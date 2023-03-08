Mining salty posts from the MTG subreddits and celebrating the 🧂SALT🧂
HSM 59: Two-Headed Stomp, Sore on Sorin, and ”JUDGE”!
Welcome to Episode 59!
In today's episode, we talk about a new player at an LGS who was subject to an employee's two-headed salting, a sore scooper sours on Sorin, and a "judge" bringing their "expertise" into a game.
Tony also vents about the wedding planning process, and we chat about suits.
8/3/2023
1:14:27
HSM 58: Salt the Earth, the Silencer, and Kaiba
Welcome to Episode 58!
Now it's Tony's turn for a schedule mix up as Mike and Sam team up for a duo episode!
In today's episode, we talk about a player who has oversalted their playgroup and their LGS, two players locked in a stubborn battle of attrition, and a player that wrote a check that their deck couldn't cash.
We also congratulate Mike on getting engaged. Congrats Mike!
7/27/2023
1:19:11
HSM 57: Acquired Blightsteel, 75% Decks, and Kenny Loggins
Welcome to Episode 57!
In today's episode, we talk about a player who overcame a pubstomping with a well placed Acquire, the concept of 75% decks and deck power levels, and a chaotic play meant only for salt.
We also talk about interesting deck building restrictions and Kenny Loggins.
7/20/2023
1:18:28
HSM 56: Not The Threat, Trample is OP, and Cha-Bull
Welcome to Episode 56!
Sam messed up the scheduling so this is a Tony and Sam special! (Sorry Mike)
In today's episode, we talk about a salty player who "isn't the threat", a player who severely misunderstands the rules for trample, and a table dealing with a player trying to pubstomp.
Also Suits, straws, champagne, and Red Bull.
7/13/2023
1:08:18
HSM 55: Unexpected Cruelties, Uba Trash, and Bach Party Boys
Welcome to Episode 55!
In today's episode, we cover a salty story where a 3-way two-headed giant commander game has a cruel end, a story about our least favorite card Uba Mask, and a big spell that grabs victory for a near-death player.
We also talk about Tony's recent bachelor party!
Dumbledore Clap
