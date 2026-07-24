Super Cool Plants - Formerly Known as Let's Argue About Plants

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196 episodes
- Trade in those thirsty water hogs for some of these water-wise options
Do water shortages have you (and your garden) stressed? This episode is all about the toughest, thirst-averse plants out there — and how to build a landscape that thrives even when the rain is nowhere in sight. On this episode we have two expert guests from two very different climates: one in the Mid-Atlantic and one from the Southwest. Each of them will share the plants that they turn to when the conditions are dry and watering every day is out of the question.
We'll talk through which plants need a little help getting started versus which ones you can practically set and forget, and how to group plants with similar water needs so you're not overwatering your survivors to keep your divas alive. Whether you're xeriscaping a whole yard from scratch, converting a thirsty lawn bit by bit, or just trying to keep your patio containers alive through a brutal heat wave, tune in for practical, plant-nerd-approved advice.
Get the plant list for this episode on the Fine Gardening Website: https://www.finegardening.com/podcast
Episode Experts:
Ed Lyon is a horticulturist, an author, the former director of the Reiman Gardens at Iowa State University in Ames, and a frequent contributor to Fine Gardening magazine. He is nationally recognized as a top-tier garden educator with decades of experience helping gardeners cultivate beautiful, resilient landscapes. After many years in the Midwest, Ed relocated to Pennsylvania and launched Spellbound Garden Writing & Consultation.
Natalie McAnarney, known online as The Plant Ninja, is a Texas gardener and YouTube creator based about an hour north of Austin. A former U.S. Army officer who now works as a physician assistant, she began transforming her lawn into native and adapted plantings in 2020. Through her YouTube channel, The Plant Ninja - Texas Gardener, she documents her de-lawning projects and plant choices and features others in horticulture taking on similar approaches.
Natalie's efforts have also made her an advocate for drought-tolerant landscaping, after successfully persuading her HOA to approve a large-scale native-plant conversion of her front yard by citing Texas law protecting homeowners' rights to xeriscape.
- Plants We Covet
The heart wants what it wants, but when it comes to which plants we can grow Mother Nature sometimes gets the final say. On this episode, our expert guests dive into the plants that have eluded them, why they can't grow them, and what makes these plants so hard to resist. Whether you are a northern gardener who loves frost-sensitive species, a Pacific Northwesterner who longs for spiky desert plants, or a Midwesterner who bemoans the limitations of clay soil, you'll find this episode very relatable.
Episode Experts:
Amanda Thomsen is a talented horticulturist, garden designer, author, and the owner of Aster Gardens, a plant shop in suburban Chicago.
Loree Bohl is the creator of the Danger Garden blog and website, and author of Fearless Gardening: Be Bold, Break the Rules, and Grow What You Love. She gardens in Portland, Oregon.
- In this episode of Super Cool Plants, we explore the power of plants to calm, comfort, and restore. From soft, touchable foliage to gentle fragrances and soothing color palettes, our panel of horticultural experts shares their favorite selections for creating a more sensory-friendly garden. Looking to design a peaceful retreat, engage more deeply with your outdoor space, or simply take the edge off a busy day? Well, we've got plants that deliver on those needs. Expect recommendations that appeal to all five senses—rustling grasses, velvety leaves, aromatic blooms, and more—along with practical tips for weaving them into your landscape. Tune in for a thoughtful, plant-filled conversation that just might change how your garden feels.
GUEST BIOS:
Mark Dwyer is the garden manager for the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden in Edgerton, Wisconsin, and he operates Landscape Prescriptions by MD. He is also a Midwest Regional Reporter for FineGardening.com
Jason Reeves is a horticulturist for Tennessee Department of Agriculture at the Ellington Agriculture Center in Nashville. He is also a contributing editor for Finne Gardening magazine. You can follow him on Facebook at Jason Reeves-in the garden.
- North American native species have captured the imaginations of gardeners all over the world, but only a few species have broken through to become horticultural staples. On this premiere episode of Fine Gardening's newly redesigned podcast, our expert guests join us from two widely acclaimed botanical gardens specializing in native plants. Listen in as they reveal some of their favorite overlooked species that do not get enough love from the gardening world, and that more of us across the country could be growing.
Melissa Starkey is the marketing and communications manager and an instructor at Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin, Delaware.
Amy Galloway Medley is lead horticulturist at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Find the full plant list from this episode on our website: https://www.finegardening.com/article/super-cool-plants-podcast-episode-1-underappreciated-native-plants
- One of our favorite things to do on the podcast is to hear from you, our loyal listeners. We recently scrolled through our emails and social media messages to see what kinds of questions you all had from the past season. We love hearing about what's happening in your gardens—especially the challenges—and sharing advice drawn from our decades of horticultural experience. And when we don't have the answer, we're lucky to have a network of experts we can tap for plant recommendations or to help troubleshoot tricky garden situations.
These Q&A episodes are always a highlight for us, and your inquiries this time around did not disappoint. The topics range from disease-free hemlock options to deep thoughts on non-native plants. Tune in to see if one of your questions made the list—or to pick up solutions to a few common garden problems along the way.
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About Super Cool Plants - Formerly Known as Let's Argue About Plants
The new Super Cool Plants podcast (formerly Let's Argue About Plants) from Fine Gardening magazine is where botanical enthusiasts celebrate standout plants for nearly every situation. Each episode features a rotating panel of horticultural pros from across North America sharing their favorite picks around a specific theme – whether it's deer-resistant performers, top shade standouts, or must-have natives. Hosted by Fine Gardening editors Carol Collins and Danielle Sherry, the show blends expert insight with approachable conversation, introducing listeners to a wide range of plants including familiar favorites and under-the-radar gems. The goal is simple: to expand plant knowledge, spark new ideas, and help everyone (the hosts included) become better gardeners.Podcast website
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