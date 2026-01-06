✈️ Welcome to Episode 1 of Series 2 of The Flying High Club, featuring IATA Director General Willie Walsh — one of the most influential leaders in global aviation.In this exclusive conversation, Willie shares his unfiltered thoughts on the biggest trends shaping aviation today, the future of global air travel, and the intense debate around the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport. From industry headwinds to long-term growth opportunities, this episode delivers unmatched insights from the very top of the aviation ecosystem.🔥 In This Episode, Willie Walsh Discusses:The most important current trends in aviation and what airlines must prepare forWhy the third runway at Heathrow remains one of the most complex and controversial projects in UK aviationHow global demand, infrastructure, and regulation will shape the future of air travelKey challenges airlines will face over the next decadeWhat IATA is prioritising as the industry continues its evolutionIf you want to understand where aviation is heading — from someone who has led both British Airways and IAG — this is an episode you cannot miss.🌍 About Willie WalshAs former CEO of British Airways and IAG and now Director General of IATA, Willie is one of the most respected voices in global aviation. His perspective on industry growth, sustainability, regulation, and airline strategy offers listeners unparalleled value.🎉 Special Thanks to Our Partners:A huge thank you to the World Aviation Festival for partnering with us to bring this incredible series of conversations with the leaders shaping global aviation.💳 Series Sponsor – SwiiprWe are proud to be sponsored by Swiipr, the global leader in airline disruption payments and compensation technology.👉 Check them out here: https://www.swiipr.com📲 Stay Connected with The Flying High Club:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theflyinghighclubofficial/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyingHighClubSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4cdbL0Sl4aMqkJ8XMLs4x9💬 Enjoyed this episode?Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more exclusive interviews with aviation CEOs, innovators, and global leaders.