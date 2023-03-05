BBC Wales Politics Editor Felicity Evans and Political Correspondent James Williams present a one-stop shop for Welsh politics. More
Lights. Camera. Inaction!
With the latest job figures showing that nearly one in four of the working age population in Wales are economically inactive, Felicity Evans and James Williams explore the causes and effects of this long-term feature of the Welsh economy with the help of Joshua Miles, the Welsh director of the Work and Learning Institute and the occupational health expert and Bevan Commissioner Professor Ewan Macdonald. The pair also take a trip through the looking glass into the topsy-turvy world of VAT on food to discover why the Chancellor of the Exchequer would prefer us to eat chocolate digestives and potato crisps over plain biscuits and tortilla chips.
5/18/2023
39:33
Priced Out
Felicity Evans and James Williams are joined by Cardiff University's Professor Richard Wyn Jones as the dust begins to settle on Adam Price's resignation as the leader of Plaid Cymru following a critical report into the culture of the party. What's changed in the week since that report was published? What legacy does Adam Price leave behind? And where now for Plaid?
5/11/2023
40:12
Conservatively Speaking
Felicity Evans and Daniel Davies look back at the Welsh Conservative's Spring conference in the company of the Tory MS for Clwyd West Darren Millar and WalesOnline's Welsh Affairs editor Will Hayward
5/3/2023
32:42
Corrections and Clarifications
Felicity Evans and James Williams ask if the First Minister has successfully drawn the line under a row over whether the Senedd was misled over the decision-making process that saw the north Wales health board Betsi Cadwaladr taken out of special measures in 2020. And Environment Correspondent Steffan Messenger charts the end of the line for opencast mining in Wales, following a council decision not to grant an extension to the gigantic Ffos-y-Fran site in Merthyr Tydfil.
4/27/2023
23:24
Food for Thought
With food price inflation at a 45-year high, Felicity Evans and James Williams explore the implications for food producers with Welsh farmer Llyr Jones - and for hard-pressed households with James Smith of the Resolution Foundation. In the wake of the announcement that Cardiff Council is to explore introducing a "road user payment" scheme to cut congestion and improve air quality, Silviyia Barrett of the Campaign for Better Transport outlines the impact similar schemes have had on cities across the UK. And Fliss and James also unpack the latest developments in the row over whether the First Minister misled the Senedd over the decision-making process that saw the north Wales health board Betsi Cadwaladr taken out of special measures in 2020.