Inside Air Sheriff: How Airports Are Securing Airspace with Real Customer Proof"
1/06/2026 | 27 mins.
✈️ In this episode of The Flying High Club, we do something different.We're joined by Gary McDonald, President of North America at Air Sheriff, and one of their real-world customers — Maurice Jenkins, Chief Innovation Officer at Miami International Airport.Rather than a one-way presentation, this episode brings a startup and its customer together to openly discuss the problem, the solution, and the real-world impact — exactly what The Flying High Club was built to do.🔥 In This Episode, We Cover:Who Air Sheriff are and how their technology protects airport airspaceThe growing challenge of unauthorised drones around airportsWhy Miami International Airport adopted Air Sheriff's solutionHow the technology was implemented and scaled successfullyWhat real collaboration between startup and airport looks like in practiceThis conversation shines a light on powerful partnerships, practical innovation, and how aviation technology moves from concept to operational success.If you're interested in airport innovation, aviation security, startups in aviation, or real customer case studies, this episode is a must-watch.
The real challenges facing airlines across Africa - George Kamal - CEO Kenya Airways.
12/24/2025 | 47 mins.
✈️ In this episode of The Flying High Club, we sit down with George Kamal, COO and newly appointed CEO of Kenya Airways, for a powerful and inspiring conversation on the future of African aviation, leadership, and opportunity.George takes us inside one of the most exciting yet misunderstood regions in global aviation, revealing the untapped power of African aviation, the challenges it faces, and why the opportunity ahead has never been greater.🔥 In This Episode, George Kamal Discusses:The hidden strength and potential of African aviation on the global stageThe real challenges airlines face across the continent — and how they are being overcomeHow AI and technology can unlock efficiency, growth, and resilience for African carriersWhy aviation remains one of the best and most impactful careers in the worldLeadership lessons from operating in complex, high-growth environmentsThis episode offers rare insight into a region full of ambition, talent, and momentum — and why Africa will play a defining role in the future of global air travel.Whether you're passionate about aviation leadership, emerging markets, technology, or inspiring the next generation, this conversation is not to be missed.
The Bet That Doubled Swissport's Growth! - Warwick Brady CEO & President Swissport FHC 2025 Series 2
12/19/2025 | 37 mins.
In this episode of The Flying High Club, we sit down with Warwick Brady, CEO of Swissport, the world's leading airport ground services provider, to uncover how inspirational leadership and simple principles can transform a global business.This powerful conversation peels back the reality of turning around a complex, people-intensive aviation operation while scaling rapidly, keeping customers happy, and delivering world-class service every single day.🔥 In This Episode, Warwick Brady Shares:- How Swissport has achieved drastic growth while maintaining operational excellence- The simple leadership principles behind Swissport's successful turnaround- Why people-first leadership is critical in aviation and ground handling- How to deliver high-quality service at scale without losing focus on customers- Lessons from leading one of the most operationally complex businesses in aviationWarwick offers honest, practical insights into leadership, culture, and execution — making this episode essential viewing for aviation leaders, operations professionals, and anyone interested in building resilient, high-performing organisations.
Behind Loyalty: How Emirates Truly Win the Customer | Nejib Ben-Khedher | The Flying High Club
12/15/2025 | 51 mins.
✈️ Welcome to Episode 2 of Series 2 of The Flying High Club, in partnership with the World Aviation Festival!This week, we are joined by Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President of Emirates Skywards, who takes us deep behind the scenes into the world of airline loyalty — what it really means, why it's so misunderstood, and how it shapes the future of the travel experience.🔥 In This Episode, We Explore:What loyalty truly means in the airline industry — beyond points, perks, and promotionsHow Emirates builds a unique and personalised travel experience for millions of Skywards membersThe strategic challenges of designing a loyalty programme at one of the world's biggest airlinesThe art and science behind customer loyalty, emotional engagement, and long-term valueWhy loyalty is ultimately about one thing: putting the customer at the heart of everythingNejib offers rare insight into how Emirates uses data, personalisation, and innovation to elevate the passenger experience — and why loyalty programmes are becoming one of the most important competitive advantages in global aviation.If you're passionate about customer experience, aviation strategy, or the future of loyalty programmes, this episode is a must-watch.
Willie Walsh - The Real Reason Why Airlines Go Bankrupt! - Flying High Club x WAF Lisbon 2025
12/04/2025 | 43 mins.
✈️ Welcome to Episode 1 of Series 2 of The Flying High Club, featuring IATA Director General Willie Walsh — one of the most influential leaders in global aviation.In this exclusive conversation, Willie shares his unfiltered thoughts on the biggest trends shaping aviation today, the future of global air travel, and the intense debate around the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport. From industry headwinds to long-term growth opportunities, this episode delivers unmatched insights from the very top of the aviation ecosystem.🔥 In This Episode, Willie Walsh Discusses:The most important current trends in aviation and what airlines must prepare forWhy the third runway at Heathrow remains one of the most complex and controversial projects in UK aviationHow global demand, infrastructure, and regulation will shape the future of air travelKey challenges airlines will face over the next decadeWhat IATA is prioritising as the industry continues its evolutionIf you want to understand where aviation is heading — from someone who has led both British Airways and IAG — this is an episode you cannot miss.🌍 About Willie WalshAs former CEO of British Airways and IAG and now Director General of IATA, Willie is one of the most respected voices in global aviation. His perspective on industry growth, sustainability, regulation, and airline strategy offers listeners unparalleled value.
