Gaming illuminaughty
Gaming illuminaughty
add
The best gaming podcast since 2013 hosted by @TheBlackHokage, @UtxJGTheDon & @DevEthos.
More
Leisure
Games
Leisure
Video Games
Available Episodes
5 of 161
Episode 161 - How Astrobot won GOTY
The Gi crew debates the results of the 2024 Game Awards, Path of Exile 2, Marvel Rivals, a potential GTA 6 delay, xDefiant being shut down and more!
--------
3:41:10
Episode 160 - Dragon Age is a winner or just WOKE?!
The Gi crew assemble to share their opinions on Dragon Age The Veilgaurd, Black Ops 6, Metaphor Refantazio, Dragonball Sparking Zero, the Xbox preview event and more!
--------
2:40:00
Episode 159 - Is the PS5 Pro just amateur?
The Gi crew assemble to discuss Sony's recently revealed PS5 Pro, Black Myth Wukong, the Black Ops 6 beta, Space Marine 2, Monster Hunter Wild's Gamescom demo and more!
--------
2:42:47
Episode 158 - Bungie's Lost In Space
The Gi crew return to talk about Bungie's recent fallout with Sony, the Concord beta, Spectre, Star Wars Outlaws, Xbox 360 servers being shutdown, Flintlock and more!
--------
3:27:48
Episode 157 - Elden Ring Will Win GOTY Again?!
@Ms5000Watts joins the Gi crew as the 4th permanent host to discuss Elden Ring's Shadow of The Erdtree, Nintendo's June 2024 direct, why game devs aren't happy, Black Myth Wukong, Concord and more!
--------
3:18:31
Show more
