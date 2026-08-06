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The Howling Salt Mine

HowlingSaltMine
GamesLeisure
The Howling Salt Mine
Latest episode

222 episodes

  • The Howling Salt Mine

    HSM 215: Sam Pubstomps, Eggs Break, and Shroofus Did Nothing Wrong

    08/06/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 215!

    Today a foolish opponent board wipes into an Atla Palani deck, learning magic from a sweaty vintage player, and an LGS full of disrespectful players leads to a salty day.

    Also, Sam pubstomps in Bracket 3 and takes 20 minute turns.

    Stay Salty!

    Sam, Mike, & Tony

    ____

    Buy DragonShield products and our custom sleeves from our affiliate link! Use code "staysalty" all lowercase, all one word for a discount!

    Pick up one of our HSM hats!

    Find HSM shirts on our website and our Bonfire site!

    Get HSM playmats from our friends at Jank Mats! Use our affiliate link!!

    Email your salty stories to thehowlingsaltmine@gmail.com!

    Find links to all our social media pages on our Linktree!

    Check out our Moxfield!

    Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
  • The Howling Salt Mine

    HSM 214: The MagicCon Amsterdam Recap Special!

    07/30/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 214!

    Today we are recapping our time at MagicCon Amsterdam! Join us as we walk through each day at the con, the games we played, the people we met, and the fun we had! 

    Thank you to all the European prospectors that showed up and made this convention so special for us. We love y'all! 

    Also, Joe and Juice, signed Sky Diamonds, and shower beers!

    Stay Salty!

    Sam, Mike, & Tony

    ____

    Buy DragonShield products and our custom sleeves from our affiliate link! Use code "staysalty" all lowercase, all one word for a discount!

    Pick up one of our HSM hats!

    Find HSM shirts on our website and our Bonfire site!

    Get HSM playmats from our friends at Jank Mats! Use our affiliate link!!

    Email your salty stories to thehowlingsaltmine@gmail.com!

    Find links to all our social media pages on our Linktree!

    Check out our Moxfield!

    Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
  • The Howling Salt Mine

    HSM 213: Orcish Wheel Masters, Customer Service, and New Jeans

    07/23/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 213!

    Today, getting "revenge" with a well-timed orcish bowmasters, the perils of tcgplayer optimization and dealing with customer service, and a ridiculous game moment sprouts from misreading a card.

    Also, we discuss holey pants, and nonstretch jeans are a prison.

    Stay Salty!

    Sam, Mike, & Tony

    ____

    Buy DragonShield products and our custom sleeves from our affiliate link! Use code "staysalty" all lowercase, all one word for a discount!

    Pick up one of our HSM hats!

    Find HSM shirts on our website and our Bonfire site!

    Get HSM playmats from our friends at Jank Mats! Use our affiliate link!!

    Email your salty stories to thehowlingsaltmine@gmail.com!

    Find links to all our social media pages on our Linktree!

    Check out our Moxfield!

    Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
  • The Howling Salt Mine

    HSM 212: Sneaky Marit Lage, Condescending Adam, and Islands of Love

    07/16/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 212!

    Today, stopping an opponent with your trap card (Dark Depths), a player quits Magic after dealing with a jerk in their playgroup, and a dad looking for an easy game gets a group hug stax game from hell. 

    Also Tony and Mike explain Love Island to Sam. and we remind you that this isn't a children's show. 

    Stay Salty!

    Sam, Mike, & Tony

    ____

    Buy DragonShield products and our custom sleeves from our affiliate link! Use code "staysalty" all lowercase, all one word for a discount!

    Pick up one of our HSM hats!

    Find HSM shirts on our website and our Bonfire site!

    Get HSM playmats from our friends at Jank Mats! Use our affiliate link!!

    Email your salty stories to thehowlingsaltmine@gmail.com!

    Find links to all our social media pages on our Linktree!

    Check out our Moxfield!

    Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
  • The Howling Salt Mine

    HSM 211: I Counter Everything, King of Board Wipes, and Saltitary Confinement

    07/09/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 211!

    Today, a player overloads on salt and counter spells everything, Kenrith and Reaper King race to play the most board wipes, and the joy of reminding an opponent about their Esper Sentinel.

    Also Sam can't remove enchantments, stalactites and stalagmites, pissing out icecream, and Nathan Fillion.

    Stay Salty!

    Sam, Mike, & Tony

    ____

    Buy DragonShield products and our custom sleeves from our affiliate link! Use code "staysalty" all lowercase, all one word for a discount!

    Pick up one of our HSM hats!

    Find HSM shirts on our website and our Bonfire site!

    Get HSM playmats from our friends at Jank Mats! Use our affiliate link!!

    Email your salty stories to thehowlingsaltmine@gmail.com!

    Find links to all our social media pages on our Linktree!

    Check out our Moxfield!

    Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
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About The Howling Salt Mine
A comedy/advice podcast reading salty stories from the Magic the Gathering community.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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