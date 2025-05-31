Poker’s Secret Economy: Inside the Mind of a Piece Buyer

Play with us online at Phenom Poker: https://joinphenompoker.comPlay with us at Table 1: https://table1.vegas------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Episode 78: Derek WoltersYou ever stake a buddy just because he ran hot in your home game? Yeah, me too. We've all done it. Invested in a friend. Invested in a rando. Ignored the markup. Thought, "Hey, we're all crushers, right?"Wrong.Today we're joined by a guy who actually knows what he's doing. Derek Wolters has been buying poker pieces for over 15 years. Profitably. Grab a drink. Grab a pen. You're gonna want to take notes.Derek's Links:https://derekwolters.comhttps://x.com/derek_wolters