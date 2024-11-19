Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsLocked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball
Listen to Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball in the App
Listen to Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball

Podcast Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball
Locked On Podcast Network, Jake Hatch
Locked On Cougars podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the BYU C...
More
SportsFootballSportsBasketballSportsBaseball

Available Episodes

5 of 1781
  • BYU Football's Slumping Offense MUST DO 3 Key Things & Keep Their Big 12 & CFP Hopes Alive
    Can the BYU Cougars overcome their recent offensive slump and rise back to prominence? With star player Egor Demin's NBA draft prospects soaring, Kevin Young and the BYU men's basketball program is at a pivotal moment.Explore how Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program can revitalize their offense by increasing tempo, focusing on north-south attacks in the red zone, and leveraging key playmakers. "BYU needs to find their happy medium of tempe and play with more urgency," says Jake Hatch, emphasizing the supreme importance of speeding up the tempo for Aaron Roderick's offense.The episode also delves into Demin's potential as a top-5 NBA draft pick in 2025. "Egor Demin's rise is not just about his skills; it's about what he represents for BYU's future," notes Hatch, highlighting how his success could boost BYU basketball's recruiting efforts, particularly with AJ Dybantsa. Speculation surrounds quarterback Jake Retzlaff's possible shoulder injury, with the host observing, "Retzlaff's performance seemed off at times" during the Kansas loss. Meanwhile, the future of defensive coordinator Jay Hill at Brigham Young University (BYU) is in question as he might pursue or be in line for a head coaching role this offseason.Don't miss this engaging discussion on the BYU Cougars' strategies and challenges in the evolving college football landscape. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert analysis!Join the Locked On Cougars Insider Group by clicking here! There is a free 14-day trial before you're charged anythingSupport Us By Supporting Our Locked On Podcast Network Sponsors! Robinhood - Robinhood Gold provides the privileges of a high net worth for any net worth. These generous benefits are now available for only $5/month. The new gold standard is here with Robinhood Gold. Sign up at ROBINHOOD.com/GOLDROY - Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.HIMS - Hims is changing men's healthcare by providing access to affordable sexual health treatments, all from the comfort of your home. Start your free online visit today at Hims.com/LOCKEDON for your personalized ED treatment options. ZBiotics Pre Alcohol - Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGEto learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGEat checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.PrizePicks - Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGELinkedIn - These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.Gametime - Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel - You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. You’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed when your first five dollar bet wins! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)Follow the Locked On Cougars podcast on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest with regards to the podcast and BYU sports news. Please remember to subscribe, enable notifications, rate and review the show.If you are interested in advertising with Locked On Cougars or the Locked On Podcast Network, please email us at [email protected] more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
    --------  
    34:08
  • BYU Football Must REDISCOVER Their Scoring Touch or See Their Campaign Falter
    Can the BYU Cougars' offense wake up and re-discover their scoring touch or will BYU need to rely on their defense to win games? In their recent clash against the Kansas Jayhawks Kansas, the BYU football program saw their defense deliver an outstanding performance, limiting Kansas to season lows in yards, rushing yards, points, and first downs. However, the offense faced challenges, particularly in the red zone, managing only 13 points from five scoring opportunities. Key players like Isaiah Jatta, Raider Damuni, Miles Hall, and Marque Collins made significant contributions for Brigham Young University (BYU), while Jake Retzlaff's decision-making on the final drive drew attention. Meanwhile, Kevin Young and the BYU men's basketball basketball continue to shine, boasting a 4-0 record after defeating Idaho. The BYU Basketball program got standout performances from Richie Saunders and Foussenyi Traore in the pull away victory, though Keba Keita's injury raises concerns.Tune in for an engaging analysis of the Cougars' defensive prowess and offensive hurdles, and discover what lies ahead for BYU sports.Join the Locked On Cougars Insider Group by clicking here! There is a free 14-day trial before you're charged anythingSupport Us By Supporting Our Locked On Podcast Network Sponsors! Robinhood - Robinhood Gold provides the privileges of a high net worth for any net worth. These generous benefits are now available for only $5/month. The new gold standard is here with Robinhood Gold. Sign up at ROBINHOOD.com/GOLDROY - Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.HIMS - Hims is changing men's healthcare by providing access to affordable sexual health treatments, all from the comfort of your home. Start your free online visit today at Hims.com/LOCKEDON for your personalized ED treatment options. ZBiotics Pre Alcohol - Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGEto learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGEat checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.PrizePicks - Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGELinkedIn - These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.Gametime - Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel - You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. You’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed when your first five dollar bet wins! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)Follow the Locked On Cougars podcast on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest with regards to the podcast and BYU sports news. Please remember to subscribe, enable notifications, rate and review the show.If you are interested in advertising with Locked On Cougars or the Locked On Podcast Network, please email us at [email protected] more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
    --------  
    30:48
  • POSTCAST: BYU Football Drops First Game With MAJOR Offensive Scoring Concern
