Adventure! A Dungeons and Dragons Podcast

Dungeons and Dragons actual play podcast hosted by Bobby Shortle, Jacqui Turner, Brian Verderosa, Justin Reilly, and Bob Reyer. Each episode of Adventure is ful...
4.24: The Plane of Fire Part 1
Our adventurers have one final quest, to find a man that doesn't belong in this world.
12/9/2022
48:45
4.23: The Plane of Water Part 3
What other-worldly item could a white dragon be hoarding in the Elemental Plane of Water? Does our DM know the difference between a glacier and an iceberg? Listen to find out!
11/4/2022
47:17
4.22: The Plane of Water Part 2
You know what? Maybe we should take over a pirate ship!
10/21/2022
40:26
4.21: Rhiannon's Door - The Plane of Water Part 1
What will Rhiannon's door to the Plane of Water have in store for our Adventurers?
9/16/2022
39:53
4.20: The Plane of Air Part 3
Our adventurers have a Gnome to save, and the DM didn't see this idea coming!
