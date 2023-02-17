Super Cool Plants - Formerly Known as Let's Argue About Plants

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Let's Argue About Plants

Let's Argue About Plants

Podcast Let's Argue About Plants
Podcast Let's Argue About Plants

Let's Argue About Plants

Fine Gardening Magazine
The podcast for people who love plants—but not always the same ones. Brought to you by the editors of Fine Gardening, this fun, informative podcast tackles a variety of topics.
The podcast for people who love plants—but not always the same ones. Brought to you by the editors of Fine Gardening, this fun, informative podcast tackles a... More

  • Episode 133: Spring Combos
    To gardeners, spring is the signal of something big to come. It kicks off our season. For the next several months we will primp and preen our beds to maximize their beauty and relish in their good looks. But as all our plants start waking up in April and early May, it can be hard to really focus on the “design” elements. Many of us are often just happy to see any signs of life, never mind if those newly emerging plants look good together. That’s why today we’re focusing on plant combinations (of two, three, or perhaps even four) that look incredible in spring when grouped together. There’s a mix of annuals, perennials, and even a few shrubs in this array. But, when massed in close proximity, the effect is just as stunning as your peak season pairings. Many of you listeners asked us to broach planting design in an episode, so here we are, answering your call! Expert guest: Matt Mattus is a regional reporter for FineGardening.com. The author of two gardening books, he gardens in Worcester, Massachusetts. Danielle’s Combos Combo 1: ‘Mango Charm’ tulip (Tulipa 'Mango Charm', Zones 3-7) 'Peach Flambe' heuchera (Heuchera 'Peach Flambe', Zones 4-9) ‘Peach Melba’ horned violet (Viola cornuta ‘Peach Melba’, Zones 6-9)   Combo 2: Lady's mantle (Alchemilla mollis, Zones 3-8) Fingerleaf rodgersia (Rodgersia aesculifolia, Zones 5-7) 'Halcyon' hosta (Hosta 'Halcyon', Zones 5-9) ‘Nelly Moser’ clematis (Clematis ‘Nelly Moser’, Zones 4-9)   Carol’s Combos Combo 1: Foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia, Zones 3–8) Interrupted fern (Osmunda claytoniana, Zones 3–8) ‘Toffee Tart' heuchera (Heuchera 'Toffee Tart', Zones 4–9) ‘Palace Purple’ heuchera (Heuchera 'Palace Purple', Zones 4–9) Japanese painted fern (Athyrium niponicum, Zones 5–8) ‘October Moon’ Japanese shrub mint (Leucosceptrum stellipilum ‘October Moon’, Zones 5–8)   Combo 2 ‘May breeze’ woodland phlox (Phlox divaricata ‘May Breeze’, Zones 4–8) ‘Wanda’ primrose (Primula ‘Wanda’, Zones 3–9) Creeping mazus (Mazus reptans, Zones 5–8) ‘Ogon’ grassy-leaved sweet flag (Acorus gramineus ‘Ogon’, Zones 5–9) Siberian cranesbill (Geranium wlassovianum, Zones 5–8)   Expert’s Combos Melancholy toadflax or fairy lights (Linaria tristis, Zones 4-8) ‘Café au lait’painted tongue (Salpiglossis ‘Café au lait’, annual) Poached egg plant (Limnanthes douglasii, annual) ‘Penny Black’ baby blue eyes (Nemophila menziesii  ‘Penny Black’, annual) ‘Jelly Bean Fiesta Marigold’ monkey flower (Mimulus ‘Jelly Bean Fiesta Marigold’, annual) Assorted pansies in browns, reds, rusts (Viola × wittrockiana and cvs., Zones 5-9) Desert bells (Phacelia campanularia, Zones 5-10) Belarina® Series primroses (Primula cv., Zones 4-8)  
    4/21/2023
    51:21
  • Episode 132: A Tribute to Tulips
