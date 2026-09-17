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158 episodes
- Plaid Cymru’s biggest challenge in government so far may be securing enough support in Cardiff Bay to get its Budget over the line. With negotiations continuing between Plaid ministers and opposition parties, tensions are continuing to emerge. Welsh Labour has warned it will not back the Budget if cuts are made to the flagship early years programme it introduced while in government.
On this episode of Walescast, former civil servant Des Clifford joins Fliss to discuss why both sides need to stay at the negotiating table and what is at stake if an agreement can't be reached. Dr Steffan Evans from the Bevan Foundation also explains new research into Flying Start and whether it is the best vehicle for providing childcare on a universal basis.
- It's been a difficult week for Reform UK Wales. Dan Thomas, who led the party during their successful Senedd election campaign, has stepped down as Welsh leader after being arrested for assault. The party has also been hit by a defection, with one of its members leaving to join Plaid Cymru.
On this episode of Walescast, we speak to Sarah Cooper-Lesadd about her decision to switch parties and what prompted the move. We also hear from WalesOnline's Political Editor Ruth Mosalski, who joins the podcast to help digest a busy and eventful return to the Senedd.
- For the first time since devolution began, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are all led by first ministers who support leaving the United Kingdom. Following a press conference with the three leaders, Fliss and James discuss the signing of an agreement, which argues that no Westminster government has the right to "block democracy". James reports from the event and speaks to STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay about the political landscape in Scotland and what this moment could mean for the independence movement. The podcast also hears from BBC Northern Ireland Political Reporter Brendan Hughes, who offers insight into the picture in Northern Ireland.
- Fliss and James are in Newborough, on Anglesey, to meet Reform UK's Welsh Deputy Leader. Joining her at the Pritchard Jones Institute they chat about her upbringing, career, Welsh identity and political journey. She also reveals the band she was in growing up and her time at the BRIT School for performing arts. Throughout August, Walescast has been travelling across the country to speak to politicians from a different political parties.
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About Walescast
Your one-stop shop for everything Welsh politics and current affairs. Felicity Evans and James Williams discuss the big issues with exclusive interviews and in-depth analysis.Podcast website
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