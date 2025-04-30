Powered by RND
Mahjong & Mics
  • Episode1: Pilot - Welcome to Mahjong and Mics!
    Lively and welcoming co-hosts Michelle and Tina introduce themselves, giving listeners a glimpse into their unique personalities and friendship. They share the heart behind the podcast while simultaneously setting the tone for the authentic and fun conversations to come. With a light and engaging vibe, the duo playfully reflects on their own first encounters with Mahjong and how they keep coming back for more.
About Mahjong & Mics

Welcome to Mahjong and Mics! Grab your tiles and turn up the volume! On Mahjong and Mics, we’re serving up laughs, life lessons, and all things Mahjong — from hosting unforgettable game nights to dishing on the best accessories (yes, we have opinions). Whether you’re a seasoned player or still mixing up your bams and cracks, we’re here for it — with stories from the table, tips for teaching the game, and plenty of chatter about the real stuff: friendships, family, and the dynamics that make every Mahjong game unforgettable.