    Tulips are a lavish spring gift that any gardener can give to themself and to their neighborhood with just a little advance planning. Whether your tulip bulbs are pre-ordered as early as possible in summer through your favorite supplier, or purchased last-minute from the garden center just before the ground freezes, getting them into the ground this fall will pay big dividends next spring. Listen in as Danielle, Carol, and our experts talk about some tulip varieties that would be surefire choices for a spectacular spring display .  Expert guests: Nick & Olivia Heltzel are the owners of Inch by Inch Permaculture in Wheelock, Vermont, where they grow tulips as a sustainable cut flower alternative for regional markets and events.   Danielle’s Plants ‘Claudia’ tulip (Tulipa 'Claudia', Zones 3-7) 'Alba Coerulea Oculata' species tulip (Tulipa humilus 'Alba Coerulea Oculata', Zones 4-8) ‘Spring Green’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Spring Green’, Zones 3-7) ‘Red Riding Hood’ Greig's tulip (Tulipa greigii ‘Red Riding Hood’, Zones 4-8)   Carol’s Plants ‘Princess Irene’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Princess Irene’, Zones 3–8) Link to Irvin Etienne’s article, Bright Ideas for Spring Containers ‘Pretty Princess’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Pretty Princess’, Zones 3–8) ‘Lady Jane’ lady tulip (Tulipa clusiana ‘Lady Jane’, Zones 3–7) ‘Tangerine Beauty’ species tulip (Tulipa vvedenskyi ‘Tangerine Beauty’, Zones 3–7)   Expert’s Plants ‘Dreamer’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Dreamer’, Zones 3–8) ‘Pink Star’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Pink Star’, Zones 3–8) ‘Apricot Parrot’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Apricot Parrot’, Zones 3–7) ‘Verona’ tulip (Tulipa ‘Verona’, Zones 3–7)
    4/7/2023
    44:23
  • Episode 131: Green Plants
    Green plants? Well of course! What else would our topic be for a St. Patrick’s Day episode? Today we’re talking about plants that are stunners despite being “just green.” Turns out that these selections of perennials, annuals, trees, and shrubs are some of the most textural and eye-catching plants you can grow. And, we’ll remind listeners right at the top of the show—green comes in tons of different shades. So make way for some chartreuse, emerald, and lime colored options that are just what your garden needs. We can’t guarantee planting these gems will attract leprechauns but having them in your beds will make you feel like you’ve scored a pot of gold. Expert guest: Mark Dwyer is garden manager for the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden and operates Landscape Prescriptions by MD in Wisconsin. Danielle’s Plants Irish moss (Sagina subulata, Zones 4-8) Beesia (Beesia deltophylla,Zones 6-9) ‘Soft Caress’ mahonia (Mahonia eurybracteata 'Soft Caress', Zones 6-11) Hacquetia (Hacquetia epipactis syn. Sanicula epipactis, Zones 5-7)   Carol’s Plants Langsdorff's tobacco (Nicotiana langsdorffii, annual) Maidenhair fern (Adiantum pedatum, Zones 3-8) Lady’s mantle (Alchemilla mollis, Zones 3-8) 'Cupressina’ Norway spruce (Picea abies 'Cupressina’, Zones 3-8)   Expert’s Plants ‘Virdis’ and ‘Green Tails’ love-lies-bleeding (Amaranthus caudatus 'Green Tails' and 'Viridis', annual) 'Act Green' and 'Spring Green' cockscomb (Celosia cristata 'Act Green' and 'Spring Green', annual) 'Sunday Green' and 'Sylphid' plume celosia (Celosia plumosa 'Sunday Green' and 'Sylphid', annual) 'Green Ball' dianthus (Dianthus 'Green Ball', annual)  Bells-of-Ireland (Moluccella laevis, annual) 'Queen Lime' zinnia (Zinnia elegans 'Queen Lime', annual) 'August Forest' gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia hirta 'August Forest', annual) ‘Green Jewel’ coneflower (Echinacea purpurea 'Green Jewel', Zones 4-9) ‘Green Envy’ coneflower (Echinacea purpurea 'Green Envy', Zones 4-9) ‘Limelight’ panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata 'Limelight', Zones 3-9) Little Lime ™ panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata 'Bulk', Zones 3-9) Little Lime Punch ™ panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata 'SMNHPH', Zones 3-9)
