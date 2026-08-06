Welcome to Episode 214!



Today we are recapping our time at MagicCon Amsterdam! Join us as we walk through each day at the con, the games we played, the people we met, and the fun we had!



Thank you to all the European prospectors that showed up and made this convention so special for us. We love y'all!



Also, Joe and Juice, signed Sky Diamonds, and shower beers!



Stay Salty!



Sam, Mike, & Tony



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Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett