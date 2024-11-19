Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball

Can the BYU Cougars' offense wake up and re-discover their scoring touch or will BYU need to rely on their defense to win games? In their recent clash against the Kansas Jayhawks Kansas, the BYU football program saw their defense deliver an outstanding performance, limiting Kansas to season lows in yards, rushing yards, points, and first downs. However, the offense faced challenges, particularly in the red zone, managing only 13 points from five scoring opportunities. Key players like Isaiah Jatta, Raider Damuni, Miles Hall, and Marque Collins made significant contributions for Brigham Young University (BYU), while Jake Retzlaff's decision-making on the final drive drew attention. Meanwhile, Kevin Young and the BYU men's basketball basketball continue to shine, boasting a 4-0 record after defeating Idaho. The BYU Basketball program got standout performances from Richie Saunders and Foussenyi Traore in the pull away victory, though Keba Keita's injury raises concerns.Tune in for an engaging analysis of the Cougars' defensive prowess and offensive hurdles, and discover what lies ahead for BYU sports.Join the Locked On Cougars Insider Group by clicking here! There is a free 14-day trial before you're charged anythingSupport Us By Supporting Our Locked On Podcast Network Sponsors! Robinhood - Robinhood Gold provides the privileges of a high net worth for any net worth. These generous benefits are now available for only $5/month. The new gold standard is here with Robinhood Gold. Sign up at ROBINHOOD.com/GOLDROY - Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.HIMS - Hims is changing men's healthcare by providing access to affordable sexual health treatments, all from the comfort of your home. Start your free online visit today at Hims.com/LOCKEDON for your personalized ED treatment options. ZBiotics Pre Alcohol - Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGEto learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGEat checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.PrizePicks - Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGELinkedIn - These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.Gametime - Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel - You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. You’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed when your first five dollar bet wins! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)Follow the Locked On Cougars podcast on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest with regards to the podcast and BYU sports news. Please remember to subscribe, enable notifications, rate and review the show.If you are interested in advertising with Locked On Cougars or the Locked On Podcast Network, please email us at [email protected]
