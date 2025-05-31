Powered by RND
  • The Most Painful Golf Bet Ever: Ben Lamb's $67,000 Hole-in-One, WSOP Main Event FTs & So Much More.
    In this episode of the Table One Podcast, legendary poker pro Ben Lamb joins Justin Young and Art Parman to reveal some of his wildest gambling stories. From a seemingly innocent flip that netted him $50,000 betting only $100 at a time, to accidentally mixing a $25,000 bottle of Macallan with Coke, Ben holds nothing back. Plus, relive the epic story of the $67,000 hole-in-one golf bet that left everyone stunned.Episode 80: Ben LambJoin us for a fun, casual, and insightful conversation that captures the high-stakes thrills and hilarious mishaps from one of poker's best.Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more episodes!#Poker #BenLamb #HighStakes #TableOnePodcast------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Like poker?Play with us online at Phenom Poker: https://joinphenompoker.comOr play with us in person at Table 1: https://table1.vegasSubscribe to the Table 1 newsletter. High Stakes Vegas. In Your Inbox. Https://Table1.beehiiv.com------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ben's Links: https://Yeet.comhttps://x.com/BenbaLamb------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Subscribe for more behind-the-scenes stories from the biggest names in poker and gambling.New episodes every week from Table 1 Podcasthttps://table1.vegasFollow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/table1vegasFollow us on Twitter: x.com/table1vegas#BenLamb #WSOP #PokerLegends #HighStakesPoker #Table1Podcast #GamblingStories
    --------  
    1:21:24
  • The Poker Legend Who Vanished: Huck Seed’s Wild Life After Winning It All. Is He Back???
    🎙️ What happened to Huck Seed?After winning the 1996 WSOP Main Event and locking up millions, Huck Seed became a poker legend… and then seemingly disappeared. In this episode of the Table 1 Podcast, we sit down with the man himself to unpack the insane highs, brutal lows, and prop bets that defined his life after winning it all.🎰 Like poker? 🃏 Play with us online at Phenom Poker 🏆 Join our private Vegas game at Table 1 📩 Subscribe to the Table 1 Newsletter: High Stakes Vegas. In Your Inbox.🎧 Episode 79: Huckleberry SeedWe cover everything: The legendary 3 H’s rule for winning at gambling How he made a million by 21 — and nearly quit the game Collapsing mid-golf during a $35K prop bet The wild insult hurled at him in his first big LA poker game Why he almost missed registering for the Main Event he ended up winning And what brought him back to poker after years in the shadowsThis one’s part poker history, part life philosophy, and part “WTF did I just hear?”🔥 Watch now and see why Huck Seed is one of the most fascinating, unpredictable, and misunderstood players in poker history.📰 Subscribe for more behind-the-scenes stories from the biggest names in poker and gambling.New episodes every week from the Table 1 Podcast. 🎥 table1.vegas 📸 Instagram.com/table1vegas 🐦 X.com/table1vegas#HuckSeed #WSOP #PokerLegends #HighStakesPoker #Table1Podcast #GamblingStories
    --------  
    1:34:59
  • Poker’s Secret Economy: Inside the Mind of a Piece Buyer
    Play with us online at Phenom Poker: https://joinphenompoker.comPlay with us at Table 1: https://table1.vegas------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Episode 78: Derek WoltersYou ever stake a buddy just because he ran hot in your home game? Yeah, me too. We've all done it. Invested in a friend. Invested in a rando. Ignored the markup. Thought, "Hey, we’re all crushers, right?"Wrong.Today we’re joined by a guy who actually knows what he’s doing. Derek Wolters has been buying poker pieces for over 15 years. Profitably. Grab a drink. Grab a pen. You’re gonna want to take notes.Derek's Links:https://derekwolters.comhttps://x.com/derek_woltersTable 1 Links:https://table1.vegashttps://x.com/table1vegasinstagram.com/table1vegas youtube.com/@Table1VegasPhenom: https://joinphenompoker.com Art's links:https://x.com/artparmannSlotMaps - Learn to Beat Slot Machines (seriously) - https://slotmaps.comPokerHQ - Your Poker Network, Upgraded. https://pokerhq.ioJustin's links:https://x.com/justinyoung07Phenom Poker - https://play.phenompoker.com/register?r=JYPokerAbout Table 1 Podcast and YouTube Channel:Welcome to the Table 1 Podcast, your ultimate destination for everything high-stakes poker. Hosted by poker enthusiasts Art Parmann and Justin Young, our podcast brings you in-depth interviews with the biggest names in poker, captivating stories from the poker world, and insights into the game’s strategies and trends.Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, our channel offers something for everyone. We cover high-stakes cash games, tournaments, gambling, and the latest poker news. Our content includes:Exclusive Interviews: Conversations with top poker players, industry experts, and rising stars.Poker Strategies: Tips and tricks to improve your game, from basic concepts to advanced techniques.Poker News: Stay updated with the latest happenings in the poker world.Entertainment: Enjoy tales of epic poker sessions, amusing anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes stories from the poker community.Our mission is to create a fun and informative space where poker enthusiasts can come together to learn, share, and enjoy the game. Don’t miss out on our engaging episodes and insightful discussions that bring you closer to the heart of poker.Don't miss this engaging #poker #podcast. Explore popular poker vlogs and podcasts like those by Andrew Neeme, Brad Owen, Ryan Depaulo: Degenerate Gambler, Jaman Burton, CzechRaiseCharles, Mariano Poker, Raising The Nuts, Rampage Poker, Matt Vaughn, Ben Deach, PokerKraut, Detroit Poker, Marle, Jaime Staples, Jeff Gross, Lex Velhuis, BBZStaking, Raise Your Edge, Daniel Negreanu, Jeff Boski, and Doug Polk.From Zero to Hero: Poker's Biggest Success StoriesPoker Legends: Their Rise From Humble Beginnings to High Stakes GloryThe Grind to the Top: Inspiring Poker Success Stories You Won't BelieveFrom Broke to Bankrupt to Millions: The Wild Ride of Poker SuccessPoker Legends: Secrets to Success & Life's Biggest WinsFrom Broke to Billionaire: Poker's Ultimate Life LessonsThe Mental Game of Poker: How to Win at LifePoker Pro's Guide to Building an Empire (Beyond the Table)The Biggest Blunders in Poker: How to Avoid Them in LifePoker Masters on Overcoming Adversity: Lessons for Everyone
    --------  
    1:08:55
  • You Thought It Was Fake… Here’s $50 Million Worth of Footage
    Play with us online at Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/registerPlay with us at Table 1: https://table1.vegasEpisode 77: Rory Young is back.After going viral for betting $100,000 that Rich Alati could survive in a pitch-black bathroom for 30 days, a wave of skeptics called BS. Rumors swirled. Reddit threads accused him of staging it. Some said it never happened. Rory said nothing — until now.In this follow-up episode, Rory brings the receipts: 5+ terabytes of time-stamped, uncut footage, legal contracts, interviews, and inside access to one of the wildest prop bets in poker history.This isn’t a story. It’s evidence.Show Notes0:00 – The skeptics, the rumors, and the $50M challenge1:28 – Why people thought the $100K bet was fake3:02 – The "drive me there now" Len Ashby story5:06 – Rory explains how they sealed off the bathroom6:50 – Footage folder reveal: 5TB of raw video9:04 – Inside the isolation: food drops, cameras, pushups11:30 – Was Rich hallucinating? Early footage breakdown14:00 – The motorcycle helmet & blackout structure explained17:08 – Did Rory scam anyone? Here's how the side action worked20:19 – Rich’s video diary: “I’ve got the hang of it now”22:25 – Buyout negotiations + audio clip of the offer25:03 – Why Rory didn’t sell this to Netflix (yet)27:14 – Footage of Rich emerging after 19 days29:55 – Analyzing the “fake” theories with receipts33:20 – What’s next? More prop bets? Submarines?35:40 – Rory’s take on the internet doubters37:07 – Final word + how to view the raw footage (if you're serious)Table 1 Links:table1.vegasTwitter/XInstagramYouTubeArt's Links:Twitter/XSlotMaps – Learn to Beat Slot Machines (seriously)PokerHQ – Your Poker Network, UpgradedJustin's Links:Twitter/XPhenom PokerAbout Table 1 Podcast and YouTube Channel:Welcome to the Table 1 Podcast, your ultimate destination for everything high-stakes poker. Hosted by poker enthusiasts Art Parmann and Justin Young, our podcast brings you in-depth interviews with the biggest names in poker, captivating stories from the poker world, and insights into the game’s strategies and trends.
