so many myths around perimenopause and menopauseMenopause was somewhat considered a disease state due to a knowledge gap in the healthcare systemThe five biggest myths about perimenopause and menopause Perimenopause sets off an acceleration of events that creates more risk for chronic problems down the roadThe myth of weight gain and why it isn’t inevitable How to focus on metabolic health during perimenopause and menopauseWays to use essential oils to support hormones and healthResources We MentionDr. Mariza Snyder - WebsiteThe Essential Oils Menopause Solution by Dr. Mariza Snyder
Perimenopause: Hormones + Lab Testing and Top Hacks With Dr. Mariza Snyder
Episode Highlights With Dr. Mariza SnyderHer perimenopause journey and how it started postpartumThings to pay attention to as signs of perimenopause Lab tests to know if you might be in perimenopauseProgesterone can be a signal of perimenopause and how to keep an eye on itWays to support progesterone naturally Melatonin levels drop during perimenopause Essential oils that can help with hormones and sleepWays to support muscle and bone health and maintain good body composition during perimenopause and menopause Yet more reasons to get enough protein, especially 30-40 grams of protein first thing in the morning Resources We MentionDr. Mariza Snyder - WebsiteThe Essential Oils Menopause Solution by Dr. Mariza SnyderKion AminosLevels
TMJ and the Nervous System With Dr. Dickerson
Episode Highlights With Dr. Sharon DickersonWhat TMJ is — tempromandibular joint How TMJ affects the nervous system and can show up as chronic headaches or migraines Clenching and grinding teeth can be a sign of a possible TMJ issue affecting the nervous system How TMJ can affect the nervous system, even at night, and be a long-term stress response Her opinion of mouth guards and whether they help at nightHolistic options to heal, treat, and relieve TMJ pain and pressureRed light therapy may be helpful for TMJHer take on mouth breathing, mouth taping, and similar practices Resources We MentionDr. Sharon Dickerson, DDSTMJ HandbookWellnesse Oral Care
Oral Toxins: Heal Your Mouth, Heal Your Soul With Dr. Sharon Dickerson
Episode Highlights With Dr. Sharon DickersonHer fascinating personal story and how she got into the world of trauma-informed dentistry Early exposure to mercury through growing up around a dentist's office and how she overcame mercury toxicity How the mouth is connected to mental health and physical health in a very deep way The most common oral health toxins, from mercury, which is a potent neurotoxin, to other metals to fluoride and moreWhat to know about root canals and alternative options you can consider The sneaky place BPA is hiding in oral care and dental productsHow to avoid the most problematic toxins in dental careWays to support your oral health at a root cause levelHow to evaluate what your oral health toxin exposure is Resources We MentionSharon Dickerson, DDSWellnesse Toothpaste
