The Howling Salt Mine
Mining salty posts from the MTG subreddits and celebrating the 🧂SALT🧂
Mining salty posts from the MTG subreddits and celebrating the 🧂SALT🧂
Available Episodes

  • HSM 59: Two-Headed Stomp, Sore on Sorin, and ”JUDGE”!
    Welcome to Episode 59! In today's episode, we talk about a new player at an LGS who was subject to an employee's two-headed salting, a sore scooper sours on Sorin, and a "judge" bringing their "expertise" into a game.    Tony also vents about the wedding planning process, and we chat about suits.    Stay Salty! ____ Email us at [email protected] Buy some HSM Swag at our Bonfire Store! Check out our social media pages on Linktree. Follow us on Instagram: @thehowlingsaltmine Follow us on Twitter: @HowlingSaltMine Check out our Moxfield. Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
    8/3/2023
    1:14:27
  • HSM 58: Salt the Earth, the Silencer, and Kaiba
    Welcome to Episode 58! Now it's Tony's turn for a schedule mix up as Mike and Sam team up for a duo episode! In today's episode, we talk about a player who has oversalted their playgroup and their LGS, two players locked in a stubborn battle of attrition, and a player that wrote a check that their deck couldn't cash.   We also congratulate Mike on getting engaged. Congrats Mike!   Stay Salty! ____ Email us at [email protected] Buy some HSM Swag at our Bonfire Store! Check out our social media pages on Linktree. Follow us on Instagram: @thehowlingsaltmine Follow us on Twitter: @HowlingSaltMine Check out our Moxfield. Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
    7/27/2023
    1:19:11
  • HSM 57: Acquired Blightsteel, 75% Decks, and Kenny Loggins
    Welcome to Episode 57! In today's episode, we talk about a player who overcame a pubstomping with a well placed Acquire, the concept of 75% decks and deck power levels, and a chaotic play meant only for salt.    We also talk about interesting deck building restrictions and Kenny Loggins.   Stay Salty! ____ Email us at [email protected] Buy some HSM Swag at our Bonfire Store! Check out our social media pages on Linktree. Follow us on Instagram: @thehowlingsaltmine Follow us on Twitter: @HowlingSaltMine Check out our Moxfield. Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
    7/20/2023
    1:18:28
  • HSM 56: Not The Threat, Trample is OP, and Cha-Bull
    Welcome to Episode 56!  Sam messed up the scheduling so this is a Tony and Sam special! (Sorry Mike)   In today's episode, we talk about a salty player who "isn't the threat", a player who severely misunderstands the rules for trample, and a table dealing with a player trying to pubstomp.   Also Suits, straws, champagne, and Red Bull.    Stay Salty! ____ Email us at [email protected] Buy some HSM Swag at our Bonfire Store! Check out our social media pages on Linktree. Follow us on Instagram: @thehowlingsaltmine Follow us on Twitter: @HowlingSaltMine Check out our Moxfield. Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
    7/13/2023
    1:08:18
  • HSM 55: Unexpected Cruelties, Uba Trash, and Bach Party Boys
    Welcome to Episode 55!  In today's episode, we cover a salty story where a 3-way two-headed giant commander game has a cruel end, a story about our least favorite card Uba Mask, and a big spell that grabs victory for a near-death player.  We also talk about Tony's recent bachelor party!   Dumbledore Clap   Stay Salty! ____ Email us at [email protected] Buy some HSM Swag at our Bonfire Store! Check out our social media pages on Linktree. Follow us on Instagram: @thehowlingsaltmine Follow us on Twitter: @HowlingSaltMine Check out our Moxfield. Podcast art by the talented Devin Burnett! @j.d.burnett
    7/6/2023
    1:07:39

About The Howling Salt Mine

Mining salty posts from the MTG subreddits and celebrating the 🧂SALT🧂
