Lights. Camera. Inaction!

With the latest job figures showing that nearly one in four of the working age population in Wales are economically inactive, Felicity Evans and James Williams explore the causes and effects of this long-term feature of the Welsh economy with the help of Joshua Miles, the Welsh director of the Work and Learning Institute and the occupational health expert and Bevan Commissioner Professor Ewan Macdonald. The pair also take a trip through the looking glass into the topsy-turvy world of VAT on food to discover why the Chancellor of the Exchequer would prefer us to eat chocolate digestives and potato crisps over plain biscuits and tortilla chips.