    Can the BYU Cougars bounce back after a narrow 17-13 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks? Despite a strong defensive showing, the BYU football program's offensive struggles, particularly in the red zone, raise questions about their Big 12 Conference title hopes.This episode breaks down the performance for Brigham Young University (BYU), spotlighting their defense that held Kansas to under 250 total yards. Key moments, like a critical pooch punt that KU cashed in for the winning touchdown, are analyzed alongside the offensive challenges faced by Kalani Sitake, Aaron Roderisk, Jake Retzlaff and BYU. The discussion also touches on the implications for the Big 12 title race, with the upcoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils being pivotal.Join us for an engaging analysis of the BYU Cougars' path forward and the strategies they need to secure their championship aspirations.Join the Locked On Cougars Insider Group by clicking here! There is a free 14-day trial before you're charged anythingSupport Us By Supporting Our Locked On Podcast Network Sponsors! Robinhood - Robinhood Gold provides the privileges of a high net worth for any net worth. These generous benefits are now available for only $5/month. The new gold standard is here with Robinhood Gold. Sign up at ROBINHOOD.com/GOLDROY - Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.HIMS - Hims is changing men's healthcare by providing access to affordable sexual health treatments, all from the comfort of your home. Start your free online visit today at Hims.com/LOCKEDON for your personalized ED treatment options. ZBiotics Pre Alcohol - Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGEto learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGEat checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.PrizePicks - Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGELinkedIn - These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.Gametime - Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel - You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. You’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed when your first five dollar bet wins! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)Follow the Locked On Cougars podcast on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest with regards to the podcast and BYU sports news. Please remember to subscribe, enable notifications, rate and review the show.If you are interested in advertising with Locked On Cougars or the Locked On Podcast Network, please email us at [email protected] more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    30:16
  • The BYU Football Channeling DISRESPECT & Unloading it ALL on Kansas Jayhawks?
    Can the BYU Cougars maintain their undefeated streak against the Kansas Jayhawks? With a 9-0 record and a #6 ranking, Kalani Sitake and the rest of the BYU football program are defying expectations in college football. This episode explores how Brigham Young University (BYU) channels criticism into "controlled aggression" on the field, setting the stage for an intense matchup.Join the discussion as we preview the BYU vs. Kansas game, featuring insights from BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase. Discover the significance of BYU's recent recruiting win with offensive tackle Siosiua Vete, who flipped his commitment from Stanford, and how Vete and his brother, Kelepi Vete, could contribute to BYU's legacy of developing NFL-caliber linemen.Don't miss this engaging analysis of the BYU Cougars' strategies and prospects. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert commentary.Join the Locked On Cougars Insider Group by clicking here! There is a free 14-day trial before you're charged anythingSupport Us By Supporting Our Locked On Podcast Network Sponsors! Robinhood - Robinhood Gold provides the privileges of a high net worth for any net worth. These generous benefits are now available for only $5/month. The new gold standard is here with Robinhood Gold. Sign up at ROBINHOOD.com/GOLDROY - Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.HIMS - Hims is changing men's healthcare by providing access to affordable sexual health treatments, all from the comfort of your home. Start your free online visit today at Hims.com/LOCKEDON for your personalized ED treatment options. ZBiotics Pre Alcohol - Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGEto learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGEat checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.PrizePicks - Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGELinkedIn - These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.Gametime - Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel - You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. You’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed when your first five dollar bet wins! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)Follow the Locked On Cougars podcast on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest with regards to the podcast and BYU sports news. Please remember to subscribe, enable notifications, rate and review the show.If you are interested in advertising with Locked On Cougars or the Locked On Podcast Network, please email us at [email protected] more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    31:41
  • BIG 12 SQUAD - Will BYU Cougars Stay PERFECT vs Kansas Jayhawks?
    Welcome to Week 12 of Big XII Squad, hosted by Drake Toll of Locked On Big XII! In this exciting episode, we’re breaking down all the crucial matchups in the Big XII for this week, offering expert analysis and predictions to get you ready for the action.In this episode, we’ll cover:Key Matchups: A thorough preview of the most anticipated games this week, focusing on each team’s strengths and key factors to watch.Player Focus: Highlighting key players who are set to shine and make an impact in Week 12.Injury Reports: The latest updates on injuries and their potential effect on team strategies and outcomes.Expert Predictions: Forecasts and insights from our panel of Locked On podcast hosts on what to expect this week in Big XII football.Fan Interaction: We want to hear from you! Drop your thoughts and predictions in the comments below and join the conversation.This episode is packed with everything you need to know to stay ahead of the game this week in Big XII football!Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell to stay updated on all Big XII news and episodes of Big XII Squad!#BigXII #CollegeFootball #GamePreview #LockedOnBigXII #FootballPredictions #BigXIISquad
    --------  
    29:49

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball

Locked On Cougars podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the BYU Cougars. Hosted by Jake Hatch, the Locked On Cougars podcast provides your daily BYU Cougars fix with Jake’s unique insights and insider information as he provides expert opinions, film reviews, interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things BYU Cougars. From the thrilling games at LaVell Edwards Stadium to hoop heaven’s Marriott Center and everywhere in between, the Locked On Cougars podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Cougars locker room and the Big 12. The Locked On Cougars podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Podcast website

Listen to Locked On Cougars - Daily Podcast On BYU Cougars Football & Basketball, The Triple Option and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:55:48 PM