    3/17/2023
    47:46
  • Episode 130: Favorite Spring Greens
    Growing spring greens is an easy, satisfying project that takes very little time and very little garden space—you can even grow greens in containers! Homegrown spring greens will be fresher than any you can find at the grocery store or farmer’s market, and you can try varieties that aren’t commonly available, like ‘Red Streaked’ arugula, or ‘Tokyo Bekana’ Chinese cabbage. If this episode inspires you to start some seedlings of your own, check out this article from Ira Wallace about options that will extend your options beyond the basic greens, and this article on growing your own salad mix. Expert guest: Lucas Holman is director and lead horticulturist at the University of Tennessee’s Wilson County Agriculture Extension office in Lebanon, Tennessee.   Danielle’s Plants 'Danyelle' red oakleaf lettuce Pea shoots 'Red Streaked' arugula  'Catalonian' chicory   Carol’s Plants ‘Tokyo Bekana’ Chinese cabbage (Brassica rapa var. chinensis ‘Tokyo Bekana’) Link to Ira Wallace’s article on greens: Swiss chard (Beta vulgaris ‘Ruby Red’, ‘Bright Yellow’, ‘Peppermint’, and ‘Oriole’) Spinach Tatsoi   Expert’s Plants Green onions Lettuce Turnips  
    3/3/2023
    1:02:43
  • Episode 129: Early Risers
    Raise your hand if seasonal affective disorder has set in for you. Yep, us too. Because the skies are grey and the landscape is mostly brown in many areas of the country, we decided that today’s episode would be geared towards offering a glimmer of hope. We’re talking about plants that put on a show in the last gasps of winter and first few weeks of spring. Just when you think that the garden is never going to look good again, these unsung heroes show up to give us all a little cheer. We have trees, spring ephemerals and even a few lesser-known North American natives that not only make us happy, but help support the earliest pollinators. Those living in more Southern locales will delight in our expert chiming in from Texas to talk about what gardeners in warmer climes have to look forward to in just a few short days. Expert guest: Jared Barnes, Ph.D., is an associate professor of horticulture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.   Danielle’s Plants Red trillium (Trillium erectum, Zones 4-7)  Wood anemone (Anemone quinquefolia, 3-8)   Highbush blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum, Zones 5-8) Pink flowering dogwood (Cornus florida f. rubra, Zones 5-9)   Carol’s Plants ‘Berry Swirl’ hellebore (Helleborus x hybridus ‘Berry Swirl’, Zones 4–8) Trout lily (Erythronium americanum, Zones 3–8) False spirea (Sorbaria sorbifolia, Zones 2–8) Shadblow serviceberry (Amelanchier canadensis, Zones 4–8)   Expert’s Plants Yellow wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox ‘Luteus’, Zones 7-9) Paperbush (Edgeworthia chrysantha, Zones 7-10) Virginia springbeauty (Claytonia virginica, Zones 3-8) ‘Bonita’ Japanese apricot ( Prunus mume ‘Bonita’, Zones 6-9) ‘Tojibai’ Japanese apricot (Prunus mume ‘Tojibai’, Zones 6-9)
    2/17/2023
    54:46

About Let's Argue About Plants

The podcast for people who love plants—but not always the same ones. Brought to you by the editors of Fine Gardening, this fun, informative podcast tackles all things topical in gardening. You’ll listen to the insights (and arguments) of Editor-in-Chief Steve Aitken and Senior Editor Danielle Sherry as they discuss various horticultural subjects on a deeper level. You will also hear from today’s leading horticultural minds who will offer their wisdom and opinions about what you might want to grow in your garden. We guarantee you’ll be entertained and feel like a better gardener.