    --------  
    37:12
  • $5M Downswings, Prague Girls & Private Games: JRB Tells All
    Play with us online at Phenom Poker: https://play.phenompoker.com/register?r=Table1Play with us at Table 1: https://table1.vegasEpisode 76: Jean-Robert BellandeWhat do you get when you mix $5 million downswings, pool degenning in Hollywood, nightclub deals with celebrities, and high-stakes poker in Vegas? You get Jean-Robert Bellande.In this episode, JRB tells us about: Getting staked by Tom Dwan Pool games for $20,000 Teaching Robl how to be better for the game His time running games in Prague with a sauna in his bedroom And the $270,000 blind call that actually happenedNo fluff. No B.S. Just the real stories from a guy who’s lived five lives and still smiles through it all.🃏 Want to play with us? → https://table1.vegas🎧 Subscribe to the pod. New episodes weekly.📩 Table 1 Newsletter → “High Stakes Vegas. In Your Inbox.” www.table1.beehiiv.comShow Notes: 00:00 Haitian Family, International Living 10:02 Finding Gambling 14:12 Pool Hall Grinding and Club Promoting 26:11 Moving to Prague & Running Poker Games 34:37 Las Vegas Living 37:34 Tournaments 43:06 Andrew Robl 49:45 The $50k PPC Deep Run & Mixed Games 57:02 Eric Wasserson & Funny Staking Deals 1:02:33 Private Games Are Good For Poker? 1:09:12 Downswings & Alan Keating 1:21:04 Back on Track 1:25:11 Keep it in the Family 1:30:27 The Future!JRB's Links: X: https://x.com/brokelivingJRB InstagramTable 1 Links: Website X Instagram YouTubeArt's Links: X SlotMaps – Learn to Beat Slot Machines PokerHQ – Your Poker Network, UpgradedJustin's Links: X Phenom PokerAbout Table 1 Podcast & YouTube Channel:Welcome to the Table 1 Podcast, your ultimate destination for everything high-stakes poker. Hosted by poker enthusiasts Art Parmann and Justin Young, our podcast brings you in-depth interviews with the biggest names in poker, captivating stories from the poker world, and insights into the game’s strategies and trends.Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, our channel offers something for everyone. We cover high-stakes cash games, tournaments, gambling, and the latest poker news.Our content includes: Exclusive Interviews: Top players, industry insiders, and rising stars. Poker Strategies: From beginner tips to elite techniques. News & Trends: Stay updated on the poker world. Entertainment: Wild poker sessions, epic wins, and hilarious stories.Our mission is to create a fun, informative space where poker lovers can learn, laugh, and connect. Subscribe and come hang with us.Don't miss this episode. Discover more poker podcasts and vlogs from:Andrew Neeme, Brad Owen, Ryan Depaulo, Jaman Burton, CzechRaiseCharles, Mariano, Rampage Poker, Marle, Jeff Gross, Lex Velhuis, BBZStaking, Raise Your Edge, Daniel Negreanu, Doug Polk, and more.
    --------  
    1:38:02

About Table 1 Podcast

What is The Table 1 Podcast... A podcast where we talk poker, gambling, and all manner of life experiences on and off the felt. Sometimes we have famous guests on who do it with us. Join us for a laugh or three!
