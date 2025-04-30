Lively and welcoming co-hosts Michelle and Tina introduce themselves, giving listeners a glimpse into their unique personalities and friendship. They share the heart behind the podcast while simultaneously setting the tone for the authentic and fun conversations to come. With a light and engaging vibe, the duo playfully reflects on their own first encounters with Mahjong and how they keep coming back for more.
Welcome to Mahjong and Mics!
Grab your tiles and turn up the volume! On Mahjong and Mics, we’re serving up laughs, life lessons, and all things Mahjong — from hosting unforgettable game nights to dishing on the best accessories (yes, we have opinions).
Whether you’re a seasoned player or still mixing up your bams and cracks, we’re here for it — with stories from the table, tips for teaching the game, and plenty of chatter about the real stuff: friendships, family, and the dynamics that make every Mahjong game unforgettable.