Hello dear listener! This week, Matt and I are announcing a new Zilla Cab giveaway! All you have to do to enter is find the pinned post on our Instagram profile, tag a friend and tell us what cab type you'd go for! Bonus points if you share a screenshot of your build on the Guitar Nerds Facebook Group! BUILD YOUR OWN ZILLA CAB HERE: https://www.zillacabs.com/cab-customizer
1:00:46
A $20,000 Stratocaster!
Hello dear listener, This week, Matt and I are talking all about my massive tour mess up, the $20k Frusciante Strat, and the wonderful Audio Kitchen Fake Plastic Trees!
1:02:15
The London International Guitar Show 2024
Hello dear listener, This week, on Guitar Nerds, JD and I are rounding up all the best bits of this year's London International Guitar Show! We'll be taking an especial look at Goliath FX and their new Hornburg and Funny Little Boxes DIRT!
1:05:52
The Peavey Bandit & The Fender Bassman
Hello dear listener, This week, I'm joined for the 40th episode of Season 5 of Guitar Nerds by the host of the 40 Watt Podcast, Phillip Carter! We're discussing his new love for 40 year old Peavey gear, and my new acquisition; the new Fender Tonemaster '59 Bassman!
1:04:31
Comparing Sizes
Hello dear listener,This week, Matt and I are live demoing our boards as we deep dive on how our pedalboards are put together and compare Matt's crazy, rather oversized collection to my tour ready, compact creation!
Guitar Nerds is a weekly show all about guitars. Each episode includes the latest guitar news and releases, reviews, and discussion from the Guitar Nerds Facebook forum. Hosted a team of enthusiasts from the guitar retail and manufacture industries, and supplemented by additional weekly episodes on Patreon.