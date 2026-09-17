Plaid Cymru’s biggest challenge in government so far may be securing enough support in Cardiff Bay to get its Budget over the line. With negotiations continuing between Plaid ministers and opposition parties, tensions are continuing to emerge. Welsh Labour has warned it will not back the Budget if cuts are made to the flagship early years programme it introduced while in government.

On this episode of Walescast, former civil servant Des Clifford joins Fliss to discuss why both sides need to stay at the negotiating table and what is at stake if an agreement can't be reached. Dr Steffan Evans from the Bevan Foundation also explains new research into Flying Start and whether it is the best vehicle for providing childcare on a universal basis.